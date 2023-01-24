Intentional actions
If you leave the gate open, the cow will wander off. So, if you intentionally leave the gate open, you want the cow to wander off. You can’t blame stupidity or laziness. It was intentional.
If you cut police budgets, you will get more crime on the streets. So, if you intentionally cut police budgets, you wanted more crime on the streets.
If you cut back the supply of oil, gas prices will go up. So, if you intentionally cut back the supply of oil, you wanted gas prices to go up.
If you print trillions of dollars without increasing the supply of goods, inflation will hit hard. So, if you intentionally print trillions of dollars, without more goods, you wanted inflation to hit hard.
If you leave the southern border wide open, you get more drug trafficking, and human trafficking. So, if you intentionally leave the border wide open, you wanted more drug trafficking, and human trafficking.
If you shut down 40%, of the supply of baby formula, in February, you’ll get a huge shortage. When you KNOW a huge baby formula shortage is coming because of the FDAs actions, and you purposefully do nothing to prevent it, month after month, until the crisis finally hits hard, you INTENDED this crisis.
It is time to recognize the evil people behind that old man. They want crisis. They want chaos. They want riots. They want conflicts in your town. It’s called “Marxism.”
Their stated purpose years ago with President Obama was to “take the U.S. down a few notches on the world stage.” You can feel the quality, of your life, going down with the country.
Although they seem to be, these are not foolish people. They are intentionally, and purposely, taking our country somewhere we don’t want to go.
David K. Johnson, Florissant
• • •
Short-term rentals
The group Protecting Residential Property Rights is operating in an astoundingly hypocritical way. They have spent several weeks using scare tactics and misinformation to obtain signatures to get an ordinance repealed that actually does exactly what they want: protect all property owners by implementing wise, thoughtful regulation to maintain the character of neighborhoods and promote quiet enjoyment in our community among all neighbors; owners, tenants and guests alike.
The name of their platform is of itself an oxymoron as they want to strip the rights of individual property owners they don’t like by creating restrictions on whom they can extend a rental agreement to. Folks, every residential rental is residential use; regardless of the lease being one day, week, month, or year. It is not a lodge, motel, B&B, or pig farm.
There is nothing “wild west” in Ordinance 1431 except for its ability to maintain property rights and avoid government overreach in restriction. Maybe like those days of old when our country upheld these rights. They have taken that phrase and twisted it to sound like a place of chaos and lawlessness — which sounds great in a newspaper headline, right?
The fact is no neighborhood is being taken over by short-term rentals. Anyone with half a brain can understand basic economic principles: it would not carry demand if the supply is too high. We can rely on that to know that we can maintain a healthy mix of owner, tenant and guest occupied residences within Woodland Park without this ridiculous argument.
I am reminded of a time in history when this sort of hate and unwelcoming attitude was prevalent in residential neighborhoods, when one group didn’t want “those” people in their neighborhood. These “strangers” they did not like or understand. Friends, this is no different. Guests at an STR are just people. They are also your neighbors while they reside there. They are not “those” people to hate and treat with such disdain. Neither are the owners of the homes who invite these guests in. If there is one thing I can agree with the PRPR group about it is that a neighborhood is best with good neighbors.
Let’s be the warm, welcoming and kind community to all of our residents, short and long term, I know we can be and just stop this effort to repeal the ordinance and create more restriction. Ordinance 1431 is good set of regulations to keep STRs accountable. Let’s move forward and let it work well in our amazing city!
Mary Sekowski, Woodland Park
• • •
Grateful for WPSD school board VP David Illingworth
I came to Woodland Park after witnessing the damaging effects of COVID-19 on my son, giving up the police caution-taped playgrounds near Washington D.C. for a house by the woods where he could play, pretend and be a kid again. We gave up the one day a week in-person classroom escape from “virtual school” to the caring and welcoming Columbine Elementary within Woodland Park School District. It hasn’t always been perfect, but when I had an issue I got an immediate call from someone who didn’t know me, my board director Dave Illingworth. He doesn’t always say things how I would want him to say them, or try to please everyone in this town who choose not to be pleased. But he fights for me, and in turn, fights for my child. Coming from a big city where nobody cared, that means the world to me.
My daughter is now in school at Columbine this year with her brother where they will grow in character, while free to be kids. I am grateful to live in this community, and grateful to know that I have Mr. Illingworth looking out for them. As the recall results recently showed, I know I’m not alone.
Ryan Reed, Woodland Park
• • •
I am responding to the qualifications of Mr. Kenneth Witt for interim superintendent of the WPSB. I believe that the best candidates should have a mix of outstanding academic qualifications and outstanding educational leadership experience. Both are important and should be evaluated accordingly. Let me weigh in on these for Mr. Witt. He has a Bachelor’s in Mathematics from an accredited university. Further education was at an unaccredited religious college. At my previous university, none of these credits would be transferred. He served as president of thee Jeffco School Board, from which he was recalled. He has no educational leadership, administrative, or teaching experience.
I look at his total qualifications for the position and find them insufficient for a position of this level. Related to this process and hire there have also been student protests and concerns expressed by parents during the recent school board meetings regarding his hire. One woman speaking her mind respectfully was asked to sit down by the board president, she continued and was escorted from the meeting by the police. This continued bullying of citizens and parents by this school board pushing their ideology is deplorable. Elections do indeed have consequences.
Paul M. Stewart, Woodland Park
• • •
