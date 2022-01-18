Why lock pickleball courts in the winter?
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport across the U.S. Here in Woodland Park, our Pickleball Above the Clouds group is over 100 members strong, with an average player age of over 70 years. AND we want to play ALL year!
The problem? During the winter months the Woodland Park city manager and Parks and Recreation department insist on locking the courts, regardless of the conditions. Even when one or more courts are free of snow/ice and are safe to use, the courts remain locked. This is unprecedented in mountain communities.
Parks and Recreation and the city manager claim liability concerns for locking the courts. Despite many meetings over the years to discuss alternative options (e.g., PAC purchase of liability insurance), everything is rejected.
Does the city staff believe our seniors are looking to purposely get hurt by playing on unsafe courts or want to damage the same courts we so desperately want to play on? We think not! Does Woodland Park close other venues in the winter because of liability concerns (e.g., the sledding hill by the ice rink, dog park, or skate park)? No!
Why the discrimination when it comes to the tennis/pickleball courts? We can only conclude that City staff are refusing to work with PAC because we are not providing the revenue they want during the summer (i.e., paying to reserve courts), and becoming a nonprofit rather than a social group.
The MeadowWood Park Sports Complex tennis/pickleball courts are public and free for community use. PAC has funds and will help pay for courts that are properly maintained and available year-round.
As for now, we’ll have to play on the unlocked courts in the Springs and spend our money supporting its restaurants before/after play.
The solution? Keep the courts unlocked and allow us to responsibly use this public space the way all the other public spaces are accessible year-round to the community.
Barb Parnell, Woodland Park
I am saddened by Buck Dugger’s recent letter to the editor. Here’s a guy who has a nice home in Woodland Park and enjoys most of the privileges afforded by life in America. His letter, however, focuses on the many things that he’s “tired of,” and implies that violence is the solution to his unhappiness.
To me, it’s sad that so many Americans have given up on dialogue and the power of persuasion, apparently thinking that coercion and intimidation will solve their problems with those who see things differently. In my 78 years, I’ve learned that those may produce obedience and even complicity, but they don’t change what’s in another person’s heart and soul. And that’s the only thing that’s truly worth knowing.
Carl R. Carnein, Florissant
Battered angel or fallen angel?
Buck Dugger’s diatribe in the Jan. 5 Courier sounds like a recruitment ad for domestic terrorists. He calls himself a conservative, real American who has reached his limit of tolerance. He says he is a better angel who is tired, abused and battered.
Mr. Dugger, here are the questions I have for you. What kind of abuse have you actually experienced? How many times have you been stopped by vigilantes with guns and shot at for walking in your neighborhood? Or stopped regularly by the police as you drive from Colorado Springs to your home in Woodland Park?
Critical Race Theory is an academic study in undergraduate and graduate schools and is not being taught in K-12 classrooms, so how are children being brainwashed with CRT to turn against their parents and the nation? Do you even know what CRT is? Are your kids watched in stores because they look like criminals? Is anyone threatening to burn down your church because it’s deemed un-American and how many times have your church members had to wash hate graffiti off the property? Has a group of gay men brutally assaulted you as you walked down the street because of your sexual orientation?
My guess, Mr. Dugger, is the only abuse you suffer is the stress from watching the fake news created to make money for the networks and media that create this stuff. They don’t even call it news, but entertainment, for folks as foolish as you who believe it.
There are people who actually suffer from indignities and threats to their lives on a regular basis. How much of this could you tolerate? I was raised in a Christian home and I was taught to help people in need. Why are conservative God-fearing “real Americans” against helping the community to lift people up? You have what you need, the heck with those who don’t? You care only about people who look like you, think like you and act like you?
Since when did Jesus say to hate your neighbor? The Bible says to love your neighbor as yourself.
You state this may not end well, that it didn’t in 1860, but it may end differently this time. What are you saying? Are you suggesting another Civil War? Neighbor against neighbor? Go back to slavery? Go back to a time when only white men governed and women and blacks didn’t have a vote? You say you have not yet begun to fight. Well, I don’t take kindly to threats Mr. Dugger. I am not afraid to learn about the historical wrongs done in our country so hopefully we don’t repeat them.
If I don’t like government policies, I vote to change them instead of inciting the destruction of government buildings and attacking/killing security guards. I’d rather lend a helping hand and strive for equality to build a stronger community than become a bitter angel who’d rather dry shave a wildcat’s butt with a dry, rusty straight razor in a telephone booth at midnight during a hurricane in south Georgia.
As a conservative Christian true American you claim to be, is that the best you can do?
Deborah Etherton, Lake George
