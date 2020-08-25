Voter fraud
Ask not what your vote will do for your country, but ask what your country will do with your vote!
Thane Schwartz
Cripple Creek
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS CALLED ON TO IMPLEMENT COMMUNITY VISION
The Courier’s Aug. 19 article states “Green Mountain Falls trustees vote to remove planning commission chairman.” I was named as the chairman. This is incorrect as I never served as the chairman. An accusation was made of “including a legislative item on a planning commission agenda.” I never assembled agendas because I never served as the commission’s chair. Thus, the basic premise of the article, and the presumed facts, are incorrect.
Yes, I was one of two people dismissed from the planning commission. Interestingly, both of us were advocates during the fight to save GMF’s trails, roles that had nothing to do with our duties as planning commissioners. Last month, a motion to close our community trails was narrowly defeated. It took record-breaking Town meeting attendance and overwhelming public outcry to curb this overreach. This indicates that the town has strayed from our agreed upon Comprehensive Plan completed last year. Town officials are acting contrary to our values, articulated by our residents in the Comp Plan which highlights “Trails” and “Hiking” as some of the most loved aspects of our community.
Despite this personal attack, my goal remains unchanged: to serve GMF residents and visitors alike by calling upon the town officials to implement the community vision. The Trustees of a town must be held accountable in understanding their public service roles and maintaining the Trust which is the bedrock of their title.
Rocco Blasi
Green Mountain Falls
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in The Courier. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions.