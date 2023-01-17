Cripple Creek Recall Election
I am writing today to encourage all Cripple Creek voters in districts represented by City Council members Mark Green and Charles Solomone to vote NO in the special election to recall these two devoted public servants. As a citizen who often attends and participates in City Council meetings, I am certain that these two representatives have faithfully and diligently worked for the benefit of all who work, live in, or visit Cripple Creek.
The purported reason cited in the recall effort is that Green and Solomone, as well as Councilmember Litherland, voted to allow retail sale of City of Cripple Creek branded items such as caps and T-shirts at the city’s Heritage Center. I looked at the bookshelf-sized case containing these items. It occupies approximately 3-4 square feet of floor space in the Heritage Center and is no threat to other retail sales entities in the City. To me, and many others, this recall effort is much exaggerated hype about nothing. It smacks of greed, cronyism, and political maneuvering, none of which warrant this much attention let alone a vote to recall these two men.
Curtis J. Sorenson, Cripple Creek
• • •
I would like to thank you for publishing Curt Gina’s letter to the editor. It parallels my letter to the editor a few months ago, “Tired of the Merit haters” (Aug. 3).
The WP School Board “haters” should make sincere efforts to work with the board instead of spewing hate and disrupting board meetings. Your hatemongering behaviors are a bad example for our students and future leaders. You’re either part of the solution or you are part of the problem.
Michael Theimer, Woodland Park
• • •
Thank you for repairing the ice rink
My family are longtime residents of Woodland Park and after the damage caused to the ice rink over the summer, we didn’t expect it to open this winter. Imagine our surprise, and especially that of my kids, when an email came through that the rink was opening.
I’d specifically like to thank the City Facilities Team, Phil Pyles and Steve Varner, working with Travis Seabolt and Geremy Gibson from the Woodland Park Hockey Association. The repairs were a joint effort between both the city and WPHA. I’d also like to thank the City Facilities Crew and the WPHA volunteers for the everyday ice maintenance that makes this gem available every day to our community.
This repair took a good amount of planning and cost but to see the look on my children’s faces when they got off the ice after their first time back was priceless. Thank you so much for making this happen!
Todd Wiseman, Woodland Park
• • •
Extreme voices do not speak for Teller County
In response to the letters last week denigrating the previous wonderful letter from Carl Carnein (Dec. 28), I can only say the hypocrisy on display here is astounding. The first writer, Jamie Dion, says Carl’s “elitist snobbery drips” because he believes people should value education — particularly when it comes to educating our students! Anyone who has ever met Carl would bowl over at the idea of this wonderful, giving hardscrabble man ever being an elitist. But he is a thinker! And he values our youth and certainly knows the value of education.
And then we get to hear from good old Keith McKim, once again. Who is this guy that keeps passing judgment and making blanket statements about residents of Woodland Park and Teller County? “Are you dissidents at war with Teller County voters?” he asked because HE believes that the protesters are only a few, manipulated students who can’t think for themselves, while he believes HE speaks for everyone else: “We have elected this school board and we enthusiastically endorse what they are doing.” He then goes on to rant about the “Left” and how they are responsible for every awful thing ... a common theme we hear from him on a regular basis.
I have a question, Mr. McKim. Just who were the dissidents on Jan. 6, 2021? Who manipulated them? Who exactly did the people of the United States elect to be their president? Who abided by the Constitution that you put such stock by?
Further, what is your big scary problem with CRT and BLM and Sex Education and Antifa? Because you well know the only thing that “CRT” and “BLM” as you regard them are SCARE TACTICS coopted by the White Right to prevent Americans from learning the TRUE history of America. Heck, I bet you’re even against kids learning about slavery and Jim Crow now, aren’t you? I believe the real reason you’re all so scared of the truth is we have lots of DATA now, and computers, and it is easy to prove and graph and even put in math books what you guys have been so afraid those 11th graders might figure out on their own. That hundreds of years of oppression and cruelty leave a pretty nasty mark that can still be measured in 2023. So, stop teaching anything about anything that might make the kids think! You can’t outlaw the truth, forever, Mr. McKim. And neither can all these “school boards.” People will NOT bring their kids back until you stop censoring learning.
And Antifa? LOL. What a joke. They have become a strawman that Oath Keepers and Rightwing Terrorists use to blame their own lawbreaking on. Here in Teller County, most of the violence we see is not from Antifa, but from drunk or nutjob, abusive gunlubbers. Lots of that.
Despite my anger at the moment, I adore all my neighbors, red and blue, and love this beautiful community.
W.R. Dumas, Divide
• • •
Opinions vs. facts and the school board
A strong public school system is one of the things that sets our country apart. It is certainly where we invest in our future as a nation. All of us invest tax dollars, some of us invest volunteer time and others choose it as a career.
In the past year, many have spoken out against the actions and decisions of the current Woodland Park Board of Education. There have also been many letters to the editor in support of this current board. It seems impossible to miss the extreme contention that has arisen over the governance of our schools in the past year, yet I have discovered many that are happily unaware.
Some statements that have been presented as facts over the past six months are concerning to me, we are all entitled to our own opinions, but we are not entitled to our own facts. Last spring, I wrote a letter containing a quote from Thomas Sowell and I believe it is important to consider it again. He said: “Some things are true because they are demonstrably true, but many other things are believed simply because they were repeated and repetition has been accepted as a substitute for evidence.” A letter published in the Jan. 4 edition of The Courier compels me to present actual facts.
There has been mention of a decline in our district. If the writer meant academic decline, that is incorrect and evidence can be found in an article about student scores in the Dec. 7 edition of The Courier. If the reference is to decline in enrollment it would be important to look at census data. In Teller County, the population in 2000 was 20,555 with 25.9% under the age of 18. In 2020 the population was 24,710 with 16.5% under the age of 18. A decline in Teller County (WPSD and Cripple Creek School District) of 1,246 school age children. The decline in students in WPSD between 2000 and 2019-2020 school year was 916 students. The decline in enrollment in WPSD mirrors the county population decline. Any other reasons given are not supported by the data.
There has been choice in schools since 1994, something this board supports, and it does not appear more children are choicing out of the district now than in 2000. The population over the age of 65 has increased by 4,560 in the same 20 years, meaning our population has grown older with families who do not have school-age children. Additionally, WP has 180 documented short-term rentals that will not house children for our schools.
Since the recent BOE brought party politics into the schools, I decided to look at voter registrations for BOE members in the past several years. Of the nine years I served on the board, the majority were registered as Republican with one Democrat and two unaffiliated (nine total members referred to). The BOE that was serving for the approximately six months prior to the election of this board were majority unaffiliated. We did not know the party affiliation of other members at the time as it did not matter. We were about the education of children not politics. None of the members with which I served fit the descriptors of socialist, bully or progressive.
A statement was also made about the current BOE members being “long admired leaders and doers of our community.” Again, according to voter registration documents and assuming a citizen would register to vote quickly after moving here, one BOE member has been here 20 years, two for four years and one for two years. You must decide if they fit the statement “long admired.”
The facts show that two of the doctors who were affiliated with the hospital within the first few years of its opening are still in town and have children in WPSD. In my conversations with doctors who were affiliated with the hospital and left, none mentioned the schools as a reason.
For clarification from other false statements in previous letters: I was not serving on the BOE when the Merit Academy application was declined nor was any other charter application made while I was on the BOE. The teacher’s union was not behind or even involved in the recall effort. The community members, parents, and educators that disagree with this BOE cross all party lines and are from all walks of life. They are members of this community.
Remember, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts. From my longtime association with this district, in many capacities, I believe I have a unique perspective to offer. I believe Merit Academy has served many students well and their parents are happy with the choice. I believe WPSD has and is serving many students well and their parents are happy with the district. Both can thrive in our community. Yet, this board seems set on turning all our schools into Merit Academy clones and some community members that have no connection to the schools other than paying taxes continue to make broad untrue statements to make it appear that the sky is falling in the district. This is simply not true. It does beg the question … For what purpose? And at what cost for this community?
Carol Greenstreet, Woodland Park
• • •
