Support your local farmers market
Businesses all over Teller County are struggling to survive during the pandemic, and so is the Woodland Park Farmers Market. Adaptation to weekly rule changes has been challenging. Distancing between vendors has cut our capacity by half. We are still able to provide as safe an experience as possible to our customers, and now is when all sorts of fresh produce is becoming available.
We would love to see all of you who have supported the market in the past come out again this year. Throughout this difficult time, we have had incredible support from all Woodland Park city employees. We would like to thank the following: Cindy Keating, Parks and Recreation Director; Steve Varner and Dave Sauer from Parks; Kandy McDaniel from Public Works; City Planner Lor Pellegrino, who has helped us navigate rapidly changing requirements; and Commander Ryan Holzworth and the Woodland Park Police Department and the Woodland Park Police Reserves for providing a presence at every market. Lastly, thank you to Planning Director Sally Riley, who has always been a cheerleader for the market and always does her job with true loyalty to the citizens of Woodland Park.
We can all be proud of the people who toil daily to make Woodland Park a great place to live. Thank you all. The farmers market happens every Friday in Memorial Park, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hope to see you all there.
Steve Storrs, President, Teller County Farmers Market Association
Woodland Park
Editor’s note: I failed to make a distinction between the Woodland Park Farmers Market and the Woodland Park Arts & Crafts Fair in my July 15 From the Editor column. The Woodland Park Farmers Market is independent of the Woodland Park Arts & Crafts Fair. Teller County Farmers’ Market Association is a nonprofit group operated since 1990 by a board, and run with volunteers. It oversees two markets, the Summer Market, and (in better years) the indoor Winter Market. In normal years, there are 100 vendor spaces. The summer market has been listed in the top 100 markets in the country, and has won several awards. We oversee several special programs, to include Young Entrepreneurs, Seriously Seniors and the market intern program. The privately run, for-profit Woodland Park Arts & Crafts Fair runs adjacent to the Farmers Market Fridays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in Memorial Park.
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Police officer not wearing mask
I went inside Woodland Park Police Department today, July 17, to pickup a report and no one was wearing a mask. One older police officer talking to me, standing less than two feet away, was just holding his mask down by his side.
Andrew Martin
Woodland Park
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Re: July 29 Keith McKim guest column
Keith McKim, in response to your guest column “The pandemic of bullying,” do you seriously believe the disinformation you are spewing, or are you just looking for a reaction? I’ve never seen such a condensed bunch of rhetorical, divisive propaganda since I accidentally changed the channel to Fox News the other night. I don’t know if your column of misinformation was deliberate or accidental, but next time try to throw in some facts.
It is a fact that community events are responsible for the spread of COVID-19 and the surge in new cases. The Andrew Wommack Ministries’ Summer Family Bible Conference resulted in 34 reported cases of COVID-19. Teller County has 89 reported cases of COVID-19 and two deaths caused by COVID-19 as of July 24, per the Colorado Dept. of Health.
You are mistaken if you think COVID-19 is not any more serious than the flu. During the 2018-2019 flu season 34,200 people died in the U.S. (per the CDC). As of July 24, per the CDC, 143,868 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. and the number is rising every day. When science shows that the simple act of wearing a mask will slow down and stop the spread of COVID-19 and when people like you say ‘NO, it’s my right not to wear a mask’ — now who is being the bully? Do you obey speed limits? Do you stop when the light changes red? Do you turn your headlights on at night? These are simple things we all do to keep each other safe. Wearing a mask is no different and it can save lives.
“Churches are being bullied” … you’re joking right? Churches and religious organizations, like Charis, are considered tax-exempt organizations under Internal Revenue code 501©(3). That means they do not pay any income or property taxes. They benefit from community resources (land, police and fire protection, transportation, health services) yet they do not contribute any money to support these services. Taxpayers do.
To maintain their tax exempt status, churches are not permitted to engage in substantial lobbying or political campaign activity. It is no secret that religious institutions influence federal lawmakers with lobbying efforts on numerous political issues. The last time I was in church they circulated a political petition for signatures to influence legislation. I don’t think political lobbying and campaign activity by religious institutions should be subsidized by taxpayers. Feels like economic bullying to me.
As for Professor Uhlig at the University of Chicago, he did not resign nor was forced to resign. He apologized for his offensive racist remarks and has resumed his position at the university. You are also wrong about NFL players disrespecting our flag by kneeling during the National Anthem. Taking a knee is a protest gesture against police brutality, violence and racism against blacks in this country; it is about the disrespect toward black lives. It has nothing to do with disrespecting the flag.
You think our problem today is a cultural fight that needs to be fought on political grounds? I think your point of view IS the problem. Our cultural problems today (racism, disregard for human life, greed, abuse of power, discrimination, public health, inequality) will not be solved by self-serving political bullying as is being done right now by your beloved Trump. We need governance that meets the needs of the whole society and a leadership that does not fear diversity.
Deborah Etherton
Lake George
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Re: July 22 From the Editor column
I agree with your position that mail-in ballots works and I appreciate and enjoy your weekly columns.
I have voted by mail for years — well before it became the default Colorado method in 2013. It is convenient and I believe that the more voters who turn out, the better decisions we will have. Now, I am also confident that it is a secure system.
During the Presidential Primary Election in March, I served as an election judge at the county courthouse in Cripple Creek. I did this to educate myself on the process and to contribute. I can tell you it’s not that easy to forge someone else’s signature. One of my primary duties was to verify signatures. Each ballot was scanned into a computer (local — not connected to the Internet) and the signature was compared to past voting and DMV records. When we found discrepancies, that ballot was set aside and the voter was called to come re-vote their ballot in person. The procedures all through the process require painstaking detail, there are checks and double checks of counts, and I found the County Clerk and her assistants to be highly competent and professional.
There is so much chaos, anger and partisan rancor in our society and community these days. I appreciate your clarity and courage as you tackle the big issues in your editorials. You are right about the importance of voting. Now, more than ever, we must vote like our lives depend on it.
Holly Sample
Florissant
Another response to July 22 From the Editor column
I read your original July 8 column, “Colorado proves voting by mail works,” and I have mailed in my ballots many times without problems.
I lean strongly toward the first three perspectives you cite in your column. I believe, given the opportunity, there will be problems and fraud, mostly due to the partisan divide we have in our nation! In my opinion it is the Democrats/leftists that are the ones willing to step away from the rule of law to get what they want!
I do not agree with the one guy that says he votes with his ballot and his wife’s because that is obviously fraud. However, his point is made in that someone in a household, or an apartment, or a neighborhood could vote with other people’s ballots. When ballot signatures are forged our laws are broken and it is difficult to catch those that do this!
The organization Judicial Watch has filed many voter fraud and faulty voter roles lawsuits and seldom loses these lawsuits! Why? Because many of the more populated states have terrible voter logs that are full of listed voters that are either dead, moved to other states, or are illegal aliens that cannot legally vote in a U.S. national election! An example; recently piles of ballots were distributed in California to those who are dead, had moved away, or are illegal aliens. Some apartment complexes got a lot of dead end ballots and those ballots were just dumped on the floor for anyone to use! Given the opportunity some will commit forgery and fraud and that is the problem!
With our nation divided as it is we need clean elections — elections where only American citizens vote. We cannot allow our democratic process to be destroyed because some are willing to commit fraud!
Not wanting to make anything personal I would just say this about your holding the New York Times as the pinnacle of American journalism; you cannot possibly be serious! At best they are just one perspective and other perspectives should be heard and listened to so that an informed decision can be made! You must also hold the other news sources listed in the one readers letter as also good sources of information! You then trash Tucker Carlson as the opposite of the pinnacle you hold the NY Times at. But then why is 95% of the so-called mainstream journalism against President Trump and why is Fox News watched in the high numbers they are?
Those on the left hold those other news sources in high regard but do not, and will not admit that the anti-Trump bias keeps the facts from getting to the people that need them to make informed decisions. CNN management recently came right out and said they just want Trump gone and will continue to create bogus, fake journalism to strive to get what they want! Obviously their methods are not “fair and balanced”! I lean the way I do but often go to sources other than Fox News after hearing speeches by political people just to hear the “other side” of the story! I trust Fox News but I would never declare them the pinnacle!
Colorado has gone from a red state, to a purple, and I fear is heading for blue! I sincerely hope Colorado doesn’t turn blue because of those willing to commit voter fraud to get what they want!! If Colorado turns blue I will likely be leaving as the state will look like those that are so poorly run by Democrats at all levels!
That’s my opinion! Thanks for the opportunity to say how I feel!
Allan L. Bunger
Florissant
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Thank you for endorsing mail-in voting
Thank you for bringing rationality to the push against mail-in voting when it has been a common practice in the state of Colorado and many other states for years.
Until recently, I traveled for my career and depended on absentee ballots and mail-in voting in order to exercise my responsibility to vote. I’ve continued to vote by mail because it is convenient and I trust the system. In fact, my first time voting in Teller County, I signed my ballot with my typical signature, which didn’t match my formal signature on my drivers license, and mailed it. I had to show evidence of both signatures to confirm my ballot was valid, a one-time inconvenience that strengthened my faith in the voting process and mail-in voting.
Hopefully you reassured many local citizens with your words.
Trina Hoefling
Florissant
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Charis Bible College and COVID-19
In the first part of July, Charis Bible College held a conference indoors violating public health standards. Now the number of COVID cases in Teller County have tripled. The college owns a great deal of land. The surroundings are spectacular. The weather is perfect. They could have chosen to hold this conference outdoors. They have another conference scheduled for Aug. 11. If they were truly Christian and cared about their neighbors they would hold this next one outdoors.
Nan Otoupal
Woodland Park
