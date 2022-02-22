Mediocrity is a cancer, and it is coming for your kids
Most people want the best for their children; they want them to enjoy their passions, have healthy relationships and live a long fruitful life. Parents have voted with their feet over the years, left the Woodland Park School District in droves to give their children a better education and opportunity, they have chosen to pursue exceptionalism over mediocrity. The voters of Woodland Park voted to upend the status quo by bringing in new faces to the Woodland Park school board to pursue success over mediocrity.
Even with the overwhelming press for change and desire for improvement in the district, it has been astonishing to watch a small group of outspoken individuals promote false claims and manufactured outrage even before the new members were officially sworn in. The last few months have been full of irrational outbursts and personal attacks on school board members. One might wonder if those pushing against the school board have your childrens’ best interest in mind — or are their objections more about their own fears about changes to the status quo?
If your children were their top priority, why is their time spent attacking the people, the approach, and not the ideas?
If your children were their top priority, why are they afraid of competing schools like Merit that have elevated education in the city?
If your children were their top priority, why are they advocating for systems and approaches that don’t work?
If your children were their top priority, why do they continue to allow them to fail? They have chosen and continue to choose mediocrity at the detriment of your children.
I am curious what the result might be if the individuals with opposing views to the board attempted to influence and partner with the board, instead of spending all their time threatening and attacking them. Might the children, teachers, and schools win in this scenario?
Jamie Dion, Woodland Park
The school board rocks
In regard to all the tension now over the new school board, it seems to me that although four people ran on what looked like a Republican ticket, they were elected on the issue of parents being concerned about the present curriculum: mainly sexualizing children, indoctrination to Marxist theories, teahing children they are either victims or oppressors based only on the color of their skin, and love of our country.
Parents were seeing these issues were being brought up in the classroom in ways they did not agree with. They were alarmed, and many pulled their child out of public school because of it.
District parent Erin O’Connell said on KRDO TV Feb. 1 (“Woodland Park School District set to adopt new policy giving parents more say in curriculum”), “The main issue is that everything can be controversial, so if a teacher, or student, or one of the schools has to address everything that is controversial, there will never be any teaching done.” She also said, “The board is saying they want to review literally anything that is controversial, which puts a huge burden on the teachers, and what that shows is they have no faith in their teaching staff.”
However, the evidence is clear many parents have indeed lost faith in some of these teachers. The evidence is letters of concern to administration and the school board; also, parents that have pulled thier child out of that school.
Once faith and trust is lost, it is hard to get it back. The argument that, “Now, there will never be any teaching done” is an all-or-nothing argument and it does not hold water. There are many subjects, such as Algebra, Calculus, Chemistry, Physics, French, Spanish, and English Composition that are not controverial. Subjects and topics along ethnic, religious, racial lines; sexual conduct, graphic violence, profanity — yes, these will be available for parents to review and opt their child out. What is wrong with giving parents such a choice? Without it, one could question that it would seem like the teachers have no faith in parents making good choices for their own children.
I’m grateful the Woodland Park School Distict superintendent, Dr. Mathew Neal, does trust parents to make good choices for theier own children. He expressed this option will give parents more control and yet protect the teachers. This sounds like a wonderful change.
I’m also grateful the new school board is not afraid to allow our community the option of a charter school. It says we do not have to be afraid of competition because we think our schools are very good. It shows by our actions that our priorities are for excellent education choices to be available for our children.
Cheryl Steen, Woodland Park
• • •
