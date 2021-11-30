Thanks for making career fair a success
Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School hosted a Career Exploration Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 17. We had an excellent turnout, with a wide variety of representation of industries.
We wish to extend our thanks to the following businesses, entities, and individuals who represented their industries: the City of Cripple Creek (Marketing, Park and Rec, and Heritage Tourism), Cripple Creek Police Department (officers and dispatch), Cripple Creek Fire Department, SWTC EMS, Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Springs Electrical JATC, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Pikes Peak Community College, TCRAS, Newmont Mining Co., UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, Headstart, Pearl’s Place, John Cameron (Architecture), Teller County District Attorney’s Office, Laureen Murray (Nurse), Pikes Peak Workforce Center, and Aspen Mine Center.
We deeply appreciate all who participated in supporting our students in providing the opportunity for them to explore possible career paths.
Annie Durham, CTE Coordinator, Cripple Creek-Victor School District, Cripple Creek
__________________________________
Re: Nov. 9 Saunders guest column
Interesting to read Rodney Saunders’ rambling column, “America and the teachings of Jesus.”
Mr. Saunders indicates it is totally/completely irrelevant that 65% of Americans claim to be Christian, if there is not enough evidence to demonstrate that claim. Having attended Perkins Theology School at SMU, I learned that God is in charge of determining who is a Christian.
It certainly is not an affront to have the American flag in any church in America. The founders of our great country laid our foundation based on Christian-Judeo principles and America has been and is a Christian nation. That is evidenced every day by the many denominations/religions and houses of worship across this great land of one nation under God.
Gene Sharp, Florissant
__________________________________
Dress for success!
Many years ago, when I was at a low point, I took a class in self-esteem at the Womens Resource Center in Phoenix, a secular outreach in a new magnificent building for women (donated by successful women to help the different challenges unique to women). No class exceeded $5.
The room was filled with lovely expensive suits, blouses, shoes etc, that were free. There were large mirrors and we were invited to choose what we felt comfortable in.
There was a class in Color me Beautiful, with swatches of many different shades of colored satin that were draped under my face to see what colors enhanced my features (and what “washed me out”). It was a new experience for me ... to get this kind of loving attention to put my life back together. We were coached in posture, sitting and other niceties of polite society. Not only did it help me get a good job, my own sense of personal dignity flowered.
In one of my trainings we were told to keep three compliments in our pocket and give them away every day!
I would encourage people in the community, and in their churches, to pay attention to their young women, and perhaps do likewise. Clothes are expensive, and todays “styles” can be rough, colorless and demeaning. Social pressures, drugs, social media, etc. preys a lot on our young people, and one can get in a load of trouble in the teenage years. Developing self-esteem, grooming and social graces have seemed to fly out of our culture in recent decades. And “Hollywierd,” with its glorified so-called stars, has a huge impression on young people.
When I was younger, we had fashion shows. That might be a fun thing to resurrect, especially if upscale clothes, gowns, dresses, etc. were donated. We all have closets that are full. Girls love to dress up, and we all notice when someone is attractive. Wonderful conversations can spark and stimulate in a dreary world when we compliment each other on the positive.
Theresa Dente-Zuluaga, Woodland Park
__________________________________
Maybe this time will be different
Taxes affect economic development. Higher taxes reduce economic development especially when the firms and individuals who pay those taxes have a choice of where they invest or live. High taxes are why businesses and individuals leave California and New York and move to low tax states like Nevada, Arizona, Texas and, yes, even Colorado.
The Cripple Creek City Council recently voted to raise taxes on casino operators by eliminating exemptions for device fees (Oct. 26 Courier) — essentially the graduated taxes paid to the city by casino operators for the first 50 devices, a structure that has been in place for the last three decades. Certainly, the city council believes that higher device fees will mean more tax revenues for the city, but higher tax revenues for government use doesn’t create jobs or promote economic development.
The council members need to take a walk down Bennett Avenue and count the abandoned casino buildings and property and consider how their recent actions will affect the community.
How long has the Star building been vacant and unable to find a casino operator? Ditto the derelict Palace hotel, the north side of Bennett Avenue across from the Double Eagle, and most of the south side of Bennett Avenue across from City Hall. The Womack event center has been unused for events for as long as I’ve lived in Teller County. The Wild Horse casino building on Meyers Avenue has been abandoned for more than a decade. The Imperial Hotel has been through several casino operator/owners and appears to be on the road to becoming just another abandoned casino building. The Aspen Mine and now the Madam June buildings have been abandoned for any prospect of job-creating casino operations and now house social services operations.
In my opinion, high casino taxes are why casino companies don’t invest in Colorado and why the casino industry in Cripple Creek has failed to flourish in a market adjacent to large, affluent population centers. Casino companies can and do choose where to locate. The bite from government is a critical consideration.
Maybe the city council believes that raising device fees and casino taxes will magically attract casino business to Cripple Creek. Doubtful, but maybe this time will be different.
Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek
• • •
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Courier reserves the right to edit to reject any submission and to edit submissions longer than 250 words. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.