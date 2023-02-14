Short-term housing concerns

Throughout the past several weeks, it has been publicly stated that Charis students are overflowing hotels/motels, leaving little room for tourists and other visitors to book rooms during their trips to Woodland Park. It was also stated that it is illegal for students to use a hotel/motel addresses on a voter registration application in order to vote in an election.

All of us at Charis Bible College understand the housing shortage in Woodland Park, as well as the importance of being registered to legally vote. We do appreciate the concern that would surround these allegations if true. For this reason, we had a team of Charis employees look into these issues.

Fortunately, after speaking to local hotel and lodge owners, we learned there are currently only 12 Charis students staying in Woodland Park hotel/motels. We were assured that students are not causing any property to be filled to capacity.

Regarding voter registration, we were told by the Teller County Clerk and Recorder that students can use the addresses of a hotel/motel on their voter application if they have registered to become a “Resident of Colorado.” They must also prove a residency of at least 22 days. Like most of you, we at Charis believe that only those who are eligible to vote should vote. We are grateful that students are taking it upon themselves to legally participate in one of our most sacred American rights.

As was also stated, we do realize many in our community are concerned about the lack of housing opportunities. For this reason, Charis is working overtime to build student housing on campus, which will certainly help alleviate both stated concerns.

We are grateful these comments were brought to our attention and appreciate the opportunity to bring clarity to what was recently stated about our students living in hotel/motel rooms, as well as addressing the legality of anyone listing a hotel/motel on a voter registration application.

Leadership, Charis Bible College, Woodland Park

Education

We hire educators to educate. The materials they bring to the classroom are to stimulate thought, not to be presented as an absolute truth for students to memorize. It is how critical thinking is developed in still forming minds. What is, in reality, indoctrination is censoring material which deviates from a narrow perspective. It is time for folks to cool their heels and let the educators educate.

Sam Gould, Ph.D., retired professor and dean emeritus, Divide

Re: Feb. 1 Writers on the Range column

Once again, one of the “Writers on the Range” have been allowed to amble into the pages of the Pikes Peak Courier, leaving behind a heaping pile of male bovine feces. But this time, the Idaho writer accidentally stepped in it.

Crista V. Worthy’s column, “Banning books is for bullies,” is quite disturbing. She compares the word of God (the Bible) to graphic instruction manuals (books that were banned by an Idaho library) written to normalize and approve perversion. This is an abomination.

While the Bible does contain graphic descriptions of perverted behaviors and heinous acts, it is written as a warning against such activities, and for parents to use in teaching their children. Conversely, the books that the parents and responsible educators are trying to ban and remove are instruction manuals for immoral and perverse behavior, complete with graphic depictions.

Worthy’s column accidently reveals that the real bullies are those “woke” members of the nation’s educational systems and “alphabet soup” collection that are providing and encouraging this type of offensive rubbish. Nice job!

Buck Dugger, Woodland Park

Response to Mayor LaBarre’s comments

Many thanks to Mayor Hilary LaBarre’s input and response to the recent citizen action to halt her version of city ordinance No. 1431 in the recent Pikes Peak Courier article, “Woodland Park mayor refutes petitioners’ claims about STR ordinance,” Feb. 1.

Good to read the mayor coming out of her ivory tower lair and addressing the citizens at large. It’s always a good sign when politicians descend and bless us with their royal observations.

As expected, the mayor’s lack of understanding and what she doesn’t say about citizen opposition to Ordinance 1431 gives us commoners a glimpse into her defacto and real intentions to pass an ordinance that financially supports her and local bankers, landlords and real-estate agents — the gang that has poorly controlled this town for decades.

In case you have been living under a rock or have deliberately ignored this latest city caused controversy, here’s a brief history: City Councilman Frank Connors ran for office on a platform of opposing short-term rental properties in Woodland Park. After getting elected to City Council, Connors submitted a proposed ordinance that would ban or seriously curtail the number of residential short-term rental properties within the city limits. The mayor and her gang of large property owners and the city attorney got a hold of Connors’ ordinance and perverted the language so radically that as it reads today it would nearly allow open season on residential short-term rentals in Woodland Park. Because that’s what lawyers do and that is precisely what the ring that runs this city wants.

Make no mistake, what the mayor and her gang wants is a local city landscape of apartment complex human warehouses, trailer parks and short-term rental duplexes that they own and operate. At your expense. Thankfully a body of Woodland Park citizens and homeowners has stepped up to oppose the mayor and her gang. A homeowner’s petition to oppose Ordinance 1431 has been validated and the ordinance is vetoed. For the moment.

The gang’s few remaining choices now are to take the ordinance to the voters at large and ask the citizens to make the decision on the ordinance. If that happens, you can bet “The Gang” will make a well-publicized propaganda push to try and convince voters that opposing their open season ordinance is some kind of violation of free property ownership. And it is.

The mayor’s ordinance is a violation of your right to a peaceful and sustainable neighborhood of homes where you can raise a family and have good schools for your children.

The ordinance is a violation of the very concept of a sustainable middle class America where a working family can own their own home and not have to worry about strangers coming into town every summer and making no more contribution to our community than noise, more traffic and petty crimes.

Thanks, but no thanks, mayor. Short-term rental properties are a bad idea for Woodland Park. Tell that story walking.

Steven Shepard, Woodland Park

