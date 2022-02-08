RE-2 board delivering as advertised
As promised, the new school board is well underway with its “Listening Tour,” forming advisory committees, circulating parent surveys and holding a series of group interest meetings. A thorough evaluation of Summit Learning Platform is underway and adjustments suggested by parents and students are being made. Appropriate policy on controversial content is also under consideration as are ways to turn around the vexing trend of falling enrollment. Explorations in educational choice are also underway, starting with the consideration of Merit Academy’s charter application.
Yet, a handful of establishment malcontents still linger objecting to school choice, and claiming that declining test performance, plummeting enrollment and infiltration of political activism has been exaggerated.
Many are aware of the kindergarten teacher who published a column in the March 7, 2021 Colorado Sun about teaching inclusivity in the classroom as well as informing the children of “the ignorance and hate that has roots here” in Teller County. And in April 2021, a parent directed me to (what I feel is) radical leftist doctrine openly referenced on the Woodland Park Middle School website under the “Families” menu. This was part of the WPMS 7 Mindsets To Live Your Ultimate Life “Equity in Education” program and described itself as a “Movement for Justice … A Movement for Equity.” This “Movement” encouraged students to “stand firmly with the Black community in this FIGHT...[against]... countless injustices... Inequity is deeply rooted in contemporary society” Months later, the 7 Mindsets dropped this, (what I feel is) subversive political content.
These two egregious examples of (what I see as) leftist indoctrination might not prove a widespread problem. What these incidents do prove however is the inadequate response of the former school board members to these matters as they were presented to the board by email and by letters at board meetings. The former board not only overlooked such mischief, but more importantly they expressed no concern and took no action.
The former board also errored in denying the Merit Academy charter application despite the Colorado Association of Charter School Authorizers, advising approval in a review commissioned by RE-2. Approval of the application would have retained Merit students and funding within the RE-2 District and provided RE-2 authority to evaluate performance before any subsequent contract renewals. While parents welcome the innovations and performance of public charter schools, the government school monopoly dreads competition and the latitudes in performance pay, certification and curriculum that educational liberty provides.
I’m confident that the new board will also pursue, as promised, a renewed emphasis on civics and understanding our exceptional American heritage. In a time of unprecedented governmental malfeasance, particularly at the federal level, our students should be able appreciate the constitutional principles of individual rights, limited government and federalism, and to be wary of the ever-present threats of tyranny and communism.
Our new board members are addressing concerns about controversial content and platforms, and exploring means to provide educational choice — all to make RE-2 a better performing system with increasing enrollment. Please support the efforts of these excellent volunteers.
Joe Morin, Woodland Park
How about representing Teller County?
There are two bobcats that I regularly capture on my game cameras as they prowl around my house. My wife and I named them Gracie (who had a kit recently) and Oscar, the much larger male. I’m pretty sure they ate two of my housecats.
The Teller County Commissioners recently made the news bragging about how they defeated a bill that would outlaw hunting bobcats, lynx and mountain lions. Good for them. They represented the interests of hunters, most of whom don’t live here.
But how about representing the interests of Teller County residents?
By Colorado statute, ALL residents of Teller County are PROHIBITED from serving on the Gaming Commission, which sets the tax rates and regulates the largest industry and employer in the county, casinos.
A drive past the derelict buildings and empty lots on Bennett Avenue, which our county commissioners do with some regularity, should raise the obvious question of why Cripple Creek fails to flourish.
It’s a good bet that the taxes set by the Gaming Commission have something to do with that. But the Gaming Commissioners, who meet in Golden, rarely drive down Bennett Avenue. Out-of-sight. Out-of-mind.
One would think that a blatantly unconstitutional law would draw the attention of elected officials. (It violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment just as would a law that bans Teller County residents from participating in government.) After all, every elected official and anyone who has been in the military take a solemn personal oath to defend the Constitution, so this should be a front-and-center priority. That is, if they take their oath seriously.
But no. Standing up for bobcat hunters ranks higher for our county commissioners, who claim to represent us. But, in fairness, they are not alone in their failure to insist on representation as there’s a long string of Teller County Commissioners who sat on their hands for the last two decades ignoring this unconstitutional law. They drew a county salary but couldn’t seem to muster the political courage to insist on a Teller County representative on Teller County’s most important regulatory agency. Don’t want to rock the boat.
Likewise, our representatives in the House and the Senate who swore they would fight for us when they were running for office, have done nothing. Of course, there aren’t enough votes in Teller County to matter to them. The constitutional rights of Teller County rank far below even the smallest issue of Colorado Springs or Castle Rock. And far below the rights of bobcat hunters, apparently.
But hey! Watch out Gracie and Oscar! You’ll pay for eating my cats!
Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek
• • •
