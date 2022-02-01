Thanks to the road crews
As I watched the news for the weather report recently, they were predicting icy conditions in the morning from freezing fog. It came to mind that there will be road crews out there long before any of us head out the door, and they will be working in inclement conditions to get the roads ready for the rest of us to have a safe commute.
These drivers aren’t paid overtime, and work through nights, weekends and holidays for much lower wages than other CDL positions.
Please give these drivers room to do their jobs, they’ll be out long before you leave for work and likely long after you get home. And when you see crews and flag men working on our roads, slow down and drive with caution, they want to make it home at the end of the day too.
This said, I question the cost efficiency of sending trucks out for a small amount of snow. These trucks are expensive to operate and often I see them on roads with a small amount of snow that would not impact travel.
Thank you to all the snow plow drivers and road workers out there. We appreciate what you do.
Terry Daniels, Divide
Wake up and show up
I am a resident of Teller County but live outside the city limits of Woodland Park. Yet, on Jan. 20, I decided to attend the Woodland Park City Council meeting in effort to show support for a fellow citizen, a gentleman I’d never even met. I’d heard that his teenage son was “unofficially” removed (aka, fired) from his lifeguarding job with the city because of the mask mandates on employees, and I felt this was wrong.
So, my husband and I waited with others for over six hours to hear him called on to speak … at just after 1 a.m. Sadly, I’d figured out well before his appeal that it was going to make absolutely no difference to three of the council members and city manager. Being there, in total, for almost seven hours was a huge wakeup call for me and for so many reasons. We The People had better wake up and show up.
As most of you know by now, in a vote of 3-2 the council members appointed Ms. Hilary LaBarre, former Mayor Pro Tem, to the office of mayor, and she was sworn in immediately. While their reasoning was a gesture of appreciation and to make her “feel good,” from my vantage point looking straight on at the issue, this seemed to be wrong from every angle. The most obvious reason is that the office of mayor is to be voted upon and decided by the will of the people, not appointed AT WILL by the council.
This action CLEARLY does more than just make Ms. LaBarre feel good. It also sets up incumbent advantage in the office she is actually running for.
While this move may save the city from the “risk” of triggering a special election, it certainly doesn’t save the risk of government usurping the will of the people … and THAT is immeasurable in cost and larger in scope. It was unbelievable to me that much of the evening was then spent in council’s discussing (ad nauseam) the importance of avoiding any and all “appearance of impropriety”… yet, wasn’t this impropriety itself, not in appearance only, but actually? If ever I have witnessed such, it was that night.
Rewarding someone for their service is noble and right, but usually this is done with a nice gift. In my opinion, the gift of an elected position and the advantage it carries circumvents the people and reeks of government overreach. Again, I am not a voter within the city, but felt I would be remiss if I didn’t speak up.We’d better, friends. The water heats slowly for the frog in the pot, and the people lose liberty just the same way.
Kathryn Wilbanks, Teller County
Re: Affordable housing (again)
Gov. Polis’ recent State of the State address emphasized affordable housing, an issue that regularly arises in Teller County. Government officials bemoan the lack of affordable housing and invest their time and taxpayer money searching for a solution.
As Ronald Reagan observed many years ago “Government is the problem.”
At a macro-economic level, the federal government literally prints trillions of dollars to fund its operations and programs. Those printed dollars result in the inflation we are now experiencing, including an inflation in housing and construction costs and prices.
Then, in an effort to control inflation, when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, as it is now threatening to do, the cost and price of financing housing purchases and construction rises.
At a local level, the cost of housing is inflated by spurious government regulations often presented as health and safety measures.
For example, I built an unheated hot-tub enclosure in 2014. Teller County building regulations required a soil survey, which is basically a hole drilled into the ground to measure the depth of bedrock. Cost? Around $600.
I had already done a soil survey in 2003 when I built my house, but in 2014, when I started construction of the hot tub enclosure, I was required to get another one in spite of the obvious fact that bedrock depth changes only in geologic epochs and not in a decade. My protests that this was unnecessary were rejected by county building and planning officials as well as county commissioners alike.
So, I drilled a hole next to the one I drilled in 2003 when I built my house. The depth of the bedrock had not changed. But my wallet was $600 lighter. Pointless, expensive bureaucracy triumphed.
Housing is especially unaffordable when individuals do not have jobs or their businesses don’t have customers. When governments take actions that diminish economic development, they contribute to the affordable housing problem.
For example, recent actions by the City of Cripple Creek that resulted in cancellation of popular events that bring thousands of visitors to the area contribute to area unemployment and business malaise. Those government actions make housing less affordable by Teller County residents and keeps much of Bennett Avenue vacant.
If government officials want to know why the cost of housing is unaffordable in Teller County, they should start by looking in the mirror.
Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek
I read Buck Dugger’s letter from a couple of weeks ago in total agreement with the sentiments he expressed. My take is that he is watching the greatest country in history that was founded on godly principles and a high level of integrity and morality crumbling before his very eyes and he is not only sickened by it but righteously angered by it, as any America-loving person should be.
I would have to say, Buck, with all the flaming arrows that were aimed in your direction you must be over the target. If we were military pilots, we might say it’s about time to open the bay doors.
That one ought to put them in orbit if they took such umbrage at your “Bitter Angels” comment.
What 50 years of public education has produced is real ignorance as opposed to the type of ignorance that Jerry Paul referred to in his rambling Jan. 19 column (“It is in the regions of ignorance that tyranny reigns”), where he wasted a lot of paper and ink trying to convince us all that the USA has not borne the bulk of protecting the world from tyranny for many generations now, but has instead benefited from SO MUCH cooperation from countries that couldn’t even protect themselves without our help, as if to say we have been helpless without them.
More importantly is the ignorance by the barely educated current younger populace as to why we were given the gift of the Second amendment by our brilliant founders.
It clearly says in order to maintain a Free State (America as founded) it is necessary to maintain a well regulated militia, our right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.
Why did they see the need for an armed militia? It’s very simple! They had just defeated the tyrannical regime of King George and founded our great republic with what? A well regulated militia? There wasn’t much of an organized national military yet, because we were not really even a country then.
They envisioned a day when another tyrannical regime could become dominant and begin chiseling away at our freedoms and rights and eventually wipe out all they had done. If a stolen presidential election enables the installation of a cabal of tyrants who has no regard for our personal freedoms and safety or the greatness of America, how can that not be the ultimate act of tyranny?
This is precisely why gun sales are at an all time high right now. This scares the living daylights out of the swamp, and rightfully so.
I am certainly not calling for an armed rebellion here, but the very real threat of one should hang over their collective heads like the sword of Damocles representing We the People, because they are ignoring the country’s best interests at every turn. They need to fear us, as opposed to the other way around, as it currently is.
Paul Myers, Woodland Park
