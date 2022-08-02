Summertime in ‘Weedland’ Park
It’s summertime again in the City Above the Clouds, Weedland Park. Like every year, we hope to see the medians, streetside flower beds and storefront boxes and barrels ablaze with colorful flower displays. But this is another season of disappointment. The “Main Drag” along Highway 24 through town is a pathetic array of weeds, dead and dying trees, weeds, scarcely planted beds, and more weeds — and very few businesses have invested in the welcoming show of care and color.
Come on, folks! Where is your public pride-of-place? You want people — visitors and locals — to shop the downtown venues. or at least be impressed when driving through, yet you allow the neglect to belie the “quaint mountain town” image you so want to portray. If you value that image and want that reality, then shake loose a budget to plant bountiful annuals to fill out a basis of hardy perennials. Then maintain them with WATER and weeding. The “Welcome to Woodland” area should be a riot of color as could be the Avenue of the Flags and intersection of Hiways 24/67, and all along the business district. Until that time the place is an embarrassment.
Annie Carter, the former “City Flower Fairy,” Woodland Park
From the WP parks board
At the May 5 meeting of City Council, the Teller County Board of County Commissioners made a significant donation of $20,500 to support the ongoing maintenance and repair of Woodland Park’s Centennial Trail.
In recognition of this sizable donation, the Woodland Park Parks and Recreation Advisory Board would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the county commissioners for their support, partnership and generosity in helping to ensure that this wonderful community asset remains a first-rate recreational amenity for the citizens of Teller County, Woodland Park and the broader Pikes Peak region.
The Centennial Trail is a well-loved and highly utilized seven-mile paved trail that runs from the Centennial trailhead near downtown to Manitou Lake north of Woodland Park. The trail offers excellent opportunities for cycling, running and walking through the forests and meadows north of town. The Centennial Trail also provides great recreational access to the Red Rocks area, South Meadows Campground and Manitou Lake.
According to recent polling of Woodland Park and Teller County residents, 55% of respondents use a trail every week, and 27% use a trail every day. Poll results also showed that connections to U.S. Forest Service trails and more paths and trails between neighborhoods are some of the community’s top recreational priorities for the future.
Given the local and regional importance of our park system and trails like the Centennial Trail, we applaud the Teller County commissioners for their donation and for their continued support for collaborative, regional approaches to improving parks and recreational opportunities in our community.
On behalf of the Woodland Park Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, we thank you for your generous donation.
Jeff Webb, chair, Woodland Park Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Woodland Park
Tired of the Merit Academy haters
This is to all the Merit Academy haters and intimidators who have and continue to make every attempt at stopping Merit Academy’s startup and success.
You have no concern for students who need educational choices here in Woodland Park. You perceive Merit Academy as a threat to exposing the failures of WPSD to help ALL students be successful. You don’t want residents and potential residents know about numerous parents taking their kids to Manitou Springs or Colorado Springs because they are unhappy with WPSD.
All three of my grandkids are attending Merit Academy. WPSD was failing to help them be successful. We were told that they were making progress, but it was not evident to us.
One of my grandkids was being bullied and WPSD failed to stop the bullying and she suffered from major depression.
She was later diagnosed as Autistic. WPSD was either not trained or not able to help her or both.
Her first year at Merit Academy was nothing short of a miracle. I’m not going to go into details, but Merit Academy did what WPSD could not do. She hasn’t been this happy and successful in a long time.
I can’t say enough good things about the board of directors, teachers and staff at Merit Academy. They are amazing, dedicated people who have worked so hard starting up this wonderful school against all odds mostly created by those afraid of Merit Academy’s success.
Shame on all those who tried and continue to try and stop Merit Academy as an educational choice in Woodland Park. Your low life intimidation of parents, teachers, staff and the board of directors will not stop us from giving Woodland Park a quality educational choice …. long overdue.
I do want to thank the WPSD staff who are working with Merit Academy in their move into available space in the middle school for the start of the second year of Merit Academy.
As I understand, Merit has over 100 students on a waiting list and the move is needed to met the demand. Gee, I wonder why?
Go Bears!
Michael Theimer OLY, MBA, Woodland Park
