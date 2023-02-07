Short-term rentals should not be in residential neighborhoods

Mayor Hilary LaBarre stated in a Feb. 1 Courier article, “Woodland Park mayor refutes petitioners’ claims about STR ordinance,” “Had the ordinance been in place, the owners of STR’s would lose their license for two years if found guilty of two violations.” Funny thing is that is not what the ordinance says. The City’s ordinance reads that after two offenses a hearing will be held and the STR may or may not face the suspension of its license. The city doesn’t automatically suspend the license. The burden is being placed on neighbors to fill out two police reports and attend a hearing with only a possibility that the STR’s license is suspended. This ordinance does not protect the rights of homeowners.

Make no mistake, short-term rentals are for profit businesses. They are not residences. Woodland Park’s new ordinance even defines them as a “short-term rental business.” I live in a residential neighborhood with an HOA that bans STRs. The ordinance will overturn the ban. I moved here knowing that I would have neighbors next door, not a for-profit business catering to strangers with no vested interest in my community. Talk about government overreach. Why are my, and my neighbors’ property rights, being taken away for the financial benefit of a few people?

My brother lives across the street from an STR and has repeatedly called the owner and police for noise and parking violations. This past New Year’s Eve, he had 10 cars parked in front of a one-bedroom STR. They were unloading alcohol and cases of beer for a party. Obviously a nice, quiet, use of an STR. It is getting so bad that he feels his only options are to sue the owner or sell his home of 25 years.

I have a substantial investment in my home. I moved to a residential neighborhood, not a business district. Woodland Park’s new ordinance guts my HOA protections and leaves me wondering about my property rights.

Laurence Wutt, Woodland Park

Re: Jan. 25 Johnson letter

Mr. Johnson: Your analogy of the cow gatekeeper is quite interesting. However, it is the application of the analogy that falls short. While a few people may agree with your application, I do not. Furthermore, you missed the most relevant analogies:

If you limit gun control, children will be murdered. So, if you intentionally limited gun control, you wanted those children murdered.

If you spread lies regarding the integrity of elections, democracy will fail. So, if you intentionally believed those lies, you wanted the Capitol Police murdered.

If you spread lies that a pandemic is not real, the pandemic will kill a million Americans. So, if you intentionally refused to get vaccinated, you wanted one million Americans murdered.

If you stack a school district with far-right radicals and ban books, education will suffer. So, if you intentionally destroyed balanced education, you failed our future.

If you enact voter restriction, you hinder democracy. So, if you intentionally rigged the system against Democrats — guess what, you still couldn’t take back the Senate!

If you make ill-informed claims, ignorance will prevail. So, if you intentionally made ill-informed claims, you wanted your audience to understand just how fooled you’ve been.

Dan Sweeney, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired), U.S. Air Force, Woodland Park

How to depopulate the earth

As leaders of the depopulate the earth movement, I think that Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab should set an example by eliminating themselves to prove how serious they are about reducing the world’s population.

If, by their example, they are successful, there will be no end of volunteer participants eagerly lining up to dispose of themselves thus saving taxpayer money on expensive gas chambers, costly bullets or bad press Democide …”murder of any person or people by their government.”

No forced attrition, instead an all-volunteer effort; we could even dig huge holes in the ground and have BYOB (Bring Your Own Bullets) events, where people can stand by the hole, shoot themselves and fall into the pit, thereby saving funeral costs.

Maybe we can set up stands and charge people to watch, have food vendors, T-shirt salespeople, off site gambling, etc.

There’s no end! We could eliminate overpopulation with no cost to taxpayers; but it all hinges on Gates, Schwab and others who share their concerns.

I would not participate because someone has to be left to repopulate the earth. I would need a willing, fertile and verifiable female to assist in reproducing humankind.

Keith McKim, Florissant

Neighborhood character

In the survey asking residents about short-term rentals, the top of the list of those who completed the survey was maintaining the character of the neighborhoods. What exactly is the character of residential neighborhoods? It might be helpful to see what the character of my Sunny Glen neighborhood is like.

When I found myself suddenly and shockingly single four months after moving to my new home, it was my neighbors who stepped up to help and support me. My grown sons were deployed with the military, one on a ship across the world and one across the country. I was alone in a new state and about to start a new job. My neighbors were there for me. They invited me to have meals with them so I would not have to eat alone. They invited me to go on hikes, helped with snow removal, dug my car out of a ditch when I slipped off the street, and showed me the ropes of mountain living. We soon became the best of friends. Their friendship is invaluable to me. No pricetag can be put on their love and support. This is what neighborhood character is about.

In the middle of the night an ambulance arrives and a neighbor is having heart problems. Neighbors immediately come forward to care for pets and watch over the home so the wife can be with her husband. This is what neighborhood character is about.

A neighbor has a child who becomes critically ill and needs specialized treatment in Denver. Neighbors step up to watch over their home, and even offer some financial support so they can reside in Denver to be with their child. Nearly a year later, neighbors line the street with welcome home signs, cheers and balloons to welcome this brave young man home. This is what neighborhood character is about.

Once a year we gather for a potluck cookout. New neighbors are invited with a hand-delivered flyer to join our annual event. Over the years, we have gotten to know each other very well and look forward to our annual block party. We enjoy hearing and sharing stories of our summer adventures each Labor Day weekend. We know about each others pets, kids, jobs and interests. We often have about 20 or more neighbors attend. Our dogs play together and we watch each others pets when our neighbors need us to do so. This is what neighborhood character is about.

Neighborhood character is about sharing Christmas goodies, singing Christmas carols, celebrating birthdays, sharing meals, sharing eggs from chickens, helping with fire mitigation, lending a truck, helping cut down a tree, and put up a fence.

Neighborhood character is why people want to live in cohesive and caring neighborhoods with permanent residents. It is about caring, serving and supporting one another in the good times and the challenging times. It is about becoming more than neighbors, it is becoming friends.

Carol Roberts, Woodland Park

