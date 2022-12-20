Woodland Park: Becoming a short-term rental haven?
“Wouldn’t it be fun to stay in a mountain community near Colorado Springs? Let’s check out Woodland Park and see how many places there are to stay! Airbnb shows a lot of rentals for our vacation from May 7-13, 2023. 131 homes to rent with prices ranging from $70-$700 a night. Wow, that’s a ton of options. Why stay in a local motel when we can stay in one of these?”
If the Woodland Park City Council has its way, that number of short-term rentals (STRs) could increase significantly in the coming years due to the adoption of Ordinance No. 1431, the council’s so-called “Wild West” option.
This Ordinance gives to SSTR investors an unlimited opportunity to transform our residential neighborhoods into quasi-business areas filled with STR houses. While it specifies some protections for neighbors, at its core, the ordinance favors investors in STRs over the interests of permanent residents.
The transformation of neighborhoods will not happen overnight. Current high borrowing rates, depressed personal investment portfolios, a pessimistic economic outlook, and continuing high seller prices for residential real estate conspire to suppress the magic of STR investing — borrow at low rates and cash flow your way to prosperity through STR rental income and potential price appreciation.
Yet, when borrowing rates decline and FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) reigns again, the city council has rolled out the welcome mat to investors, local and nonresident. Pity the family who wants to live in WP, but is outbid by nonresident STR investors or investor pools. They’d like to send their children to our schools, but have no way of renting or buying. All of the folks on whom we rely for services, essential or otherwise — where will they live? Long-term rentals? Forget about it. Landlords understand that they can make more renting on Airbnb than renting long term to local workers or Charis students looking to reside here for one or two years.
Instead of knowing the folks living around us — an elderly retired Army veteran and his wife; a police officer and spouse, who works at a local business; several wonderful retired folks — our neighborhood will be pockmarked with investor owned STR properties, with strangers coming and going who have no interest in our community except for some Instagram postings.
Having a “24/7” local on-call person to deal with problems at the rental, as the ordinance provides, does not replace the gradual erosion of a neighborhood, or give me much solace. We already have three STRs in our small neighborhood, two owned by nonresidents. With this ordinance, we are destined to get more.
I thought we had business districts for businesses, like motels. Now we have residential districts that will gradually become more “business-like.” An STR is not a residence or home; it is a property, a business, an investment, often owned by a nonresident. Investors, and their short-term “guests,” come and go, taking, but rarely giving back to our community.
As residential properties are removed from being potential homes for full-time residents, how many children will not enroll in Woodland Park schools? How many short-term “guests” need regular medical or dental care? How many of them will be regulars at our grocery stores, shops or need any of the services provided by local tradespeople or other professionals? What will the impact be on our current motels, lodges, and B&Bs?
The petition, sponsored by Protecting Residential Property Rights (PRPR), seeks to repeal this ordinance, and stem the gradual transformation of homes in our residential neighborhoods into businesses. To sign, you must be registered to vote in Colorado and a current resident of the City of Woodland Park.
None of this would be necessary if our council listened to its residents or adopted some of the limitations on STRs, as proposed by the planning commission. But, all of this input was set aside in favor of the council’s so-called “Wild West “ option. With a successful petition, you will send a clear message on how you want to live in the coming years. I would prefer not to live in the “Wild West.” I can go to the movies to see that kind of action.
For more information, please go to the website www.protectresidentialpropertyrights.org or Facebook page, facebook.com/ProtectResidentialPropertyRights.
Peter Scanlon, Woodland Park
• • •
Letter of thanks
The 2022 Lighter Side of Christmas Parade Committee would like to thank everyone involved with the parade and associated activities this year!
Committee members Gail Wingerd, David Mals, Linda Laverty, Michael Fergoda and chair Tracie Bennitt • Beneficiary Focus on the Forest and Grand Marshals Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody • Departments from City of Woodland Park: Parks and Rec; Parks, Buildings and Grounds; Streets Public Works; and City Administration • Woodland Park Police Department • Teller County Sheriff • Teller County Posse • TCSAR • NETCO • UPRHSD • Ute Pass Honor Guard • Judges Gayle Gross, Pam Gaeng, Julie Cutting and Glen Roberts • Announcers Tracie Bennitt, Hector Herrera (Rocky & Roll Music), Dave Paul and Debbie Miller • Vera Egbert and Ian • Santa and Mrs. Claus • Waste Management • Craig Harms and the Woodland Park Wind Symphony • Vicki and Jerry Good, Williams Log Cabin Furniture • Mayor Hilary LaBarre • Ray Thomas Sr. • Dan Lackovic • Matt Lackovic • Cindy Valade • Frank and Karri Glass • Nick Morales • Mike at Divide Timber for the Bum Fire firewood • Pikes Peak Rotary for cookies and cocoa following the parade • Ken & Nancy Hartsfield • LSOC Sponsors and Parade Volunteers.
Most amazing night! We couldn’t do this without you!
Your contributions to this event makes it the highlight of the holiday season each year.
Winners for the parade entries this year were:
- Grand Marshal Award: Girl Scout Service Unit 405
- Best Use of Theme: Cub Scouts Pack 9200
- Best Use of Lights: Black Mountain Pump and Drilling
- Most Unique: 11 Mile and Spinney Reservoir
- Spirit Award: Charis Bible College
- Judges Choice: Miss Priss Clothing Boutique
- Tad Litwin Service Award: Mueller State Park
- Crazy Hat Contest: El’aeon Summeral
For additional information, visit www.lightersideofchristmas.com.
Submitted by Tracie Bennitt on behalf of the LSOC Committee, Woodland Park
• • •
Thank you and recognition to NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse’
I want to take a few moments to draw attention to and thank some very generous members of our community. On Dec. 10, nearly 60 community members and several family members came to my father’s home outside of Lake George to help him with fire mitigation. These volunteers showed up free of charge to work selflessly on behalf of my father, who will be 101 years old this month. They were friendly, respectful, and it was obvious they were enjoying their work.
The organization is known as the NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse’. The volunteer group has members of all ages and skills.
It has been almost 50 years of tree farming on my father’s land, with frequent turnover of foresters, some with very different views and suggestions. We thank NoFloCo for working with our newest forester and helping us to keep up-to-date on the current requirements.
NoFloCo did in one day what we could not have completed on our own. My father is pleased to have so much work on his land completed. We appreciate all that was done to assist us.
My father said, “This is the best birthday present I have had in over 100 years.”
Family of Roy Stoller, Lake George
• • •
LETTERS POLICY: Letters are published on a space-available basis. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Courier reserves the right to edit or reject submissions. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.