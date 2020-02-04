Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.
Response to Philip Mella’s Jan. 22 letter to the editor:
While I appreciate very much Phil Mella’s appreciation of my guest column on more civility and commonality than division among all of us, I am bothered by his revelations about our private meeting. While there was no agreement that our discussion would be kept private, that was certainly my expectation. Unless memory fails me, I believe I told only the woman to whom I’m married about it, and made no public statement about it anywhere. I believe, feel, and think that he should not have spoken about this in public unless he first asked me and told me what he was going to say.
While I would characterize our discussion with some different descriptions, and while I believe and think our differences are more significant than he seems to suggest, I had no intention of stating any of those in any public. I would agree that we know and understand each other a little better. I also know I will most likely disagree with his proposals as he runs for county commissioner — not that I’m supporting his primary opponent. We still see the world, public service, and religious perspective quite differently.
I do think that we can be more civil, but to state anything about our private meeting in public feels wrong. I would not have done that to him, unless I first asked permission and shared with him what I was going to state.
Rodney Noel Saunders
United Methodist Pastor, Retired
Florissant
Act now to curb porn and sex addiction in Teller County
January was “National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month” in our country. We need to take action if we are going to win this battle for our families and our communities. I’m writing this letter in hopes that you will take the appropriate action for the men/boys of your church and community, Porn and Sexual Addiction are negatively affecting many of our families up here in Teller County. Statistics show that greater than 55% of divorces can now be tracked to a result of PSA. About 75% of the males in our churches are now viewing pornography on a regular basis. These stats are higher for the general male community outside of the church walls at more than 85% of men/boys viewing porn regularly. The stats for high school age males are even higher.
Instant, free porn available on our smartphones, tablets and laptops 24/7/365 is literally and figuratively injuring our men, male youths and families, due to separation, divorce, domestic violence, child abuse, objectification, suicide, etc. Porn-Induced Erectile Dysfunction — a medical term also known as PIED — is now impacting one out of every four young men in the age group of 18-25. These guys are now having to take meds in order to function sexually as designed.
The porn industry is the primary precursor for the international sex trade, trafficking and slavery industries. This industry is not only adversely affecting the United States, but the entire global society at large. The correlation of Porn and Sexual Addiction to both female and male prostitution, human trafficking and slavery, sexual crimes, child abuse and related behaviors is staggering. Porn is NOT just a “harmless pastime” with no consequences, as many in our society would want us to believe. Porn kills love in our society and is negatively impacting our culture today.
You can take the suggested action to curb this tide or do nothing and let the enemy win. You can actively respond for the good by having your guys attend the “Conquer Series Course” starting Feb. 11 at Impact Church here in Woodland Park. Throw them a true lifeline. Or do nothing and let them continue to drown in their PSA behaviors, with its negative effects on our Teller County community.
Note: The stats referenced above are from a variety of articles recently published by Covenant Eyes, Pure Desire Ministries, Fight The New Drug, Porn Free Colorado, Conquer Series/KingdomWorks Studios, Barna Group, BrainHeartWorld, Fortify, PathForMen ... Google them to find out more about PSA and its Negative effects on our families.
Charlie Flint Conquer Series Facilitator and Men’s Ministries Coordinator
Impact Christian Church, Woodland Park
Response to Michael Stewart’s Jan. 8 letter:
Mr. Stewart, is this your definition of a “dictator”?
• A booming economy — unemployment lowest level in 50 years, highest median household income on record, labor force that has grown by 2.1 million.
• Poverty rates for African Americans, Asian Americans, and Hispanic Americans at record lows. Female unemployment at lowest level in nearly 70 years.
• Working to address opioid crisis.
• Signing Tax Cuts & Jobs Act — resulted in more than 6 million American workers receiving wage increases, bonuses, and increased benefits.
• Cutting regulatory costs — more than $50 billion.
• Repealing Obama-era “Waters of the U.S.” rule, and “Clean Power” Plan, revoking California’s emissions waiver, all of which cost Americans millions of dollars, thousands of jobs.
• Withdrawing America from Paris climate treaty, saving American families $20,000 per year.
• Opening federal lands and offshore areas to energy development.
• Re-negotiated U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Updated North American Free Trade Agreement, securing a better deal for American workers.
• Border security — new wall at southern border.
• Striking agreements with Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to help stop our illegal immigration crisis.
• Signing Choice and Accountability Act to update/reform the VA.
• Ensuring strong protections of the 2nd Amendment.
• A defeated ISIS caliphate.
• Recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Opening American Embassy there.
• Rebuilding America’s military. Instituting a Space Force.
• Confirming two constitutionally committed Supreme Court justices.
• Appointing/securing confirmation for 187 constitutionalist federal judges.
• Executive order protecting religious liberty.
• Executive order protecting free speech on college campuses.
• Establishing a new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
• Proposing a rule protecting conscience rights of faith-based adoption providers.
• Allowing state Medicaid directors to exclude abortion providers from their Medicaid programs.
• Ending funding of new medical research using human fetal tissue obtained from elective abortions.
• Re-issuing guidance stating hospitals may be required to treat infants born alive after abortions.
David K. Johnson
Florissant
Let’s keep Teller County in a good place
I am fortunate enough to live in Teller County for almost 20 years. My husband and I take a special interest in our community and consider our choices very carefully before committing the guardianship of our county to any elected official. While every election, either local or national, is important there are times when we need to give special attention to the candidates we trust with our votes. This is one of those occasions.
Teller County is “in a good place” right now. Granted we have had our ups and downs but we are in better shape financially than we have been in years. This did not happen without a lot of diligence and hard work by our fiscally responsible county commissioners and officials. To continue this trend we need to elect people who will put the interests of the people and our county before their personal advancement and esteem.
Erik Stone is one of those people. He has worked tirelessly for years, not as a paid elected official, but as a volunteer for the advancement and stability of our county. As a very effective chairman of the Teller County Republican Party, he has proved himself capable of representing the interests of Teller County, not just in the confines of the county, but at numerous debates and events at the state level which impacted us locally.
He is cognizant of the effects the state government has on all of us; to ignore that would be downright negligent. Of course, as a commissioner, his priority would be the welfare of our county but having a reliable and strong voice on legislative affairs that affect us would be a bonus. Having a very successful business makes handling budgets, etc. second nature to him. Erik is not a “Johnny come lately” who decided to take an active role in our affairs when he decided to run for office. He has been a constant, vociferous, dedicated and committed advocate for Teller County and its residents for the past decade.
I will confidently vote for Erik Stone as our next county commissioner.
Doloretta Barber
Woodland Park