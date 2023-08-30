Motorcycle menace

Whoever thought that it was a good idea to have hundreds of motorcycle riders come to town and shut everything down for over an hour on Saturday was wrong, dangerous, and inconsiderate. I hope no local citizen needed fire, medical, or police service; had to go to an appointment, wanted to patronize a local business, drive to Cripple Creek, or just go anywhere. What a disaster! Please don’t put your citizens through that madness again.

Julie Jabaay, Woodland Park

• • •

Really? Where’s the Proof?

How many actual-functioning communists have graduated from WPSD in all the years before the last two? How many actual-functioning communists have taught at WPSD in the last two decades? It is one thing to print a “communist-manifesto” but it is another altogether to prove it has actually produced any specific number of actual communists. The 2023 estimate of communists in America is 15,000. America’s population on Jan. 1, 2023 was 334,233,854, which means communists are only .000045% of the American population. There are only 82 million communists worldwide. Guess that manifesto really has had a tremendous success. NOT! To seek to scare people with something so insignificant is disingenuous at best and horrific hypocrisy at worst!

Labor unions helped this country create and grow the largest middle-class the world has ever known. That helped create and grow the largest economy the world has ever known. Neither Barkley, Bryant, or Knott are members of the state teachers’ union, though if they were they would not have to make decisions in the WPSD based on positions of that union. I strongly suspect most people in WPSD would rather have candidates financially supported by the local persons in unions than by ultra-rich, ultra-right, “christian-nationalist” mega-billionaires who funnel their donations through Charis as has been researched and reported! The three candidates listed will seek to serve the students and parents without the constant need to fight lawsuits caused by illegal actions of the current WPSB! So states this retired United Methodist minister.

Rodney Noel Saunders, Florissant

• • •

