Priorities
The cancellation of the Ice Festival made headlines last week. It was due to a change in financial priorities where the city council voted to eliminate Cripple Creek’s financial support for special events, even though COVID was blamed for the cancellation. Really? Does anyone other than city officials believe that an outdoor event creates undue risks for COVID infections?
This is all about city officials and city council worried about “their” government budget with little to no consideration given to the economic impact on the community. City council’s priority is “their” budget without regard to the impact their spending has on the community they claim to serve.
Consider that up to 30,000 people have attended the Ice Festival in past years. That’s 30,000 people who will not be coming to Cripple Creek this year to spend money at local businesses. If the average spend by these visitors is, say, $50, that means $1.5 million lost to the community as a result of the city’s short-sighted change in its financial policy.
I don’t know what the average spend is, but $50/person does not seem unreasonable — I think $20-$30 in gambling, $15 for a meal and $10-15 for other things like gasoline or snacks. Of course, some people might spend more, some less. It would be interesting to know what the average spend is.
People should think of it this way: the city may have “saved” some tax dollars spent on the Ice Festival, but it “took” $1.5 million from the community (assuming the $50 spend is even close to accurate).
I hope the city council thinks losing 30,000 visitors is worth it in a town where much of the business district is composed of vacant buildings and empty lots. I hope voters will remember this fiscal irresponsibility at the next election.
Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek
Response to Jan. 5 Dugger letter
As a resident of Teller County, a Christian, a mother, a grandmother, a retired teacher, a good citizen and neighbor, I am astounded by the reckless intolerance, hateful rhetoric and thinly veiled threats put forth in Dugger’s letter to the editor last week.
Mr. Duggar, we are all tired. You have no monopoly on that. Most of us do have caring, giving hearts. We care about our country and we do not make threats such as you did when you said, “We will do what the government won’t, and what law enforcement has been prohibited from doing.”
What exactly are you suggesting? I ask you this, on January 6, 2022.
You close your letter with the following: “The better angels are just about to become the tired, abused, battered, ‘bitter angels.’ This may not end well. It didn’t in 1860 and may end differently this time.”
What are you suggesting here? That you would have been on the side of the South, the Confederacy, the slave owners, the secessionists? That you are prepared and willing to put the country through that nightmare again? And you think the Lord and Jesus give you and only those who think like you their blessing?
I am deeply saddened that such thoughts fill the mind of anyone, but there are no “angels” left in your self-description.
I am still hoping, praying, and working to save my country. For all of us.
W. Dumas, Divide
Happy with new WPSD board
I am so glad to finally have a school board that is responsive to the public and the moral standards of our community.
Those who want to live an alternative lifestyle that does not infringe on other’s rights have no problems in Teller County. However, that lifestyle should not be endorsed or penalized by any level of government. There should be no “favored” groups.
The radical Left has had unbridled influence over education for the past 50 years, and now that they have been exposed and expelled from office, they are howling that’s it’s unfair!
Honest elections are the foundation of our nation. The collective wisdom of the people is greater than the limited, biased wisdom of a few bureaucrats — or more specifically a not so humble school board elected to serve the people, not bully, intimidate, dominate, tyrannize or dictate to them.
At the last Woodland Park school board meeting, a group of people walked out during a prayer. Talk about childish intolerance!
If you believe in and insist on tolerance from us, you must be tolerant of us.
Offended by a prayer? Provincial and Boorish!
Keith McKim, Florissant
RE: Dec. 29 Writers on the Range column
Kudos on the great op-ed piece, “Alternatives to bigger jails aren’t a partisan issue,” from Matt Witt, contributor to Writers on the Range, published in the Dec. 29 Courier. It is refreshing to see how a group of concerned citizens can gather data and present a forum with support from the local law enforcement community to challenge the mistaken belief that simply locking up those who suffer from mental illness, homelessness, poverty and substance abuse will somehow correct the underlying these complex issues. And Mr. Witt is correct that this is not and should never be a partisan issue. The only entities that benefit from our ongoing divisions are those that wish to see our system of government destroyed from the inside out.
Mike E. Walker, Woodland Park
Thoughts on a New Year start as problematic as the last
A year ago I wrote, “Given the reality of all the horribly terrible that happened in the year 2020, the new beginnings with new optimism of 2021 is likely nearly unavoidable for most of us.” That is just as applicable for 2022, because 2021 didn’t improve on 2020 all that much. We are still dealing with COVID being every bit as threatening, if not more so, because of variants. We are still dealing with anti-vaxxers who willingly give up their bodies as hosts for mutations that evolve into those variants that threaten us all. We are still dealing with a gargantuanly growing number of infections and hospitalizations and deaths.
We are still dealing with the closures of restaurants, shows, ballgames, meetings, family gatherings, and others. We are still, yet even much more, tired of dealing with this damnable virus.
We are still witnessing the incredible, near-selfless superhuman-efforts of healthcare workers who are working themselves beyond their call of duty and responsibility.
While we have witnessed the passage of two major pieces of legislation at the national level that serve the greater good for the greatest number, certain elected officials are standing in the way of at least two more pieces that MUST be passed if there is any hope of saving this democratically elected republic: HR1, so voting rights are protected in every state by removing the voter restriction laws passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures; and the Build Back Better Act, so economically we can serve an even greater good for the greatest number, most especially children and all others in need.
Will 2022 turn out to be better — even much better? After two years of dealing with this mess we most definitely hope so. Yet, we are so weary that our hope feels limited, diminished, less hopeful than we might usually be at the beginning of a new year.
We start this new year with the recent reality of a wildfire that destroyed 991 homes in what seemed like mere minutes. With deep freeze temperatures that threaten lives. With tornadoes that destroyed entire towns. With deaths of more recognizably named people in such a short period of days than I ever remember happening before. With the reality that we still have to deal with the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt and elected officials who aided and abetted that insurrection attempt.
That we have existed this many years and come this far for human rights through laws, yet can still have it destroyed in the next elections, is as scary as it can possibly be.
We are still dealing with climate crisis that is approaching the point of no return so that the lives of our grandchildren and their children — and even our own grown children — are threatened in ways we never have had to confront.
We are still dealing with unregulated guns that people use to kill people near relentlessly.
We are still dealing with absurd levels of income inequality.
We are still dealing with deeply problematic and division-causing racism.
We are still dealing with domestic abuse that traumatizes women and scars children for life.
We are still dealing with a threat of war that makes the threat of nuclear weapons real again.
And yet, we are also still dealing with the fact that the overwhelming majority of us are loved and love others every day! Love empowers and enables us to be our best selves. Love gives, and sustains us with hope, when we think hope is nearly not possible. Love inspires and motivates us to share grace and compassion. Love causes us to experience joy, even on days when that seems impossible. Love gives us a deep sense of peace in our own personhood. Yes, the power of love is still as significant to our lives and living as anything else we can possibly name. We actually cannot live any day well without it.
May 2022 be a year where we experience and share more of that authentic reality of love than any year in our lives.
Rodney Noel Saunders, Florissant
• • •
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Courier reserves the right to edit to reject any submission. Suggested length is 250 words. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.
