Re: Teller roads
I understand everybody is having problems hiring qualified and dependable help. And I can go along with problems associated with that and our recent rainy weather. However, on Aug. 10 road graders were out just driving around with their blades up. When I called the Road Department, I was told they were "looking for bad spots in the roads."
There is no excuse for this as nothing was being done to improve anything. This "looking" could have been done with a pickup truck or car, not expensive road graders.
Our roads are not new. They have been in existence for 50 or 60 years and have been affected by many storms during that time. The county knows where the "bad" spots are. They don't have to spend their precious time and resources looking for them. And they don't have to be lauded as "Teller Road Warriors" for wasting our county tax money.
I am writing this knowing full well, as has happened in the past, my road will be the last to be maintained in the foreseeable future.
Irv Johnson, Indian Creek
• • •
The evil leftist agenda
An earlier contributor to The Courier suggested that we must “root out the evil that the left has planted in America’s soiled soul…” (McKim letter, Aug. 10). I hate evil and am all in favor of rooting it out. But, to my point, too many of us have fallen to extreme, albeit vague, expression.
Phrases like “radical left,” “leftist ideology,” and invoking God or casting our political opponents as evil doesn’t further dialogue or advance the cause of either right or left. But our political dialogue has sunken to broad condemning statements that allude to something dreadful without pointing out specifically what is being addressed, using God for pseudo-legitimacy. This is not only duplicitous behavior stirring emotions and allowing the reader to plug in any personal grievances they may wish, but it takes on a religious undertone.
Obviously, this defeats honest political conversation that is so badly needed in our country and communities. But even more, it begs violence. If my political opponent is evil, then I am justified to use any means to defeat them. Once outcomes justify means, we never move beyond those means and they become normalized.
Think of all the appalling behaviors, that have become acceptable and mainstream for a broad swath of Americans during the last five years. Name-calling, lying, grifting, misrepresentation, and promoting conspiracies, to mention a few. I suggest we tone down our own rhetoric, and when we hear something that makes our blood boil, heed the wisdom of Ronald Reagan, who in another context popularized the phrase “trust but verify.”
Whether you lean right or left, choose the information sources you trust, then seek to verify what you hear from them. And let’s return to gracious language and behavior towards those who differ from us. This seems the only reasonable path for critically thinking people and a civil society.
Sam Gould, Divide
• • •
Pledge for campaign
Now that the primary election has passed and with Labor Day just around the corner, the campaign for the general election has begun. I would like your readership to know the following: I intend to conduct an honorable campaign as a Christian gentleman, which is based on my qualifications and experience, issues, and not one that attempts to degrade the other candidate in anyway. I want you to know that also, I will not make age an issue in this campaign. I am not going to exploit for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.
Dennis F. Luttrell, Shiloh at Divide
• • •
LETTERS POLICY UPDATE: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in The Courier. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Guest columns may be submitted for publication but as space is limited, priority goes to 400 words or fewer, and guest column publication will be limited to no more than one per week, space allowing. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.