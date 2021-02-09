Salute to American Veterans Rally cancellation
The City of Cripple Creek has a long-standing tradition of supporting our military veterans, veterans’ organizations and events. A highlight of the City’s recognition for our veterans has been our support of the annual Salute to American Veterans event.
Unfortunately, due to COVID, the City was forced to cancel this premier event in 2020. The financial impacts of the pandemic eliminated the City’s ability to financially support all special events, including the Salute to American Veterans for 2021, and with the exception of the 4th of July.
Several social media posts have suggested these cancellations were the result of the City’s lack of appreciation for our veterans. These divisive posts were wrong and in no way reflect the City’s actual position.
The Salute to American Veterans event historically generates one of the largest attendances of any Cripple Creek special event. The driving force behind the City’s support for this event has always been the recognition it provides for our veterans.
While 2022 remains an unknown, we are hopeful it will provide the opportunity for our community to show our appreciation once again for our veterans which they so richly deserve.
We are also very proud of our active-duty military and our Military Memorial Wall, located at the entrance to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. The wall is dedicated to active-duty service members from the Pikes Peak region who have made the ultimate sacrifice since the 9/11 terrorist attack. An annual ceremony is held once a year to honor our fallen from the previous year. The event is typically held in conjunction with the Salute to American Veterans Rally and open to the public. The date for the 2021 dedication is currently pending.
The City of Cripple Creek
Gold Camp Association moves forward
The Gold Camp Association is moving forward with a new Cripple Creek event model for 2021. The historic event model of large, densely-packed crowds did not work for several reasons in 2020: Cripple Creek did not have the revenue or staff to sponsor large events; the large crowds were a safety risk to residents and businesses during the COVID pandemic; and the small volunteer base of each community organization could not run a big event by themselves.
The concept of the “Gold Camp Association” (GCA) was pushed forward to loosely organize the local nonprofit players, pull their volunteer resources together, look for creative ways to run an event on virtually no budget, and safely bring visitors to Cripple Creek. The GCA currently consists of the Two Mile High Club, Teller Rifles, Victor-Cripple Creek American Legion Post 171 and Post 171 Riders.
The first test of this concept was in the fall of 2020 with the Aspen Tours. Their plan kept visitors in their cars for a driving tour of the area with maps, tour stops, hosts at each stop, and a final stop in town for refreshments and safe visits to local establishments. The GCA was successful in raising $8,000 for the care of the donkeys during the winter with almost no expense. Their focus is to work for the town’s financial survival, keep the revenue in town, and benefit the community and local businesses.
Contrary to rumors on social media and other sources, the GCA is not opposing the Salute to American Veterans Rally, the POW/MIA Recognition Ride, or any other event officially sanctioned by the City of Cripple Creek.
The GCA believes creative events with dispersed and distributed crowds have an increased chance of success. Let’s all work together to make the new model work for the future of Cripple Creek.
The Gold Camp Association
Cripple Creek
Consent of the governed
Some years ago, I wrote a boring, quasi-scholarly paper titled “Disintegration of Consent of the Governed: Rise of the New Aristocracy” that I presented at the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama. It is relevant in today’s world. It started with the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence, a founding document that pre-dates the Constitution. Those lines are worth reading — again or, for some, perhaps for the first time. (For the full text of the Declaration of Independence, please visit billofrightsinstitute.org/primary-sources/declaration-of-independence)
In a nutshell, here are the basic concepts:
Individuals possess unalienable rights that are NOT granted to them by government, but by their creator;
- Government is created by the governed to secure (but not define) these Creator-endowed rights;
- Government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed, so presumably government without consent is, by definition, unjust; and,
- The governed retain the right — and perhaps have a duty — to throw off government that fails to secure the unalienable rights of the governed.
This revolutionary theory of governance differed dramatically from the inherited aristocracy that imposed its will on Americans in 1776. Today, the old royal aristocracy has been replaced by a new governing aristocracy consisting of career politicians, an entrenched political duopoly of Democrats and Republicans, and legions of largely unaccountable law-making bureaucrats and judges.
In every election, individuals vie for the consent the governed in the form of votes. But, of course, just because someone receives the majority of votes cast does not mean they enjoy the consent of the governed. People who do not vote, who lack the right to vote or who vote for a losing candidate are nevertheless part of the governed.
Not my president. Not my governor. Not my commissioner. Not my councilman. All are expressions of an absence of consent of the governed.
It is timely to remind elected officials — local, state and federal — that their just authority does not spring from the number of votes they might have received, their oath of office, appointment to a government office, or titles conferred on them, but relies on the actual consent of the governed.
Kumbaya pleas for unity don’t make consent happen.
Consent of the governed — all of the governed — must be earned.
Mark Sievers
Cripple Creek
