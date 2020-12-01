Green Mountain Falls has gone downhill
I felt that I had to write this letter to the Town of Green Mountain Falls, as my family was one of the first settlers of the town and I was raised here, along with Emmitt Peters and the other kids of GMF when the town was proud and took pride in its events. Now, I am appalled and ashamed to claim this town as my “hometown.” The last decade, GMF has gone downhill, and it seems that no one cares about its history or the settlers that started the town.
The lake used to be the center of attraction, with fishing and fishing contests for the tourists and the kids of the town. It sold licenses for revenue. Now there are no licenses and no fishing, so no revenue. The swimming pool was a large attraction for the kids and their families as well as visitors. Now, there is no pool as it isn’t open for the public. The town had water rights and a water system to help the town clean. It had a dump at Crystola that also created revenue for the town. Where has all this gone?
The things GMF is doing now seem to be putting good money after bad. Where’s the revenue in the beaver huts, tent over the lake? Isn’t the gazebo more attractive? The roads are sad and lights across the street from the bar that shine over the memorial of Emmitt Jack Peters that needs serious care, or a memorial dedicated to a man that was raised in this town and gave his live for the town and his country. This is an atrocity of disrespect, with the lack of care the town is showing for one of its own. Don’t make a memorial if you really don’t care. It is a disgrace to the town, in my opinion.
If money is a problem, then someone in the town government should at least see to it that the memorials get care to show that they are really important to the town instead of the yuppie attractions from people that weren’t even raised in GMF.
Please wake up and take the responsibility and honor the memorials as they should be honored.
Kayo Armentrout
Woodland Park
Re: Nov. 11 David K. Johnson letter
I wish Mr. Johnson would quit lying and slandering those who don’t agree with his narrow-minded viewpoint.
Re: Paragraph 1. People don’t have abortions “simply for convenience.” There are always other issues that you don’t acknowledge or care about.
Re: Paragraph 2. Stopping all immigration violates and entirely dismisses the Statue of Liberty and her statement. Ripping families apart because they wish to try to gain access to citizenship is a very bad thing.
Re: Paragraph 3. You might try reading the whole amendment, not just the few words that agree with you.
Re: Paragraph 4. The rest of us are not Marxists!
Re: Paragraph 5. The anarchists who come in to mess up the demonstrations are not the demonstrators and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of our laws, not the rightful demonstrators with real issues.
Re: Paragraph 6. Which do you prefer — authoritarianism or law and order?
Re: Paragraph 7. Obama did not decimate the military. It was the biggest on the planet until your guy fired the Pentagon.
Re: Paragraph 8. Your guy populated hitch’s swamp!
Re: Paragraph 9. Your guy loves dictators and has lied to us well over 22,000 times.
I could go on ...
Doug Harvey
Woodland Park
In support of Steve Woolf
I am writing in regard to the recent article in The Courier regarding Mr. Steve Woolf. I believe this was done in extremely poor taste, was very judgmental and was a defamation to his good character.
It is undeniable that this incident occurred to which he was/is very regretful. However, this is a personal matter that was being handled. Unfortunately, someone decided to “post” this information and their opinion on the local social media page. This, and the local paper, does not seem to be the proper venue to express opinions regarding this matter. It seems that citizens should take their concerns directly to Mr. Woolf versus discussing in a public fashion. I would venture to guess that most people would not appreciate all the condescending comments if the roles were reversed.
For those that are Christians, they should be familiar with story/lesson in John 8:7. For those that are not, there may be something to learn in this situation. In this story, the Pharisees bring a woman who had committed adultery to the town center. They were going to stone her to death for her sins. With that, Jesus stood up and looked at them, saying, “Let’s have the man who never had a sinful desire throw the first stone at her.” Upon hearing that, her accusers slowly left the crowd one at a time ... with a convicted conscience.
In summary, all of us have made mistakes in our lives. I would venture to guess that many of us have been given second chances, whether it be with employment, friends, family, civic duty, etc. My hope is that the community and Board of Education give Mr. Woolf a second chance. He is genuinely a very fine man and has done a lot for the school and community.
Nanette Piercefield
Woodland Park
Curiously omitted…
I found it interesting that the Nov. 18 article entitled, “County voters shatter records,” told us everything we could possibly want to know except the obvious. Courier Reporter Pat Hill gave us the percentage of registered voters that participated, the total number of ballots returned, even the method that the voters utilized. Then the article “tempered the good news about voting turnout” by informing us that 126 new cases of COVID-19 were “all of them in the first two weeks of November.” Was that a clear insinuation that the 1,540 voters performing civic obligation in person caused the spike the COVID-19 infection rate for the county? The article did not report the obvious; the winners of the county’s votes, especially the presidential election. I suppose that did not fit in with the new narrative of the Pikes Peak Courier and Pikes Peak Newspapers. Oh well, it is true that you actually get what you pay for.
Buck Dugger
Woodland Park
Editor’s note: Because The Courier is a weekly publication, and we went to print the day before election day for our Nov. 4 Courier, we were not able to include election results in that edition. In later editions, we published election results in several separate articles. Please find Teller County official election results, released Nov. 20, here: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/Teller/106036/web.264614/#/summary.
