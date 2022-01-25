Teachers need your support
I taught for 31 years in a large school district. Since retiring, I have been subbing for Woodland Park School District for the last 4 years in all of the schools except the high school. I am writing to recognize and to thank all of the selflessly committed educators who go above and beyond their job titles each and every day to ensure that our students are successful in their learning and in life. I would also like to give insight to the general public who may not fully realize who educators are, and the realities of being an educator in today’s society.
Educators are incredibly passionate, dedicated and professional people who devote their lives to students. They are driven to help students succeed, regardless of socioeconomic status, culture or religion. Educators celebrate and embrace the diversity of their student population. They closely follow all state and federal mandates. Educators impact students lives each and every day. They inspire our leaders of tomorrow.
Being an educator in today’s society is anything but easy. The challenges educators face daily are enormous. The work that they do is the very essence of our future, and therein lies a huge responsibility. Around 90% of an educator’s day is spent in direct contact with the students, either teaching them or supervising them. An educator’s day starts long before the students step into the classroom. Many educators arrive two hours before the students arrive, and often stay hours after students leave. They spend at least an average of 12 hours a day working on school related matters, and that doesn’t include work done on the weekend. There are countless hours of preparation and rigorous compliance standards to be met, to stay in compliance with state and federal mandates.
Educators are constantly trying to balance the incredible amount of diversity within a classroom, as well as balance all of the different learning styles found within those classrooms. They are constantly differentiating each and every lesson to meet students’ individual needs. In addition to this, many educators lose sleep over concerns for the students in their care. Many a sleepless night is spent wondering if a particular student is fed, warm, taken care of and loved. An educator doesn’t just teach. On any given day they fulfill numerous other roles. They are a role-model, a mentor, a nurse, a counselor, a leader, a caregiver, an interventionist, a coach and a cheerleader, just to name a few.
Needless to say, being an educator often takes a huge physical and emotional toll on a person. Educators are often stressed and exhausted each and every day, yet they show up day after day with a smile on their face and the commitment to ensure that all students succeed. Please be kind, supportive, respectful, non-judgmental and empathetic to all of our dedicated educators.
Heather Macari, Woodland Park
Re: Canceled events in Cripple Creek
I read the Jan. 5 article “Annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival canceled, city’s support of events changing” (Jan. 5 Courier) about Cripple Creek canceling most of the events in town because of COVID. After reading the article, the only real reason I see to cancel is money, not the coronavirus.
“Casinos are doing great but the revenue the city took a significant hit,” said Jeff Mosher, special projects directgor of the City of Cripple Creek. I wish there was more to this statement.
Maybe building fees for new five-story $200 million casinos don’t pay well. If money is the issue, the city could save money by getting rid of an event coordinator, as there are almost no events. While we are on this train of thought, why does Cripple Creek have a city administrator and a mayor? Maybe only having three city council members instead of four would be good.
They are removing any reason to go see what Cripple Creek has to offer, because there is nothing.
Brian France, Cripple Creek
Re: Jan. 12 McKim letter, ‘Happy with new WPSB’
I attend the Woodland Park School Board meetings to meet the new board, the new superintendent, and hear the policies that are being brought forward to see if there is anything that I can do to promote education in the district. The decision-making process regarding the school district is of interest to me as I was an educator for most of my professional career.
I have learned that there is a lot going on in the open and perhaps some things less visible. In the public comment period, we have those that appreciate the conservative new board and those that are worried about their agenda. There are some that use this time to deliver a prayer.
When we attend a meeting for the explicit purpose of learning about the board and its processes — perhaps to impart criticism, praise, or suggestions — we are captive participants in any dialogue including prayer. I agree that prayer during a public comment segment if not visibly sanctioned by the board (which would violate federal law), may be covered under the First Amendment. That is our most precious civil right. What is hoped to be gained by forcing people to listen to prayer and imposing your religion upon others?
Those praying may not realize how distasteful it is for people, essentially captured and thus forced to listen. Having little recourse, some choose to walk out. They are also demonstrating their First Amendment rights. I end with what Jesus had to say about prayer, “But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father who is unseen” (Matthew 6:5-8).
Michael Stewart, Woodland Park
Regulation needed for short-term rentals in Teller County
I live in a Teller County subdivision that has an active, volunteer property-owners’ association (of which my wife is an officer). Over the last two or three years, we have received several inquiries from residents, various Realtors, and prospective homebuyers about use of homes in our subdivision as short-term rentals (aka Airbnb’s). We quickly discovered that Teller County has no regulations governing such rentals. Unlike Park County and Colorado Springs, the county has no licensing arrangements and presumably collects no fees from rentals.
A few days ago, a neighbor had to call the Teller County Sheriff’s Office to report short-term renters who had a campfire behind their rental. Considering the current drought and recent events in the Boulder area, this is exactly the kind of ignorant behavior no one needs in their neighborhood. But it’s likely to become more common as tourists take over homes in residential areas and treat them like campgrounds where there are no rules or regulations. Had a wildfire started in our neighborhood (where many residents probably don’t even know that short-term rentals are occurring), who would have been responsible?
It’s unfair for Teller County government, with its resources and professional expertise, to leave regulation of short-term rentals up to unpaid volunteer boards like ours. In some cases, we don’t even know who owns the homes that may be rented. Assuming our board invested the time and effort to develop its own regulations, who’s to say they wouldn’t be declared invalid by the county?
This issue is not new — it has been simmering since Airbnb’s first appeared more than a decade ago, as a part of the so-called “gig economy.” Some jurisdictions, seeing potential problems, have taken a proactive approach, developing well defined regulations and licensing arrangements. Park County and Colorado Springs have laws, fees, and enforcement provisions for short-term rentals. What’s Teller County waiting for?
Carl R. Carnein, Florissant
• • •
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Courier reserves the right to edit to reject any submission. Suggested length is 250 words. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.