Celebrate the Aquatic Center
I am writing this letter in support and appreciation for the amazing facility we have in Woodland Park in the Aquatic Center. I and several of my colleagues have been attending swimming classes from Day 1, two years ago, when the facility first opened. I liken this facility to a lighthouse, where people go for a variety of reasons — personal health, family fun and activity, social interaction, and for some, rehabilitation.
Many Teller County residents attend classes, lap swims and private parties here in this clean and safe, well managed location. The facility is spotless, maintained to the highest standards, and accessible to all ages and ability levels. Notable during this COVID time, all precautions are met and exceeded.
The manager, Ryan Squires, goes the extra mile to oversee all aspects. He addresses patrons by name and listens to all. Then he acts to help meet the aquatic experience goals of each patron. His staff — Mary, Joanna, Lane and others — acts as a team to enhance all aquatic dynamics. And special kudos to our awesome instructor, Susie, who conducts exciting and challenging classes while maintaining a fun and comfortable environment.
I urge the community and the city leaders to come and visit the Aquatic Center and see for yourself the amazing opportunities for improving oneself. Right here! Grab your suit. Take a class. Dive in.
Mary Ann Schroeder
Divide
____________________________
Spoiled fruit
There are many trees within our Creator’s garden, some of which have fruits (politics) that are pleasant to the eye and bitter to the taste, while others are bitter to the eye yet pleasant to the taste and when consumed cause division, confusion, death and discord. But there is another tree within the garden whose fruit is seldom tasted (Jesus), and when consumed can repair the breach between the members of your household, neighbors and nation. You will know them by their fruits ... and the tree that they pluck it from.
Thane M. Schwartz
Cripple Creek
____________________________
LETTERS POLICY: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served in The Courier. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. (Please no hand-written letters!) Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions.