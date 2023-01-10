Great experience trumps pedigree
The elitist snobbery drips from Carl Carnein’s letter to the editor in the Dec. 28 edition of the Pikes Peak Courier. Carl seems to believe that education is the only factor that should determine someone’s salary. Education can be relevant, but professional experiences are significantly more valuable. Look no further than to the stories of Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Richard Branson who hold no college degree but are some of the richest men in the world.
My own grandmother was a pregnant high school drop out at the age 16. She went on to earn her GED and became a Colorado State House Representative. Her most notable legislation was bringing Major League Baseball to the state of Colorado, the Colorado Rockies. In addition, she was the director for the Colorado Housing Division and served on the board of the Regional Transportation District. She went on to successfully sell and teach real estate. Perhaps my grandmother isn’t as well-known as Bill Gates, but there are countless stories of others just like hers.
Demonstrating that you have the ability and skills to do the job far outweighs a piece of paper. Ken Witt has over 20 years of running several successful businesses and has led ERBOCES overseeing education programs, schools and 4,600+ students. It seems the institution of education has taught people that the letters behind their name are valued above experience. This may be why we have so many people with master’s degrees working at Starbucks and don’t know how to balance a check book.
Jamie Dion, Woodland Park
Re: The WP school board
After reading recent Courier articles, watching the behavior of a few dissidents at school board meetings, listening to their complaints and seeing the manipulation of students, I am led to wonder and ask, “Are you dissidents at war with Teller County voters?”
We have elected this school board and we enthusiastically endorse what they are doing. They are delivering on what they promised!
The constant complaining and vitriol coming from the Left is irritating. Paying attention to you is like watching a spoiled child act out in public; it’s not pretty and it’s not persuasive.
Most of Teller County laughed at the phony, deceitful, fake student protests. This was not a spontaneous protest! Do you think that we can’t see through your disgusting manipulations? It was comical, like watching naughty children seeking attention.
Not having the courage to stand up for your own failed ideas, you used these students and made fools of them.
You, like your policies, have failed. The flood of students leaving RE-2 began under your watch and will continue until Teller County parents see real change in the system you created over a 20-year period.
Our new school board is only 14 months old and has already made basic changes and laid the foundation for more dramatic corrections.
We will earn the trust of parents as we honor their desire for a better curriculum, better study materials, better social values, more accountability and less indoctrination.
When we make the changes that parents demand for their children they will return to RE-2.
BLM, CRT, Sex Education, SUMMIT LEARNING, ANTIFA violence … all Left wing causes, will be dismantled and dismissed. Basic subjects will be taught, and students will learn why the United States is exceptional, why the Constitution is important, what God given rights we are guaranteed and how to uphold and defend those rights.
70% of Americans do not know that the Constitution is the law of the land … Not the government, not the Supreme Court, not the president or any individual, but the Constitution!
There was a time when the purpose of public education was to prepare informed citizens to love and serve God, to love and serve country and to love and serve the family.
The former school board led us away from those inspiring values to the precipitous edge of disaster. The present school board will prevent us from falling into that godless abyss of slavery, ignorance and death.
May God Bless our school board and GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!
Keith McKim, Florissant
Say goodbye to the WPSD
After the current Woodland Park school board members were elected, and after I attended the previous school year board meetings, the appointment of their friend Ken Witt as interim superintendent was a foregone conclusion. What does it mean? Goodbye to the WPSD as we once knew it — as a school district whose students, superintendent, teachers and parents worked for years to develop an inclusive environment for growing and learning.
And now? For the students, say goodbye to culturally responsive and relevant curriculum and teaching ideology that allowed you to investigate, question, think critically and forge a new future that is your own.
For the teachers? Say goodbye to the ability to use your education, expertise, and the autonomy to respond to student needs and new ideas in the moment and without fear.
For the parents? Say goodbye to the educational format you supported free of politics and religion, the rapport you had with administration, the unrestricted communication with teachers and the high level outcome of your child’s educational and emotional needs.
For the WP community? Say goodbye to the secular, independent, apolitical and professional school district that encouraged innovation and say hello to an ultra-conservative, political and religious-based entity.
The influence of Christian nationalism and conservative charters is here to stay unless those of us who trust in the quality and freedom of public school to use their collective knowledge to prepare our children to be successful and caring citizens are willing to speak up. In November, three school board members will be elected. Now is the time to organize, plan and support three new candidates who will trust in the passion and expertise of our current staff and who understand the role of public education as well as the role of effective school boards. If we can elect a new trio of caring people who listen and learn before acting, we could bring normalcy and trust back to the Woodland Park School District.
Gail Gerig, Woodland Park
