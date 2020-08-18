Tribute to Neil Levy
Like so many others, we were saddened to hear of Neil Levy’s passing. His contributions to this community of his time — a far more valuable commodity than money — are too numerous to list here. Instead, as a lasting tribute, let us resolve to each give just one-tenth (just 10%!) of what Neil gave to us through the years. Find something — anything — and make it better. A municipal board (there are many of those), youth sports program, scouting, your house of worship, your political party, VFW hall, the library, DayBreak (of course), school reading program, booster club, civic organization, forensics judge, guest speaker, drama club, community band — they could all use our help. Do a little homework, call someone, and get in the game.
That’s what he did.
Just 10%, and this community will be the better for it. Neil, you’re gone but not forgotten, my friend.
Bill Edie
Woodland Park
Neil Levy will be missed
Neil Levy was as good a public servant as is possible in a local setting known all too well for its often overly negative complainers. He made decisions on the basis of the greater good for the greatest number — the only worthwhile rationale for being a public servant — and never on the basis of what was best for him. That he willingly gave of his time, energy and money, — not only for the town, but also for the school baseball teams and so much else — is a model that should be followed by all public servants.
He was always pleasant, always willing to be as helpful as possible, and always approachable. Even when he didn’t agree with your point of view it always seemed he listened and left open the possibility of changing his mind. At least that was my experience.
It is hard to believe he will no longer be serving us all. His leadership was already being missed, and now so will his presence in so many ways in this community. We hope that the love of friends and family will surround his family as they go through this grief, even as they celebrate the life of one authentically worth celebrating.
Rodney Noel Saunders, United Methodist Pastor, Retired
Florissant
Bored with The Courier
I have noticed a distinct shift in the direction of the courier. It is becoming more left leaning and agenda based. I am sorry to see this — sorry to see it succumbing to the direction of the mainstream media. It was a nice paper with local happenings and opinions — but it’s shifting in a direction that, frankly, we are all growing rather bored with. We don’t need more papers telling us how to think and respond to the news.
Why not keep it local and fresh? Topless hiking, negative law enforcement barrages and a lot of liberal spins. Just over it. And you should know that Teller County is largely conservative, supports law enforcement and enjoys a rural lifestyle. Does The Courier somehow feel it’s their job to try and alter the hearts and minds of it’s readers through stupid articles like topless hiking? If so, you are sadly mistaken. We largely have an attitude of live and let live but do not like to be dictated to. And we shut down when people try to infringe on our freedom of thought.
The Courier comes free in everyone’s box or I would cancel. It’s going the way of the Independent — awesome for lighting wood stove fires and that’s about it.
Diane Vulcan
Woodland Park
Re: Deborah Etherton’s Aug. 12 letter
The surge in new COVID cases is from the increased testing, as one would expect. There is no scientific evidence that masking helps prevent COVID-19. The Teller County Sheriff, elected officials and smart businesses are not enforcing masking.
This is the first time that healthy people, not sick people, were quarantined.
The bullying of churches is so obvious that it doesn’t need commenting. The establishment clause to the First Amendment limits government, not churches. The IRS’ attempt to tax and limit church’s free speech under the 501c3 has failed at every level.
Most people in Teller County consider Charis Bible College a valuable asset and we are proud to have it in our midst ... and they spend a lot of money in Teller County!
Many Black men were awarded the Medal of Honor during the Civil War. Most were flag bearers who refused to let the American flag touch the ground. Wounded and bleeding these Black warriors led charges, fighting for their freedom and yours. They LOVED and HONORED that flag and offered their lives to protect it. Ignorant NFL players dishonor these men of courage who stood, fought, bled and all too often died for that honored flag.
Diversity is another word for quotas which are illegal.
The Chinese Communist COVID-19 farce is destroying the economy of the U.S.A. We can stop it if political leaders stand against government tyranny.
Keith McKim
Florissant
