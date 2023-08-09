No longer volunteering against

I’m a working mom to two kids under three. As any parent knows, free time at this stage is hard to come by. But after wrapping up my workday and navigating the nightly ritual of dinner, playtime, and bedtime routines, I take up my other role: campaign volunteer.

For months, I’ve dedicated my cherished free time to the school board campaigns of Keegan Barkley, Mike Knott, and Seth Bryant. I admit that at first I was volunteering against something: against the incumbents’ cronyism and self-interest; against my kids being the guinea pigs in some experiment; against being locked out in the freezing rain at what should have been a public meeting.

But after getting to know these candidates deeply and personally, I find myself volunteering for something:

I’m volunteering for Keegan, whose HR background and keen ability to spot the root of a problem will return the board to respectful disagreement and ethical conflict resolution.

I’m volunteering for Mike, whose honesty and discipline give me confidence that every penny of the district’s resources will be spent with intention and care.

I’m volunteering for Seth, whose thorough understanding of local issues will ensure the board meticulously considers a variety of creative solutions to any given problem.

I’m no longer volunteering against the wrong people for the job. I’m volunteering for three public school parents who I am absolutely convinced are the right people for the job. Please join me in supporting Keegan, Mike, and Seth for the school board this November.

Sarah Voget, Woodland Park

• • •

Pothole procrastination

I am wondering why the city of Woodland Park has not fixed any of the potholes in town. I’m not talking about CO67 or US 24 because I know that’s CDOT’s responsibility, I am referring to the city streets. The potholes are everywhere, Arthur St, Browning Ave, Chestnut St, just to name a few, but they are everywhere. July is gone and the city hasn’t done anything and soon winter will be upon us. It makes our town look unattractive. What are they waiting for?

John Fahrion, Woodland Park

• • •

LETTERS POLICY: Letters are published on a space-available basis. Letters must be 250 words or less. Guest columns will be published, space allowing, with a firm limit of 500 words. Please email your submissions to Courier Editor Doug Fitzgerald at [email protected]. The Courier reserves the right to edit or reject submissions, which should have the author’s name, address and phone number, for verification purposes. The 30-day rule applies in times of high-letter volume. It means that no one person will have more than one letter published in a month’s time.