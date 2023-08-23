Tipping tips

I appreciated your column on tipping and have been giving the issue some thought since it started being mentioned in some national papers recently. I agree that tipping is getting out of control and I have started not tipping at places where you simply order and pick up at the counter.

For orders at the counter/food delivered restaurants, I usually tip by leaving cash on the table if the deliverer did something beyond simply dropping off my food.

In full-service restaurants I will tip above 20%, except when dinner included an expensive (anything over $100) bottle of wine. In that case, I’ll tip above 20%, but I assume a reasonably priced bottle.

Buffets really depend on what service I get. For example, I travel regularly to Washington, DC and stay at the same hotel, where the breakfast buffet is $20. However, I always leave a $5 bill because every time I walk into the restaurant, hot tea and orange juice are delivered to my table within a couple of minutes and all I said to staff who know me was “good morning.”

I also tip higher at the few bars that I frequent. I often eat dinner at the bar of that same DC area hotel and always get VERY generous wine pours because I’ll tip 10% on the bill, but then I leave an additional $20 cash tip on an $80 bill. And I do something similar for my regular Teller County bartenders/servers as well.

Steve Arthur, Woodland Park

• • •

Be a weaver

I read Sarah Voget’s letter in the 9 August edition of this paper and am in agreement with her points. In particular, I am impressed that she is not volunteering against but is volunteering for Keegan Barkley, Seth Bryant, and Mike Knott. I agree that they are the best candidates to fill the open seats on the local school board. They are running as unaffiliated candidates, which tells me that their priority is the students, parents, and taxpayers of the district rather than a political agenda.

Voget’s attitude is that of a weaver. Several years ago David Brooks founded Weave: The Social Fabric Project. Weavers are people in communities across the United States who are committed to modeling respectful, civil discourse in our communities. They bring the warp and weft of communities together in ways that celebrate the “deep relationships” that are key to assuring thriving communities where all voices are heard and respected.

I urge you to be a weaver by supporting Keegan, Seth, and Mike in November’s election.

Mary Gillaspy, Woodland Park

• • •

Manifesto destiny?

The original Communist Manifesto, written in 1848, had 45 goals to bring the world under tyranny. It was rewritten in 1958 to focus on how to bring down the United States. Here is list of some of their goals. Which ones have they not achieved?

Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations.

Gain control of all student newspapers.

Use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations which are under communist attack.

Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and free press.

Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV.

Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.”

Infiltrate churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion.

Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.”

Belittle all forms of American culture and discourage the teaching of American history…. on the ground that it was only a minor part of the “big picture.”

Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce.

Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks and retarding of children to suppressive influence of parents.

Keith Mckim, Florissant

• • •

