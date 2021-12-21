Message from a family member unaffected by COVID-19
We will most likely need medical care at some point.
COVID statistics in Colorado according to UCHealth: 78% of all COVID inpatients are unvaccinated. Nearly 91% of COVID patients in the ICU are also unvaccinated.
My wife has been hospitalized for a necessary, unrelated to covid medical procedure since last Friday.
She was routinely admitted to a Denver hospital Friday night.
She was given a cot in a temp post surgical ward and placed on the triage list in line waiting for a hospital room.
The ward is a post-op area established specifically for patients requiring a hospital room but do not have COVID. (Three walls and a curtain).
All Denver hospitals have these pre-inpatient areas established with non COVID patients waiting for hospital rooms.
In this ward, after experiencing back pain from 24 hours on the cot, she was upgraded to a hospital bed (last night in the post-op ward). She is still waiting for a hospital room today (Sunday).
She is the toughest woman I know and will be home (hopefully) later this week.
Please get vaccinated.
Martin Reynolds, Woodland Park
Ripping us apart with outrage or stitching us together in shared regard?
In his final closing of “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams,” Williams warned of a “darkness enveloping America.” He continued, that the “darkness of the edge of town has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods,” and “It’s now at the local bar, and the bowling alley, at the school board and the grocery store.”
This darkness is fueled by outrage: some deserved, much of it manufactured. Demagogues aided and abetted by extreme news outlets foment division among us by exploiting things that lie close to our hearts.
It began years ago with an imaginary “War on Christmas.” It expanded to encompass alleged attacks on dearly valued icons and events. Recently there has been a “War on Thanksgiving,” a kerfuffle over Dr. Suess books, disparagement of educators for teaching Critical Race Theory in our public schools, something that exists only in the divider’s imagination (Google it to understand what it really is). I could go on, but you get the idea.
I once believed in a very conservative yet fundamental idea which goes like this: “I may disagree with your ideas, but I will fight with my very life to preserve your right to express them.” That seems to have gone by the wayside. A friend of mine has said, “If you and I agree on everything, only one of us is necessary.” Whatever your position regarding our immediate past president, I believe there is one irrefutable fact: he accelerated the nascent legitimacy of disparaging and in many cases demonizing those who may not agree with us.
With this happening about and beyond us, I have a suggestion for the coming new year. That suggestion is that each of us in Teller County strive to resist those wishing to divide us. Rather let us strive to energize the “better angels” within each of us and focus on the bonds that bind us together as Coloradans, Americans, and members of the human family. Doing so would make 2022 a much happier new year
Sam Gould, Divide
GMF’s ‘image problem’ is more than image
Some people tell me that Green Mountain Falls has an image problem. I disagree: the problems run deeper than image. Mayor Jane Newberry’s latest brazen attempt to suppress citizen participation in Town Board meetings by eliminating the use of Zoom conferencing proves yet another sad nail in the coffin of government transparency.
Last month the GMF Trustees received the following reasons to maintain Zoom use: remote participation has outnumbered in-person attendance at EVERY meeting since Spring 2020 when it was implemented; inclement weather may discourage in-person attendance, especially to the Town’s aging population; Zoom allows for remote presenters thus minimizing travel costs; the original reason for implementing Zoom (COVID-19) is still in force.
These reasons fell on deaf ears earlier this month when Newberry’s motion to end Zoom use carried. Newberry’s contention that Zoom leads to “loss of manners” and being “nameless and faceless” flies in the face of reason. Newberry’s lack of logic in removing Zoom is indeed troubling, arbitrary and self-serving. Arbitrary, since GMF will continue to pay for Zoom licensing for use in subcommittee meetings. Self-serving in that Newberry seeks to make it more difficult for citizens to attend — and comment — at Town Board meetings. Troubling, in that valid citizen concerns include:
Lack of fiscal accountability. Last summer the mayor claimed the Town’s budget “has never been better,” yet less than two months later, the town manager proposed raising property tax, sales tax and lodging tax. (At that time, the manager claimed that if requested taxes were not provided, town services would be in jeopardy.) Such dissonance encourages scrutiny.
Skyrocketing personnel costs and outsourcing. Admin salary and benefit costs have TRIPLED in the last seven years, from $72,000 to $210,000. Meanwhile, tasks such as parking enforcement, park maintenance, pool management, and trail maintenance have been outsourced at additional cost to the taxpayer.
Failing to acknowledge wildland fire risk in the Town budget. The $85,000 needed for fire mitigation was reduced to a shocking $15,000 in the 2022 budget. At least $35,000 is required in grant matching funds due to the binding contract the town signed with an outside agency. Meanwhile, the Town ordinance requiring removal of dead and diseased trees goes unenforced — this, in a community listed among the state’s Top 10 in fire risk.
In light of these facts, the mayor’s “reasons” for eliminating Zoom serve only as excuses to curb citizen participation. Look in the mirror, GMF: you shouldn’t like what you see.
Rocco Blasi, Green Mountain Falls
Thank you to those who supported Holiday Headframe Lighting
The 2021 Gold Camp Christmas Holiday Headframe Lighting annual event is underway; this tradition would not be possible without several individuals and groups who deserve a huge thank you. Their time and effort make the event possible each year. The event is 20-plus years old and is sponsored by Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor, Southern Teller County Focus Group, Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation, Cripple Creek District Museum, Black Hills Energy, and the City of Victor. This year, the El Pomar Foundation also supported our event.
This event, which is a self-guided, socially distanced tour, runs Thanksgiving weekend through New Year’s Day, requires several days of preparation in the fall months and hours of volunteer work during the event. Volunteers from Newmont and the STCFG plan the event, place generators and coordinate volunteers to staff the sites that require generators. In addition, volunteers manage several sites that are hard-line powered.
Thanks to Newmont management and security folks, who allow access to the mining sites. The mine also donates all the gas, lights and most of the power for the project. Thanks to Shawn Tomlinson and Jody Keel of Newmont, who make this happen every year, as well as their helpers this year Robb Gray, ore-control geologist Ben Eppley, Dylan Noble, Chad Chase and the process facility staff. Thanks to Terry Pullian for creating the new toy soldier ornament!
Thank you to Black Hills Energy for assisting with a bucket truck for the light replacements and to Newmont for the lift to reach the Cresson Headframe.
Thanks to our anonymous donor, who 20-plus years ago, donated six generators for this project; thanks to care and maintenance by JET Service, most of them are still running.
Thanks to the Cripple Creek District Museum staff, who keep the Gold Sovereign star lighted and donate power for that. Thanks to the City of Victor, whose power lights the Cresson Headframe, and for printing our maps and posters.
Thanks to the community volunteers who brave the cold, wind and snow to start generators and check power connections: Richard Courson and Lisa McIntosh, Shawn Tomlinson; and to Gary Horton, and Jon Zalewski who not only start generators, but also set the generators at sites for us.
Each year we receive a variety of thanks from locals and visitors alike — everyone who lives and visits here loves seeing the colorful decorations high on the mountains above our towns and, without all of your assistance and support, the holidays around the mining camp would be much darker.
If you are interested in donating to this project or the STCFG’s Trails of Gold, please visit STCFG.com.
Self-guided tour maps of the lighting can also be found at STCFG.com.
Thanks and Happy Holidays to all!
Ruth Zalewski, Southern Teller County Focus Group, Victor
