Thanks for the support
When the City of Cripple Creek canceled its contract with the Butte Foundation in 2019, the Foundation contacted parties who had made a donation toward the expansion project to refund their donations. Said parties were also provided the opportunity to apply their donation to three local organizations: The Heritage Center, Victor Celebrates the Arts, and the CC-V Pioneers Drama Department.
On behalf of the CC-V Pioneers Drama Department, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to those parties who forwarded their donations to the program. Due to their generosity, Ms. Emily Andrews was able to hand me a check in the amount of $2,280 in December 2019.
The CC-V Pioneers Drama Department has been active for 3 ½ years, and through fundraising projects, grant writing, and admission to performances, the program has been entirely self-funded. This would not be possible without the help of many, and this donation will help immensely to further grow the program.
Lastly, I would like to thank Ms. Andrews for her tireless support of our students in the community with the Jr. Butte Players Program, providing a scriptwriting workshop for the Mountain Afterschool Program Drama Club, the 12-hour student lock-in and performance in November 2019, and her continued technical support and instruction with our lighting/sound system at CC-V. Her knowledge, positivity, and passion for student education in performing arts has been deeply appreciated these past two years!
Annie Durham
CC-V Secondary Performing Arts Instructor
Cripple Creek
Child left behind
Why do I have to go to school today? I don’t want to, and I feel kind of sick anyway. We’re just going to take some more of those dumb spring tests, and I don’t want to do it anymore.
My teacher always says we need to do our best on those tests, and for a long time, I did! She says that it may even mean more money for our school if we do better, but that just adds more pressure, and I don’t need it. I guess she’s just trying to do her job, but I think she should do more teaching and not so much testing. Besides, she needs to be focusing on what we’re supposed to be learning in class and not all that other junk.
For a long time, I worked hard on those state tests, but only the smartest kids got to be “proficient.” Boy, am I sick of that word! Most of the kids in my class are “partially proficient,” no matter how hard we try. It’s not fair to keep saying we’re not smart enough, and now they’re talking about closing our school because we’re not making enough “progress,” whatever that is.
I just want to be smart again, like my family keeps saying I am. They say I can do anything if I set my mind to it. Even my principal says I’m smart, but I don’t believe it anymore. I just want to quit.
Well, if I HAVE to go this morning, I’m just going to mark anything on those tests and not worry about it. I don’t even care anymore. At least if I finish early I can sleep on my desk, and when I get old enough, I’ll just drop out. Or maybe I can find a school where my teachers can just teach, and I can just learn. I think school is supposed to be more fun anyway. Jus’ sayin.’
This is the last of a series of articles I have written as a retired teacher about the problems encountered in education over the last 20 years because of No Child Left Behind, Common Core, and a host of other unsuccessful experiments at the national and state levels. They have changed education in ways that tie the hands of the teachers and are not in the best interest of the students. The money being made by publishing companies on these ongoing inappropriate tests is outrageous, but that’s another story. For some helpful, detailed information and possible answers to many of our questions, read the new book by Diane Ravitch, “Slaying Goliath.”
Sandra Wickham
Woodland Park
Re: Feb. 5 David Johnson letter
Your reply to Mr. Stewart about a “dictator” was rather odd. It appears to be a list copied from the Trump re-election campaign, and as can expected, is full of fallacies. To sum, your list seems to imply “how can one be a dictator if the trains run on time?”
A few points:
• The economy was already “booming” in 2016. More jobs were created in Obama’s last three years than Trump’s first three. Growth is virtually identical, despite promises of 4, 5, 6% growth under Trump.
• New wall at the southern border? Since when? Can you please point to this incredible invisible wall?
• The “tax cut” resulted in an exploded deficit which has grown nearly 100% since he took office, a bill that falls on our kids and grandkids. It was a giveaway to corporations (used mainly to buy back their own stock) and the rich.
• Repealing all of the environmental regulations has had a result: dirtier air and water, ensuring worse health for Americans, reversing a trend at least seven years in the making.
• Choice for vets was signed in Obama’s administration. This is a reauthorization.
• ISIS is not “defeated.”
• Your opinion on judges is colored by your politics.
• Executive orders about “religious liberty” are dictatorial. They lessen freedoms.
In short, this list is exactly what dictators do — lying and requiring the citizenry believe. To quote George Orwell’s 1984: “The Party told you to reject all evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” Or as Donald Trump said, “Just remember, what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what’s happening. Just stick with us. Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news.”
Is Trump a dictator? Not yet. But he does demand absolute fealty, and he’s got a significant minority willing to give it to him. Your fanciful list makes that point for me.
Michael Eaton
Divide
Re: Erik Stone’s Feb. 5 guest column
Just as it is prudent for an individual to borrow money for a major investment such as a house, car or college so long as they can pay back the loan, it is also prudent for government to borrow money for major capital investments so long as the tax revenues are sufficient to pay back the principal and interest. As construction inflation exceeds the interest earned from money in the bank, it is financially prudent to borrow money, with the added benefit that these facilities are available much sooner.
What is immoral, per the wise words of Thomas Jefferson is “that neither the representatives of a nation, nor the whole nation itself assembled, can validly engage debts beyond what they may pay in their own time.” To have federal government debt at levels that not even our grandchildren’s generation can pay back is immoral.
Jefferson goes on to say: “It is a wise rule and should be fundamental in a government disposed to cherish its credit and at the same time to restrain the use of it within the limits of its faculties, never to borrow a dollar without laying a tax in the same instant for paying the interest annually and the principal within a given term; and to consider that tax as pledged to the creditors on the public faith.”
The debt incurred by the City of Woodland Park for the Woodland Aquatic Center, Memorial Park restoration, and renovation of the Fleet Maintenance Facility is scheduled for repayment at 3.5-4% interest over 20 years. This meets Jefferson’s advice. Before incurring this debt, City Council ensured that the City had sufficient revenues, without increasing tax rates, to pay back the bond and Certificates of Participation. In any case, we cannot pay down existing debt before 2025 without paying a penalty so the issue is moot.
Not only does the City have sufficient funds to pay down that debt as scheduled, but also can incur additional debt for amenities desired by our citizens and can cut the property tax mil rate. This can be done by transferring funds from the Street Capital Improvement account to the General Fund to cover all street-related expenditures contained in that account. Alternatively, the 1% sales tax for the Street Capital Improvement Program can be added to the 2% going to the General Fund, with street projects having to compete for funds in the General Fund.
The City would be able to cut the mil rate even more if the County Commissioners used some of the $1.8 million in property tax revenues they receive from Woodland Park residents in 2020 for some of the expenditures that the City takes on for the County such as: providing a school resources officer at the high school, where a majority of the students are residents of the County; providing animal control officer services at no cost to the City; paving County streets to municipal standards to prevent sediment runoff within the geographical area of Woodland Park; cost-sharing road improvements to RT67 that are a joint responsibility; contributing to the Parks and Recreation expenditures which are heavily subsidized by the City although County residents pay the same fees as City residents. As a candidate for County Commissioner, is Erik Stone committed to using some of the $1.8 million to pay the County’s fair share of City expenses paid on behalf of County residents? I ask the same question to the other candidates.
Bob Carlsen
Woodland Park