The passing of Jim Barlow
I was saddened to learn that Jim Barlow died. A longtime resident of Woodland Park, Jim was a skilled barber and a reliable raconteur who cared deeply about his customers and their families.
Whenever I was in the chair at his shop, we would exchange news about mutual friends, who were also his customers. He had an uncanny, Dickensian knack for descriptively characterizing people, colorfully and humorously detailing nuances of this or that person we both knew well. It was as though that person were sitting right there with us as we fondly discussed the latest news.
Jim and his wife, Nancy, loved to travel, and they were especially known for taking day trips to fascinating nearby haunts. As well, they would head out to further destinations for several days, and when they returned he would regale me with a narrative of the road trip, the restaurants, and the towns they visited. It was like I was hearing the renowned travel expert Rick Steves, and it was a joy to listen to.
Beyond all this, Jim could cover a remarkably wide range of topics the course of a 15-minute haircut. Besides our mutual friends, the discussion would often include his beloved dog Vader, Iowa Hawkeyes football — one of his favorite teams, and, of course, his wife, Nancy. As my wife’s name is also Nancy, we would provide one another with updates and highlights of our wives.
But he invariably showed a genuine interest in my life, my thinking, and my plans. That’s why when I went for my last haircut with him in December of last year, before we moved to Arizona, and he told me he wasn’t well, I felt so bad for him.
As I left his shop he gave me his usual smile, perhaps more wistful, and a hearty farewell, and I smiled back and said “Godspeed Jim.”
May God rest the soul of this fine man.
Philip Mella, Chandler, Arizona (formerly of Woodland Park)
Re: Aug. 11 article ‘Jan Wilson resigns from Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority board’
I am very disappointed in The Courier’s reporting of my resignation for the DDA board.
The only reason I resigned was because I sold my building and closed my Curves business in the DDA district. I have ALWAYS said that if I wasn’t contributing or no longer qualified to be on the board I would resign. That was all there was to it.
Did it deserve the council not only to schedule a special meeting to unseat me but to send several registered letters and an email to me ordering me to appear for this useless meeting to defend myself. Defend myself for what? I didn’t need their permission to sell my building or close my business. How ridiculous was that? This council is the joke of Woodland Park and doesn’t care about the citizens of our community. They continue to prove that over and over.
Was it necessary for The Courier to report about my mailing of a ballot twice? That was just an honest mistake and the ballots canceled each other out. Did you also report the reason the second ballot was ACCIDENTLY voted? Of course not. Did you report that the two ballots canceled each other out? Of course not! Did that mistake have anything to do with my resignation? Absolutely not! By the way, it was not done during the November election it was earlier during the primary. Also, my married name is Wilson NOT Cummer. Get your facts straight. It is very important to be accurate!
I have been doing alterations for awhile. I never claimed that alteration business qualified me for anything.
I have always felt that The Courier’s reporting was something that anyone would consider honest and truthful. I guess things change, because I don’t feel that way any longer and you’ve proved me right.
Jan Wilson, Woodland Park
Giving up freedom
If you ask what made America the greatest country in history, some have said it’s our diversity, which is preposterous. Diversity is merely a byproduct of what actually made America great, which is our God-given freedoms. The Founders specifically declared them to be given by God because they knew mere humans could not sustain the system they were establishing without oversight from a Higher Power.
That actually worked quite well for almost 200 years, until we started the turn away from the one who bestowed those freedoms.
Last summer, we took a giant step in giving away freedoms due to panic. Those who would take our rights away know full well that fear will motivate the masses to acquiesce to things they would otherwise cherish. A society cannot be motivated by fear or it will be finished.
We have now heard there is a tidal wave of new mandates coming at us again due to these new “variants” of the virus. You may notice statistics don’t matter anymore when these dictates come down, but real logic about such life-changing policies should be based on real statistics not grabbing more unauthorized power.
If this “tidal wave” is not met with an even greater tidal wave of civil disobedience, we will know for sure that freedom doesn’t matter much anymore. This will be a pivotal time.
This tsunami is also conveniently being timed in such a way as to give opportunity for massive cheating again in 2022.
The great author and commentator Mark Levin has a new book about American Marxism in which he states, “We used to be looking down into the abyss of Socialism, Marxism, and Globalism but we are now in the abyss and the question is, can we claw our way out”?
I would say no, we can’t. The only way to get out of an abyss is with help from above. We just cannot know if that is in His plan or not.
There would seem to be the case that it may not be. That would be due to the horrendous direction society has been going in for the last six decades, starting with wholesale taking of dozens of millions of innocent lives, along with so many other deviant activities, which I can’t list or this letter would be unprintable.
I believe the dark clouds of judgment are building on the horizon.
All we can do in the event of God’s wrath being unleashed is to band together as believers and take Him at his word that we should be of good cheer for He has overcome the world. (John 16:33)
Paul Myers, Woodland Park
• • •
