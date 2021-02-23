PRESERVE OPEN SPACES LIKE PARADISE
A few weeks ago, I was out for a quick drive with my boyfriend; we stumbled upon Paradise Open Space in Woodland Park and chanced a quick hike in the sunshine. It ended up being one of the most fun, exploratory days I’ve had in years. Since then, as I drive in places like I-25 or downtown Colorado Springs, I fear for places like Paradise in the very near future.
Since 2001, Colorado has lost over 1,000 square miles of natural lands to human uses, from sprawling residential complexes to more miles of highway. I’m heartened by the recent Presidential Executive Order to officially protect 30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030, and I wanted to first and foremost publicly thank Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper for their support of this effort; I hope to see their consistent and enthusiastic support as we go on.
In addition, I’d like to ask my fellow community members to research the 30x30 Campaign for Nature and consider getting involved. We all deserve our own hideaways like Paradise, and it would break my heart to see them lost when they can easily be preserved with our collective effort.
Amber Woodside
Cripple Creek
Re: Woodland Park City Council’s ‘edict’
Here is an anthem to honor our remarkable city council for their (attempted) usurpation of the prerogative of judicial review exclusive to the courts (sung to the tune of “Yankee Doodle”):
Our city council acts like judges
Trying to ‘null the gov’nor.
Wanna open up for business?
T’hell with safety is their cry!
Chorus:
Con-sti-tut-ion-al! they cry
Con-sti-tut-ion-al-i-ty!
Break the law, and justify it
Question its le-gal-i-ty!
They’re plenty other issues for them:
Pot-holed streets and growing deer herds,
Speeding cars and jake-brake semi’s,
Mismatched traffic lights to beat.
Chorus (repeat)
Bob Koch
Woodland Park
What to consider when selecting a high school
High schools are graded on three categories — high school graduation rates, test scores and dropout rates — but like all statistics, these can be manipulated to show what you want to show. We saw this with the 2020 elections and COVID-19 cases.
As a science teacher for 31 years in Alaska and Colorado, I suggest that the state, parents and potential teachers look deeper and consider the following: How innovative is the principal and does he/she support academic activities equally to athletics? Does the administration hold students accountable? Is there a support system available for students with academic and social issues? What is the suicide rate? What academic and social programs are offered to the student body?
I’ve had the opportunity to teach at nine different schools and the best school had an innovative principal that encouraged and provided time for teachers to develop unique hands-on activities with real world applications, held students accountable and provided a huge support system to ensure that each student would have success. This particular high school was in Alaska and was an alternative high school for at-risk youth.
Most traditional high schools fall short in many of these areas I mentioned above. High achieving high schools have no clue what to do with students that have academic and social issues leading to higher suicide rates. Their solution is to send the student to the councilor but that just isn’t enough.
Colorado high schools need to look at alternative schools for programs that could be applied.
Tim Lundt
Woodland Park
A case for solar panels
This letter is in response to Austen Schendler and Ted White (“All-electric is the way to go,” Writers on the Range column, Jan. 27 Courier) and Woody Graham’s reaction (“All Electric?” letter to the editor, Feb. 17 Courier).
In my last 9-to-5 job, I was chairman of the Kansas Corporation Commission, which is a quasi-judicial agency that sets rates for public utilities.
The first electric rate case I presided over was a retrofit of a single coal-fired power plant to comply with a variety of federal government environmental mandates. The Commission examined more than 60 alternatives ranging from converting the power plant to natural gas, to purchasing power from the Southwest Power Pool, to 100% renewable power, to doing nothing and paying the EPA fines, to retrofitting the existing plant’s scrubbers and updating other environmental infrastructure, which turned out to be the least expensive alternative.
The price tag? $1.25 billion for a single power plant. That’s “billion” with a B to fix a single coal-fired power plant. Total annual electric consumption in Kansas at the time amounted to around $2.5 billion, so adding another $1.25 billion to electric bills was a really big deal. I got used to appearing on the front page of Kansas newspapers. I was the government villain raising everybody’s rates, not the EPA.
The experience alarmed me, of course, since I understood that more environmental retrofits and coal plant retirements were in the nation’s future. Kansas’ experience is not unique. Xcel Energy’s multi-billion dollar replacement of coal-fired electric generation in Colorado with renewable generation facilities will be paid for by Colorado consumers. And, as the Green New Deal works its way through the Democrat Congress and federal bureaucracy, its costs will inevitably be reflected in higher monthly electric bills.
Then, my monthly electric bill for my house outside Cripple Creek instantly jumped from an average of around $100 to $200. The explanation given to me by Black Hills Energy was that they closed a coal fired power plant and converted it to “cheaper,” cleaner natural gas.
These increases are just taxes by another name.
I reacted by installing solar panels to meet the needs of my house. My monthly electric bill dropped to $9. That represented $200/month of my money that I no longer send to Black Hills Energy.
I view the investment in solar panels as (1) protection from inevitable future rate increases; (2) a bond that pays me around $200/month, tax free, in utility bill savings, and (3) as healthy competition for my government regulated, monopoly electric service provider. The investment also came with a 25 year warranty (I’ll be dead by then), a $7,000 rebate and an even healthier tax credit, which means I send less of my money to Washington. And, at the end of every year, Black Hills sends me a check for the excess power I generate.
Since we live at nearly 10,000 feet, my wife and I named our solar panels “Two-mile Highland.”
Everyone should make a similar investment, because electricity won’t get cheaper and government won’t protect you from future rate increases.
Mark Sievers
Cripple Creek
