Support Mella for county commissioner
In letters to our local papers, Teller County Commissioner candidate Erik Stone described how he will lobby at the legislature on our county’s behalf against potentially harmful legislation. As he described in one letter, “That’s part of the job.” Yes, but it’s actually a small part of the job — about 5%. That’s why his focus on those issues seems to many of us to misrepresent the actual work of a commissioner.
In contrast, while Phil Mella will be a strong advocate for us at Colorado Counties Inc. (which is the lobbying entity for counties), and will testify against legislation that may harm us, he brings seven years of elective experience to the table, which makes him the superior candidate.
I served with Mella on Woodland Park City Council during the Walmart development and he was a strong voice for property rights against people who tried to stop them. When he was on council again in 2015 he expressed concerns about the aquatic center and was the only one to vote against it. In his view, the expense escalations and the relocation from downtown to the school weren’t in the citizens’ long-term best interests. The debt service for that center and its operational expenses have proven Mella right.
Beyond his elective experience, Mella has been attending the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments meetings to understand our transportation funding for the roads our county doesn’t manage. Moreover, since January 2019 he’s been attending the Teller County Wildfire Committee, a multi-jurisdictional committee that’s working to enhance forest management and fuel mitigation services. These are the core responsibilities of a commissioner, and are concerns that all residents share, and, they are concrete examples of how Mella will be an effective commissioner on Day 1.
In addition, Mella successfully managed multimillion-dollar budgets and negotiated commercial contracts worth tens of millions of dollars, so we can be assured he will be a vigilant steward of our tax dollars. That’s why I’m supporting Phil Mella for Teller County Commissioner, and I encourage you to as well.
Jeff Baldwin
Woodland Park
Response to Feb. 5 article “Facebook posts by Teller County Republicans chair and sheriff’s deputy cause uproar”:
So, let me get this straight: of a combined latest population figure for Teller and Park counties of 43,639, The Courier’s editor actually considered the whining of 34 people, or .0007791% of the population of both counties, about a Nancy Pelosi joke to be newsworthy? Many of us are sick and tired of the Left’s immature, thin-skinned and hypocritical criticisms of anything that does not comport with their own Leftist agenda. Printing such an article does more to highlight the Democrat’s humorless and hysterical aspersions cast against Republicans than anything else.
Are there no jokes about President Trump all over the Internet? Have the 34 Concerned Citizens from Teller and Park counties spoken out against such jokes? If they are really concerned about threats, did they speak out against, and condemn, Kathy Griffin’s dangling of President Trump’s head? Have they spoken out against the many overt threats against the lives of President Trump, Vice President Pence, et al.? Have they joined Christians and others in support of the civil rights of the unborn who are being slaughtered in the womb every day? No? Oh, that’s right. The Left only speaks out when they feel their agenda is being undermined. They elevate climate change and denigrate a baby’s right to life. They whine about a Pelosi joke, and ignore real threats made against our and their president.
As far as the CCTP actually “discovering” the Facebook post of a Teller County deputy sharing the Pelosi joke, that snooping is just sick. First of all, Pelosi is a public figure and jokes, pokes and jabs are part and parcel of public office. Second of all, those so-called CCTP “watchdogs” are doing what communist regimes do to control their populace: outlaw freedom of expression and assiduously monitor and suppress any expression of free speech or thought. Think about the company those 34 people are putting themselves in! And now they want a public apology from Deputy Bunting? They are the ones who owe the deputy and the 43,639 people of the two counties an apology! It is disgraceful and utterly disrespectful to snoop like some communist rat and try to publicly humiliate a law enforcement officer over a political joke on her personal Facebook account. Get over yourselves, CCTP, and find a real cause celebre.
Kathleen Gotto
Florissant
Another response to Feb. 5 article
I find it disturbing that The Courier would publish a story and permit 34 so-called “watchdogs” to impugn the integrity of Deputy Renee Bunting of the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. In the article, the Concerned Citizens of Teller and Park counties implied that Deputy Bunting might somehow not “somehow treat all of Teller County citizens equally and fairly under the law.” This is not only incorrect, it is absurd! They called for a public apology and stated they believe this was a violation of federal law. Both equally absurd and ridiculous. They are quoted as going on to say that the post goes against any “common decency and fairness.”
Just the fact that these “concerned citizens” were out there trolling Facebook pages is bothersome but what is more bothersome is their blatant and unwarranted attack on Deputy Bunting as an honest, fair and committed member of public safety in Teller County. I have known Deputy Bunting for several years. I have worked side-by-side with her on many community-related events. I know the amount of time she puts in over and above her standard duties at the Sheriff’s Office. Evenings, weekends, holidays and more, all to serve the citizens of Teller County. From food banks, abused women and children, low-income families and more, you will not find a heart more giving or committed to serving all in our community than Deputy Bunting.
To imply that she is apt to have some political litmus test that would somehow influence the level of service provided to ANY citizen by Deputy Bunting is not only wrong, it is patently offensive. This group is calling for a public apology, but frankly, I believe it is Deputy Bunting who is owed the apology for this unfounded and unwarranted attack on her character and integrity. Talk about lack of common decency and fairness: I give you exhibit “A”.
Timothy McMillin Sr.
Woodland Park
Re: Chemotherapy articles
This is in response to the two front-page articles about chemotherapy services in Teller County. If you are going to advertise for UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital for free, I think you should at least tell the truth about cancer treatments and the damage that patients go through long-term.
Chemotherapy was recommended to me many times but only after continued probing did I find out that the treatment would not extend my life ONE day and I would probably spend the rest of my life sick and in a chair in some cancer center. The tactics were often high pressure and now I understand that the rewards for medical centers are the billions of dollars that cancer treatments bring in outweigh the needs of the patient.
I know when faced with cancer, most people want to live as long as they can. But at what cost? Is it worth hair loss, mouth sores, lower blood cell count, digestive distress, decreased and sometimes red urination, bone loss, poor coordination and tired muscles, skin sensitivity, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, weak heart, brain fog, or anxiety and depression?
Patients should know that they have the right to say no. Ask hard questions. Why should I do this? Am I better taking the seven hours or three hours that each treatment takes or live the best life I have left without the treatments? What are the pros and cons?
I am not convinced that the primitive treatment of chemotherapy is the answer. With all the billions in research dollars, why isn’t there something better that does less damage to the body?
Deb Vestal
Florissant
Re: Jan. 29 Mark Shaver letter:
In response to Rev. Mark L. Shaver’s recent letter, “…Trump has achieved more in the first three years…”. If by “achieved more” you mean that he’s alienated most world leaders, compromised years of diplomatic progress, gutted the EPA, ruined many family farmers with his trade war and given a tax break to corporations and the rich.
He raided the Department of Defense budget to build his pointless border wall when even his own party wouldn’t finance it. (Remember Mexico paying for it?) His policies resulted in the worst immigration fiasco to scar our country since the Japanese internment of World War II. Thousands of immigrant children are still separated from their parents and living in squalid conditions. As a man of the cloth, Rev. Shaver should be incensed at this needless human suffering rather than praising the man who engineered it.
Trump’s brazenly added four trillion dollars to our national debt after promising to balance the budget. In spite of overwhelming scientific evidence, he denies climate change and has impacted the rest of the world’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions. But his most egregious “accomplishment” thus far, is his attempt to coerce a foreign power into finding dirt on a political opponent, which is why he was appropriately impeached.
Jesus himself would doubtless be appalled at how completely morally bereft Donald J. Trump is. He’s sexist, racist, xenophobic, a blatant narcissist, a sexual predator and a pathological liar. He plays at being a Christian but has repeatedly violated at least half of the Ten Commandments.
Rev. Shaver is apparently bothered by marriage equality and other “sexual perversions” but seems fine supporting a man who is so publicly amoral in almost every sense. What’s most unfortunate is the example that Rev. Shaver is setting for his congregation. As a man of the cloth, he should be nurturing his congregation’s moral growth rather than glorifying a man who is the literal antithesis of everything his religion stands for. Wonder what Jesus would have to say about that?
Joe Ferrarello
Florissant