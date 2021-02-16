Due process and just compensation
My last 9-to-5 job was as chairman of the Kansas Corporation Commission, which, among other things, sets rates for and regulates public utilities. People are often surprised when I tell them that the task was an application of 5th Amendment, the relevant part is …
“No person shall be … deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”
The 5th Amendment is why the state cannot simply order that utilities provide services for free.
Utilities devote their private property to public use, namely the provision of electric power, water, gas, telecommunications, etc. Utility rates are set in quasi-judicial hearings (due process) where evidence is presented and weighed and, ultimately, “just compensation” is determined. Just compensation determines the rates consumers pay for the use of utilities’ private property devoted to public use.
Unfortunately, the 5th Amendment was one of the first casualties of COVID-19.
Government agencies ordered businesses closed for public health reasons (i.e., “public use”). No hearings were held to provide those shuttered businesses with due process or to consider their specific circumstances. Certainly, no one in government is even considering “just compensation” for the harm done by these closures.
The Constitution, that all public officials take a personal oath to defend, is not suspended because of a public health emergency. Emergencies declared by government should not extinguish rights guaranteed by the Bill of Rights, including the 5th Amendment.
Mark Sievers
Cripple Creek
________________________________
All-electric?
Austen Schendler and Ted White (“All-electric is the way to go,” Writers on the Range column, Jan. 27 Courier) present some interesting views in their argument that all-electric is the way we need to go. They imply that fossil fuel carbon emissions are the reason that global warming will keep going on an upward track. At least they don’t project a “point of no return” timeframe like so many global warming prognosticators have been predicting for years.
One thing their analysis fails to address is cost. Wind and solar power generation costs more than fossil fuels power generation. Why are we building wind and solar farms? The answer is government subsidies and allocation of profits by electric companies to wind and solar. Government subsidies use our money to support an industry that would probably not be able to stand on its own. This is a hidden tax that is easily swept under the rug. Corporate allocation of funds to wind and solar generation, away from infrastructure upgrades, have undesirable effects such as the California wildfires started by failing power lines.
Electricity is a regressive expense. It takes a higher percentage of the income of low-income households versus higher income households. By making high-cost renewable power a priority, it hurts lower income households.
You also have an intermittency problem; wind and solar are dependent on mother nature. You still need reliable sources of power to fill the gap when the wind and clouds don’t cooperate — that means coal, gas, and nuclear.
Because of the significantly larger footprint for a solar or wind generation facility, those are usually built away from where the power is needed in wide open spaces. Increased transmission costs due to the extra distance from generation facilities to end user need to be accounted for in any analysis.
The wind and the sun may be free, but generating electricity from them is anything but free.
In 2019, 61% of our electricity was generated by coal and natural gas; 9.1% was generated by wind and solar (nuclear and hydro make up most of the rest). If we could shift that mix in a cost-effective way, that would be great. But until costs come down for renewable power sources, cost effectiveness is just not there. Society needs to determine if these costs are worth it. One needs to look at the economic principal of the “socially optimal level of pollution” when determining power production from various energy sources. Unfortunately, this concept is lost when talking to most climate change fanatics.
Hopefully, we can do better. Technological innovation has a way to solve problems and create great efficiencies.
I appreciate Schendler and White sharing their views.
Woody Graham
Guffey
________________________________
I must respond to Buck Dugger. His rhetoric is partly untrue, partly nasty, and in a few areas, very correct. Also, it’s today’s example of why President Joe Biden’s calls for unity do indeed fall on deaf ears. First, we the people did NOT steal the election (show me your evidence and proof) because it belongs to ALL Americans, not just Republicans. How many constitutional amendments in addition to XV, XIX, XXIV and XXVI must we pass to drive home that point?
Next, Republicans don’t negotiate or compromise, ever. They always demand that from everybody else. The fact that they are used to running things makes them feel entitles to continue despotism by lying to us.
I most certainly agree on term limits for EVERYONE to try and curb corruption we can see on both sides. Right now, and for the last decade or more, most of our issues (and violence, yes) are from or caused by the extreme far right. They have sent anarchists to infiltrate and sabotage lawful, reasonable protests by those who are tired of being trod upon by those filled with hate for people who aren’t as rich, don’t look the same, don’t have access to education, lost their dad, or a million other things.
“The Left” that you hate so much isn’t the enemy of our Constitution or our country. I wish we had a decent, reality based Right, but sadly we do not. We have Trumpism, QAnon and many other extremists who have a loud voice. No, we can’t have unity this way, no matter who asks for it.
Newsflash: For now, it’s no longer the GOP way or no way.
This is democracy.
Doug Harvey
Woodland Park
________________________________
Another response to Feb. 3 Dugger letter
Can I join your “Deaf Ears” club? I bet we could recruit about 75 million more members.
So the left treats our great president like dirt for five years and now we’re supposed to make nice after they literally destroyed our democracy right before our “lying eyes” on Nov. 4. It’s like one radio commentator said. “Imagine thieves broke in your house and stole all your diamonds and jewelry and after they get away with it have the audacity to wear all your stuff right in front of you.”
The only question you need to ask is, do you really think that sadly feeble guy who ran his campaign from his basement and now has done nothing but sign executive orders, every one of which weakens America, that person got 80 million votes? Anyone who answers yes to that has to be intellectually dishonest or living under a rock.
Guys like Buck give me hope that the silent majority may be rising up to “Peacefully and Patriotically” make our voices heard and find a way to restore election integrity soon or we are finished as the greatest country (as founded) that the world has ever known!
Where is our first meeting? I’ll bring donuts.
I applaud The Courier for having the principles to provide an open forum for opinions that approximately 35% of the people find offensive but act like they are the majority.
You have more integrity than social media platforms and the “fake media,” for sure.
Paul Myers
Woodland Park
________________________________
Re: Front page photo on Feb. 10
The photo depicts a gentleman holding a sign inscribed, “The duty of a true patriot is to protect his country from the government.” The quote is attributed to Thomas Paine.
Well, even though my namesake was an anti-monarchical radical, he never wrote that. The quote was originally attributed to Paine by former Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, during a speech to a Republican fund raiser in Virginia, and the inaccuracy spread to the internet.
Some conservatives have used Paine’s words to advance their cause. Harvey Kaye, a history professor who wrote a book on Paine, notes that, “Paine was a radical, small-d democratic patriot who opposed monarchical & and aristocratic government … and argued for taxing the propertied, … and [that] the concentration of power and wealth produced poverty for working people.”
Those who are quick to use Paine’s words to defend freedom and limited government might not be so hasty if they knew that Paine was vehemently opposed to organized, especially Christian, religion.
Sources: PolitiFact, National Thomas Paine Historical Association, Institute of Thomas Paine Studies.
Thomas Paine
Woodland Park
Response to ‘Consent of the Governed’ rant
After reading Mark Sievers’ rant in last week’s Pikes Peak Courier (Letters, Feb. 10), it’s obvious that some serious reality therapy is in order. Using a few of Sievers’ quotes, I’ll respond to some of comments that he makes. “In a nutshell,” here are just some of the fallacious, connotation-laden points he made...
“Government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed, so presumably government without consent is, by definition, unjust.” The process to establish “the consent of the governed” is the ballot box. “The consent of the governed” was decided on Nov. 3, when Joe Biden was elected president.
To imply that everyone was happy about this or that those who voted for Trump didn’t have their voices heard, is patently false. Their votes were counted. Thus, their voices were heard. There weren’t as many votes for Trump as there were for Joe Biden, plain and simple. No, the fantasy (what color is the sky in your world?) that the election was somehow stolen or rigged is absurd and flies in the face of the facts. Absolutely no evidence exists of the sort of widespread fraud that Republican conspiracy theorists claim happened to rig an entire national election, let alone any of the states’ results. Voters gave implied “consent” by participating in the democratic process of voting, regardless of whether their candidate won.
“The governed retain the right — and perhaps have a duty — to throw off government that fails to secure the unalienable rights of the governed.” Nice try, but this is NOTHING like the American Revolution, so the implied comparison is ridiculous. Again, the “consent of the governed” was decided on Nov. 3. Nope, no stolen election, you just lost. You lost. Your party lost the U.S. House in 2018, the U.S. Senate AND the office of the presidency in 2020. (By god, Trump actually DID make America great again.)
The Republican insurrection of Jan. 6 was inspired and driven by the incessant lies and rallying cries spewed forth by Donald Trump. The ensuing violence resulted in six deaths and (so far) over 200 arrests on federal charges. This is not patriotic, it is reprehensible, criminal behavior. The complacency — indeed, complicity — of the Republican party is a stain on American society.
“People who do not vote, who lack the right to vote or who vote for a losing candidate are nevertheless part of the governed.” Sievers states the obvious, of course they’re part of the governed. But, to quote a demi-god of the Republican party, Mitch McConnell, “Elections have consequences.” You lost. Let that sink in. You lost … both chambers of the legislature and the executive branch. Some (most? all?) of the decisions made for at least the next two years will likely make you unhappy. But elections have consequences, Mark. You lost, so just like folks had to back in 2016, you’ll need to deal with that reality.
“Kumbaya pleas for unity don’t make consent happen.” Again, to clarify, implied “consent” happened on Nov. 3, when we all participated in the democratic process of voting, with the intent of electing (or re-electing) a president. The “consent” part is a done deal. Most of the pleas for unity and for “moving on” are coming from Republicans who want to try to sweep the violence of Jan. 6 and the numerous character flaws of Donald Trump under the rug. What’s more important than unity at this point is JUSTICE. Those responsible — and complicit — in fomenting and participating in acts of insurrection against the United States of America need to be held accountable.
Greg Sauer
Woodland Park
________________________________
LETTERS POLICY: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served in The Courier. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. (Please no hand-written letters!) Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions.