RE: JAN. 13 “FROM THE EDITOR” COLUMN
You wrote a fine editorial concerning the violent assault on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Not much in it I could have disagreed with. And a citizen from Divide wrote a similar letter.
Both those opinions would have had real value had they been written to include a statement against the summer of violence. There are very real dotted lines in our lack of civility from Portland’s three months of downtown violence, Seattle’s CHOP district and the chaos we saw in the Capitol building. San Francisco, L.A., Denver and most large cities suffered fire, riots and deaths throughout the summer. No one stood against the chaos then.
So the questions, first, why did the authorities stand aside and often actually speak in support of these violent acts throughout the summer?
Second, I see no one asking what has led to folks believing the election was illegitimate? “Fake news” is on the radar because the legacy news media leads with bias against conservative values most of the time.
Conclusions:
Until we have incivility met with proper legal prosecution across the political spectrum, we will have people who will do what is right in their own eyes on both sides of the spectrum. Do not be surprised.
Until the media returns to the center of politics and religion and culture, it cannot be trusted by conservatives. Of course, there may be other questions as to why the Capitol was ravaged, because man is complicated, but I think we know where to start.
You were correct in what you wrote, but it was just political, with no moral quality. You did not go far enough.
Russ Frisinger
Divide
MERIT ACADEMY APPLICATION FACTS VS. HOW WPSD REPORTED THEM
It is clear that the “facts” are being misrepresented in the Woodland Park School District’s response (Jan. 20, 2021 Courier) to the community regarding the charter application made by Merit Academy. A group of parents and community members conducted a CORA request (CO Open Records Act) from WPSD. It is vital that the broader community be made aware of facts and statistics as they truly are.
It’s also important to note that WPSD commissioned an external, professional, objective review of Merit Academy’s application by the Colorado Association of Charter School Authorizers. WPSD did not inform the community of the following:
This report noted that Merit Academy’s application and school plan was typical of successfully authorized schools.
This report advised the district to approve with conditions (many of which, Merit Academy had already completed since the application submission...
Or to waive authorization if WPSD was not capable of the authorization duties.
The WPSD Board of Education and the supervisory staff elected to forego the recommendation.
Let us also consider the facts as they are versus how WPSD reported them.
WPSD cited a 52-48% approval rate for Merit Academy’s charter from the letters they received from the community. This is misleading: Of the 106 letters supplied from December’s request by the district, 63 letters supported Merit Academy (59%), 43 letters against Merit Academy (41%). Of those letters opposing charter approval, 34 letters were written by people on WPSD’s payroll (79%). Of those letters, six employees wrote more than one letter. The WPSD Board also did not include the 200 signatures in the petition to approve Merit Academy, nor did they mention the 20-plus letters of support that were included in Merit Academy’s application. When subtracting redundancies from both sides, this comes to: 302 community voices = 81% Merit Academy approval rate.
Of those “anti-choice” letters (79% written by District employees), the biggest issues were impact to staff and district funding. Here are data points to bear in mind:
Comparing the 2015-2016 school year to the 2019-20220 school year: According to WPSD’s budgets and annual reports: WPSD had a 13.3% decreased student enrollment (-334 funded pupil count), an increase of 14.6% revenues (with approximately 8% inflation adjustment it is over $3.1 million increase in annual revenue), an increase of 33% in the number of administrators, a decrease of 6% in the number of teachers, and an increase of 29% in the number of non-teacher/administration employees.
The community has voiced concerns about Standards-Based Grading, Zuckerberg’s Summit Platform at all three school levels, Restorative Justice, the district’s “approaching” (yellow) performance ratings, “SDL” for elementary children, lack of transparency, “not yet” grades, and the “take it or leave it, but-we-don’t-want-you-to-have-a-local-choice” approach of leaders and union educators (among other things).
The WPSD Board of Education’s recently published letter noted, “We understand the passion and the desire for more choice in the District. We also know that it is not realistic to think we can meet every need for every family/child in the community.”
Exactly! This is the point! Merit Academy’s drive is to fill that gap and to provide the classical, Core Knowledge educational option for families who seek and desire this choice.
Some would have you believe that this is a movement that has little to no support. These numbers underscore the significant level of support and desire throughout the Woodland Park, and Teller County area. This endeavor is for our community, children and families for generations to come. Your continued support, action and fortitude are important.
A community parent,
Logan Haag
Woodland Park
WOODLAND PARK LIBRARY HOURS ARE INSUFFICIENT
The Woodland Park Public Library should be open more days. Presently, it’s open Tuesday-Saturday. If the library is here to serve the public, it should be open at least six days out of seven. Today when I was going there, I called to make sure they were open, they were closed. We got four inches of snow which I personally don’t think justifies shutting its doors.
A frustrated Teller County citizen,
Doug Petersen
Woodland Park
RE: JAN. 20 ELLSWORTH LETTER
I read with keen interest Jake Ellsworth’s letter in the Jan. 20 Courier. I, too, am a conservative and see many parallels with my thoughts with Ellsworth’s letter. Sadly, I fear that his call to, “Come together America and let’s unite for the long haul” falls on deaf ears today. I must count myself in that “deaf ear” group now. The left’s call for “unity” now that they stole (yes, STOLE) the 2020 election is a thinly disguised demand for surrender. That is a concept that I refuse to even consider.
The foundation of our once strong nation has been slowly eroded. The primary reason for this, in my humble opinion, is the transition from education to indoctrination in all levels our educational system. Proof is the recent election fraud and the concerted attack on the Electoral College. The successful ballot issue to ignore the Electoral College here in Colorado renders the state insignificant in future presidential elections. Large, heavily populated cities voters negate the rural vote, leaving that group without a voice. Our Founding Fathers recognized that danger. Their design of the Electoral College prevented the neglect and abuse of the rural inhabitants at the hands of the metropolis masses. They realized that a pure democracy would silence the citizens of the heartland. They gave us a Democratic Constitutional Republic.
It is critical that we return to a secure election system for legal citizens of this nation. “Election Day” must be just that, the day set aside for properly vetted citizens with valid identification gathering at polling sites to elect the members of local, state and federal offices. Arrangements for the few, legitimate situations requiring early or absentee voting must be identified, codified and strictly enforced. No exceptions. And our counting must be accomplished utilizing only internal, United States-based counting procedures. It was done this way for decades. It can be done this way again.
Career politicians are termites destroying the foundation the nation. The U.S. had no term limitations until Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 12 years in office, ended only by his death three months into his fourth term. Then Congress took action. They passed the 22nd Amendment, limiting the president to two terms. Congressional terms should be likewise limited.
The 2020 Festivus Report by Sen. Paul Rand of Kentucky shows that $54,746,524,505.37 of taxpayer money was wasted in the last calendar year alone. The Omnibus Bill trend in Congress is a total failure and should be stopped. Congress must enact and abide by a Balanced Budget Amendment. Otherwise, the nation will be hopelessly in debt. Further, a Presidential Line Item Veto would support this endeavor. This veto could be over ruled by Congress but not without highlighting the waste involved.
Since being called “deplorable,” “brainless” and a “chump,” I do solemnly promise to give Joe Biden the very same level of respect, honor and treatment that was afforded to President Donald Trump, and me. Unity now? I’ll consider it after we have term limits, balanced budget and election reform. No “surrender” here!
Buck Dugger
Woodland Park
