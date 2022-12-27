Personnel is policy, even at WPSD
The Woodland Park School District is seeking a new superintendent. The WPSD has made the news throughout 2022 with declining enrollments so significant that it sought community input into what to do with its vacant building spaces.
Declining enrollment is parents who have lost confidence in the WPSD and are voting with their feet seeking a quality education for their children.
In the course of this decline, the WPSD has become embroiled in a lurid political swirl, as if that swirl helps at all.
The new superintendent should be a highly educated individual — after all, the WPSD is “selling” education, not ballot-box politics. Credentials from degree mills or unaccredited institutions do not count. In my view, a terminal graduate degree (Ph.D. or better) should be required.
The new superintendent should also be experienced leading an organization through difficult change. “Personnel is policy” as the saying goes, so this means experience hiring, evaluating and sometimes firing employees.
It also means measuring performance of employees and superintendent candidates. Not everyone who works in an organization is a champion. Not all activities are helpful.
Results, not activities, relationships, budgets or employee happiness are what matters in any organization and should be what the WPSD focuses on. I once had a boss who told me “I don’t pay you to hunt or be popular. I pay you for pelts.”
Here are the questions I would ask of candidates:
- What is the highest degree you have earned and from where? Have you published any research in accredited journals?
- How many people have you directly supervised? What are the qualities you look for in a new employee?
- How did you evaluate the performance of the people who worked for you? How did you identify and assess high and low performers? Have you ever designed a performance appraisal system?
- What actions did you take to improve the productivity of your organizations and the quality of your employees? Describe how you handled the most difficult personnel issue in your career.
- What metrics should the WPSD use to measure your performance? How was your productivity measured by your last employer? Please provide the WPSD with your last 3 performance appraisals.
- What are the first three things you will do in the next six months to reverse enrollment declines in the WPSD?
- Why do you want this job? Why should the WPSD hire you?
Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek
Woodland Park’s new traffic signal system
The motto for Woodland Park is “The City Above the Clouds,” but I think this is incorrect. What we have is a city whose cloudy perspective allows through-traffic the right of way, not the people who travel into Woodland Park to go to the bank, grocery store, doctor’s appointments, laundry and to all the other businesses.
No longer do cars turning left on a green light get first choice, they have to wait and wait for all the through-traffic to go by, except at the green light at the bottom of Bluebird Hill, where traffic turning left onto Highway 24 goes on and on.
Woodland Park’s Responsive Signal Traffic System has made its city a bypass to highway traffic. Might as well do your business in Colorado Springs, you’d get there faster.
Sincerely disgusted,
Susanna Ross-Stewart, Woodland Park
Re: WPSD superintendent search
I’m filled with wonder at the job the RE-2 Board of Education has done in searching for a new superintendent of schools. Not only did they find someone (Kenneth Witt) who was dumped by the voters in his previous job, but who also apparently has spent much of his energy promoting the interests of alternatives to public education.
I’ll bet the teachers in RE-2 are as joyful as I am.
Speaking of which, I also notice that, besides a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, Mr. Witt has a “bachelor’s” in Christian education from Church on the Rock Bible Institute. He ought to fit right in to the intellectual ferment of Woodland Park’s academic community.
Maybe the board can even arrange with local academics for him to receive an honorary doctorate so he at least appears to be as educated as those he would like to lead.
The mere $168K annual salary should buy something besides a B.S. degree. Congrats to the board for their hard work and apparently sterling choice for our community. For a collection of amateurs, they’re swell!
Carl R. Carnein, Florissant
