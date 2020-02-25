Send letters to the editor to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.
Woodland Park leadership is a continuum
As I reflect on my time as your mayor, I thought it appropriate to share a few thoughts with you as I approach my final days in this position.
First, let me thank each and every one of you for allowing me to serve you and our Woodland Park community. With the obvious exception of my wonderful wife and family, being your mayor has been the highpoint of my life. Public service is a noble undertaking and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served you. Working with the Council and our City Staff, we faced our challenges and our opportunities head-on. We did our very best at every juncture.
I suppose it is only natural to wonder if every decision we made was the absolute right one. At the end of the day, leaders make decisions based on the information presented at the time. With every decision, we, as your City Council, acted to the best of our ability.
Only time and history will judge whether the facts and assumptions we used to make tough decisions were the right ones. Thanks in large part to your support, our efforts were steadfast, honest, and with our citizens in mind. I am proud of our many efforts, as a Council and as a community. I am proud of our city staff and grateful to the citizens of Woodland Park for giving me the privilege to lead.
As I watch the current field of mayoral candidates develop their messages and platforms, I realize that the leadership of Woodland Park is a continuum. As I leave the arena, others are preparing to enter it. We owe it to our citizens to give them a seamless transition — a transition that takes us to the next level, facing our opportunities and challenges confidently, and above all, with an undying sense of unity.
There is no place or real purpose for discord in our community or city government. My fervent hope is that whomever we elect as our next mayor will take our city to new heights through honest collaboration. I urge him or her to be a team builder, a consensus builder, and a relentless servant to our people.
To be sure, our community will face tough decisions in the coming years. Civility, cooperation, and true servant leadership should be the hallmark of those we place into positions of leadership in our city.
I will now follow the example of our founding fathers. Having served each and every one of you to the best of my ability, I now re-enter the private sector.
Rest assured I wish nothing but success to our next mayor and members of our city council. I am only a phone call away. Thank you for allowing me to serve you. It has been my life’s honor. God bless.
Neil Levy
Mayor
Woodland Park
Re: Feb. 5 David Johnson letter:
I have to say that I am absolutely appalled that anyone would think that many of the items listed in Mr. Johnson’s letter are good.
For example, the tax act resulted in many deductions previously being available to middle-class Americans were eliminated. Tax refunds in 2018 were 8% less than in previous years. Our national debt is now over a trillion dollars. Cutting regulatory costs by eliminating many of the protections to our environment and also many of the safety regulations. Allowing mining and industrial waste to be dumped in our waterways. Allowing mining, fracking, and drilling in our public lands and national parks and monuments.
Perhaps Mr. Johnson would like to have fracking in our local fossil beds so that the water in our wells can be poisoned, as has happened in other states. The border wall already falling down in places, can be climbed, has had holes cut in it, and has been tunneled under for drug trafficking.
I suggest he do more research on the state of ISIS as it has not been “defeated.” As for judges appointed, the word constitutional should be replaced with Republican.
Protecting religious liberty is interesting since attacks on churches and synagogues has increased under the Trump regime.
Some of the items Mr. Johnson has mentioned are good things but many are only beneficial to the very wealthy in this country.
By the way, I am neither a Democrat or a Republican. I am Unaffiliated and have over my many voting years (over 50) voted both ways. But I am convinced that this administration, including the House and Senate, is doing more to destroy this country than any I have ever seen before.
James Bennett
Florissant
Another response to Feb. 5 Johnson letter:
This is in response to my neighbor David Johnson, who outlined Donald Trump’s accomplishments as president. Here are a few more things to add to the list, some planned and others accomplished:
• Privatizing state agencies and industries
• Encouraging economic self-sufficiency for his nation
• Instituting tariffs on imports
• Using deficit financing for a vast military buildup, including Space Force
• Suppressing trade unions
• Providing subsidies and advantageous contracts for industries that support his program
• Encouraging cartels and monopolies through deregulation
• Encouraging hostility to the ideas of social welfare and private charity
• Persecuting the physically or mentally disabled and homeless
• Firing dissenters, regardless of their qualifications
• Promoting implicit or direct threats against rivals
• Winning election with a clear minority of the votes
• Using Christianity to his advantage despite doubtful personal religiosity
• Charging the taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars for golf trips to various venues for him, his family, and the Secret Service
Mr. Johnson may be aware that all of these accomplishments except the last can also be ascribed to Adolf Hitler. As far as I know, Hitler didn’t have a collection of hangers-on and didn’t play golf, but he did cheat to win an election.
Carl R. Carnein
Florissant
Internet threats may have repercussions
Regarding the Jan. 29 Courier article “Facebook posts by Teller County Republicans chair and sheriff’s deputy cause uproar”: Threatening the life of a United States elected official is a felony. And that is no joke!
The threat is a class C or D felony usually carrying a maximum penalty of five or 10 years. The legal references are 18 United States Code 875, 18 United States Code 876 and 18 United States Code 351. Threats may be referred to the U.S. Capitol Police and investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In April 2019, a Florida man, John Kless, was charged and arrested for threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.), NBC News reported.
Additionally, a New York man, Patrick W. Carlineo Jr., was taken into custody in November 2019 after having been charged with threatening to assault and murder Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) according to a New York Times report.
So be careful what you write on the internet. The FBI may come knocking on your door.
Ed Biersmith
Divide
Support Williams for county commissioner
After nearly 50 years in military, government and private positions of management, I know good leadership when I see it. The hallmark and traits of a good leader are the same in industry, government and the military. Those traits include honesty, personal courage, integrity, leading by example, humility and doing what is right.
Dan Williams is the quintessential servant leader. Just ask the people that really know him, have served with him in combat, or who have worked with him in Teller County government, and ask his neighbors, and folks who have observed his leadership in the American Legion.
I have heard distractors claim that senior military experience is not an indicator of good leadership qualities or experience to serve as a Teller County commissioner. Bunk! Only 5% of officers entering the military demonstrate the highest quality of leadership to be selected for the rank of colonel and few of them are selected to command a brigade in combat.
Dan was responsible for the welfare of nearly 6,000 men and women while making critical decisions under the stress of combat. Anyone diminishing these experiences does not know what they are talking about and insults the many veterans living in Teller County.
Dan’s outstanding leadership in Teller County and regional government, combined with his military experience, marks him as the right person for Teller County commissioner.
Paul Thies, Lt. Col., retired
Divide
Re: Feb. 12 Gotto, McMillin letters:
This response is to Kathleen Gotto, Timothy McMillin Sr., and all those who agree with them. You are all adults. You know right from wrong. You know what is appropriate speech and behavior and what is not. Stop the vitriol. Please read the poem, ”The Man In The Glass” (aka “The Guy in the Glass”) by Dale Wimbrow. It encourages introspection that I believe will help guide us all to a better social exchange.
Val Fonseth
Florissant