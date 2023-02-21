An observation

The Bible states that the “fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.”

In observing our local school board through the past months, I can’t help but see arrogance, pride, disrespect, division, and a willingness to run roughshod over a good portion of our community in their lust for power. And this from a board that claims to be Christian. They have taken the beautiful and life-affirming message of Jesus and turned it into something ugly and repulsive.

People might want to look up Dominion Theology, as this misguided understanding of the Bible is gaining popularity across the nation in evangelical churches and appears to be what is driving the school board agenda. Christianity has a long history of corruption when it is married to political power, and the local religious dynamic doesn’t appear to be an exception.

Jess Roberts, Woodland Park

Re: Feb. 8 McKim letter

I totally agree with Mr. Keith McKim that Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab should lead the depopulation movement by example, along with any number of bigwigs and politicians. It’s too bad their concept is a sound one. I was educated as a rocket scientist at USAFA, and this problem is by no means rocket science.

If you drill down to the root cause of global warming, you will understand that the number of people on this planet is the reason. No one wants to talk about that for a number of reasons, but I’m guessing the important ones are because no one can make any money from it and it will be wildly unpopular. Mr. McKim’s letter is graphic evidence of the latter. All of the proposed solutions, from Green and renewable clean energy to electric cars and anything else being proposed are merely Band Aids on a severed limb.

Keep in mind this is simply the opinion of a well-educated individual with a lot of common sense, so take it for face value. By the way, I sincerely hope, Mr. McKim, you find that willing female so you can speed up the overpopulation process.

Fred Basin, Woodland Park

