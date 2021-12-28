A kind lady and my boy – There’s good in this world
This past Veterans Day, I was standing in line at Walmart and had on an Army cap and an Army field jacket. Ahead of me was a lady with several children. She paid her bill and left. I checked out and went to pay the cashier who told me that it was already paid by the lady before me because it was Veterans Day and she thought that I was a veteran. I wasn’t, but my boy is.
Mike was at risk when I adopted him at 14 years of age. He served two tours in Iraq and as I learned much later was almost killed several times. The money wasn’t mine; it was my boy’s. In his honor, I added some to the sum and donated it to the Community Partnership Family Resource Center to help at-risk children. I would like the unknown lady to know that in a roundabout way your kindness helped a veteran help others who like him are at risk.
Thank you, kind lady. Like her we should all PAY IT FORWARD.
Bruce Lutz, Woodland Park
Prayer at school board meetings
I attended the School Board meeting Dec. 15 and offered public comments. My words were brief, and I closed with a short scripture and prayer. Several people in the audience got up and walked out during my prayer. When I returned to my seat, the protestors returned to theirs. I was told by a subsequent commenter that I could not offer prayer in a government building, and several teachers sitting behind me said there was a “separation of church and state” in the Constitution. I disagreed. Here is why.
The phrase “separation of church and state” is not found in the Constitution, nor is it found in the Declaration of Independence. Rather, the phrase comes from a letter penned by Thomas Jefferson to the Danbury Baptists to assure them the federal government had no authority to interfere with or prohibit public religious expressions. This was so clearly understood by our nation’s Founders that it became enshrined in the First Amendment which states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the Free Exercise thereof.”
Today, chaplains pray before the opening of each session of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and in the state of Colorado, we open both legislative chambers with prayer.
I wish more American citizens were familiar with our Constitution and Bill of Rights, but parents and community members have an uninfringeable right to offer prayer during public comment at school board meetings.
Biba Herman, Woodland Park
Re: New Woodland Park School District board
I am a Woodland Park High School alumni, my wife is a WPHS alumni, our son is, our daughter is, my sister and her husband are, my brother and his wife are, too. I have many, many nieces and nephews, along with a boatload of relatives by marriage, who are WPHS alumni.
With that said, I am glad that I presently have zero relatives enrolled in WPHS. When you have a board director that makes opening statements as happened at the last meeting, I believe Manitou Springs would be the best place for any school age kids in our family.
Steve Plutt, Lake George
• • •
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Courier reserves the right to edit to reject any submission and to edit submissions longer than 250 words. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.