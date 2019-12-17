Your chance to make your voice heard
I wrote last month about knowing our commissioners, with a recommendation for David Rusterholtz.
This letter is not about a person, but about the transparency of our elected officials. When people come into power there is always temptation for the “Good Old Boys” network to have its way.
I have been attending most TellerCounty Commissioner meetings. I have asked about recording the meetings and finding an avenue to post the recordings online for county residents. You see, I believe the county would become more of a community, becoming involved, which would help in people having hope that their voice mattered.
The administrator told me if there were more requests than just mine she would try to find the money. I was also told by a commissioner that if people wanted to know more about the commissioners, they would be at the meetings, including work sessions in Woodland Park and formal meetings in Cripple Creek.
I have time to attend, but most residents cannot make it. You cannot know, or make your voice heard, what is being decided and voted on during the commissioners’ Thursday meetings in Cripple Creek if you don’t access work sessions. Call Sheryl Decker at 719-689-2988 to watch meetings.
Leslie Vail
Divide
Editor’s note: The Teller County Board of County Commissioners holds regular meetings twice a month, usually at the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek (112 N. A St. Cripple Creek, CO 80813). The meetings are generally held on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, but may vary due to holiday and other scheduling conflicts. Find the complete schedule, agenda and past minutes at co.teller.co.us.
Stop the madness
Test, test, test! No wonder the students get anxious and frustrated, and the teachers burn out. What good does it do, anyway, when the testing results/terminology reveal a rigged system? The term “proficient” simply means that a student can test at an “A” level. What does that prove? It proves that the newly adopted ESSA guidelines in our state and others is a set-up for students who do not perform at the highest levels in all subject areas. It is why you see teachers leaving the profession and some schools closing.
ESSA stands for “Every Student Succeeds Act.” What a joke! The fact of the matter is it doesn’t matter how motivating the teacher, how fantastic the program, or how much effort is applied. The results will continue to show limited progress because of the tests/terminology being used. Why is the U.S. Secretary of Education not an educator? Why do the state education boards and committees rarely include teachers? Why are we allowing legislators and politicians to call all the shots when it comes to schooling for our children? The last 20 years have been a fiasco, and charter schools were created to enhance public education, not replace it. It’s not fair that they often use different standards and tests.
The state standards need to be practical and attainable. The teachers need to be able to use their education and their skills in the way they know best — not with their hands tied! Most of them really care about children and are excellent teachers. Why must they be required to prepare for and give ongoing tests, leaving little time for true instruction? They need all the quality time they can get to help get your child ready for life. Parents, you have more power than you think. Don’t accept the status quo; we need your help in getting public education on the right track again.
Sandra Wickham
Woodland Park
Response to Dec. 11 Mary Atsina letter regarding AMI meters
Although I may not agree with Ms. Atsina’s position on smart meters, I respect her right to have and express an opinion that differs from my own. I also appreciate her candor in admitting that some of her concerns regarding these meters is reliant upon anecdotal evidence.
The first concern Ms. Atsina mentions is the fear that the AMI meters can be “hacked.” I’m sure any IT professional will tell you there is no computerized system in this world that cannot be hacked. However — and I appreciate her giving IREA credit for this — we have taken precautions to prevent this from happening and preventing damage if it does happen. No personally identifiable customer information is transmitted through an AMI meter. Data transmitted by the meter is limited to the quantity and quality of energy delivered to the meter, and AMI diagnostic information. This is used to help us understand that our grid is functioning as it should. Meter data is tied only to a number we have assigned to the meter. Even if someone could access the data, they would not know whose data they were looking at.
Our AMI network uses encryption for all data traffic, routine penetration tests are done on the network, and the circuitry on the meter has tamper protection. Even if someone were able to decipher transmissions, the data intercepted would have no context.
Ms. Atsina cites anecdotal examples of products that were touted as safe, only to be later revealed as harmful to those who used them, implying that AMI meters will meet a similar fate. Many organizations have studied the potential health impacts of AMI meters and concluded that these meters do not pose a health risk. The American Cancer Society, Electric Power Research Institute, National Energy Technology Laboratory and FCC Office of Engineering and Technology have covered this issue extensively.
Regarding fire risk, yes, some early versions of AMI meters installed years ago were at risk of causing fires. Those problems were identified and corrected and we have verified that the meters we are installing have no such fire danger history.
Ms. Atsina’s letter attempts to link smart meters to recent wildfires in California. While PG&E infrastructure was to blame for some fires, it was outdated infrastructure supporting overhead power lines under high wind conditions, not meters, that caused the fires. The new meters record the temperature of meter sockets and detect outages and blinks, so they will help us reduce fire risk.
The bottom line is we are confident these meters do not pose privacy, health or fire risks to our customers, or we wouldn’t be installing them. They are being installed on many of our own homes, and those of our families and friends.
Non-standard metering fees are not punitive to those who choose to opt out. Those charges recover some of the costs IREA will incur to set up alternative metering and billing and to dispatch personnel and vehicles to read meters of those who choose not to have an AMI meter. Opt-outs will also require IREA to maintain two separate metering systems. We do not feel it would be fair to ask the entire customer base to bear the costs that are a result of the choices of a few individuals to reject proven, safe and more efficient metering and billing.
I agree with Ms. Atsina that it is sad to think about meter readers losing their jobs. Some of our meter readers will take other positions within the company. For those who do leave, IREA has offered to pay for any training required to pursue new jobs, or even new careers in other fields. Our customers reasonably expect us to operate this cooperative in a way that is efficient and environmentally responsible. This AMI system will allow us to do more with less and save an estimated 40,000 miles in driving each year.
Ultimately, a tremendous amount of research, study and careful consideration was put into IREA’s decision to implement AMI meters. We are confident that these meters are safe and will provide many benefits to IREA and its customers. We understand there are those who do not feel comfortable — for whatever reason — with having an AMI meter installed on their property. That is why we have offered the ability to opt out.
We encourage IREA customers who want more information about AMI to visit IREA.coop/ami for more information.
Joshua B. Liss, Public Affairs Director
Intermountain Rural Electric Association