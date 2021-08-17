Re: New WPSD superintendent
Glad to see Mathew Neal hired as RE-2 superintendent. I’m sure his wide-ranging background can be a real asset. Let’s also hope he helps discourage social progressive ideas like critical race theory and the like and focuses on educating our students in the basics so that they are well-prepared for entry into society.
Ken Wyatt, Woodland Park
_________________________
Very frustrated with GMF parking fees
I was in Green Mountain Falls on Aug. 6 for lunch at the Pantry Restaurant. I registered my car at 1 p.m. and got a receipt from the pay box showing my car time would expire by 3 p.m. I got back to my car at 3:00 p.m. I had a citation for $32!
In Colorado Springs the citations for parking are only $20. I’m not sure why GMF would be so much higher!
Then I looked at the citation and it had been issued at 2:43 p.m. — 17 minutes BEFORE my vehicle expired. This felt very predatory to me. I went to the Town Hall, which was closed on Friday, but the sign said they would open Monday at 8:30 a.m. I was there at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, and waited until 9 a.m. with no one opening the town hall doors. I was not impressed.
I returned back Monday afternoon and they basically told me to contact Interstate Parking. They did not care and would not discuss it or apologize.
I think others should be warned about how this town operates!
Kellee Shaffer, Woodland Park
_________________________
My take on the Charis ‘controversy’
Marxism is another word for complete government control of your life: you the servant and them the master.
Socialists will tell you where you work; what you are paid; where, when and if you are educated; what and when you eat; where you live; and what or who you are allowed worship. You will have no worries because you will have no choices. Every decision is made for you. It will be paradise — don’t worry, be happy or else you will punished, until you conform or die!
I laugh when I hear Marxists promoting a failed education system while criticizing Charis Bible College and its founder Andrew Wommack.
For the past 60 years, Leftists ideas have controlled education in America and frankly, they have failed us. Instead of critical thinking our kids are assaulted with socialist indoctrination; taught not to think for themselves, but to follow social abnormalities.
Yes, we want to destroy what you promote: abortion, unnatural sex, excessive debt, illegal immigration, pornography, bad welfare policies, bad work habits, really bad education policies, critical race theory, Black Lives Matter and hatred of America and its founding principles!
Instead, we want to promote God, life, family, love, justice, education, hard work and patriotism — the solid foundation upon which the United States of America is built.
If my choice is Atheistic Marxism and a continued decline of our schools and our civilization or Wommack and a Charis graduate on our Woodland Park School District Board of Education, I choose the latter.
The bottom line is that you have lost this fight and those who love America are taking charge. You are rightfully afraid, and I commend you for that. Fear of the God is the beginning of wisdom. You are on the right path and I encourage you to continue seeking.
Keith McKim, Florissant
_________________________
Re: Traffic on Highway 24
What is wrong with people! Driving between Divide and Woodland Park is a crap-shoot at best nowadays.
Frankly, I am appalled and, yes, frightened by what I see on a daily basis — and I worked critical care units for the majority of my 40-plus years in nursing.
Highway 24 was never built for the traffic we see. People use it as an interstate, going 70 mph. If the speed limit was legally increased, it would make certain people think they have the right to go 10-15 miles over that limit!
Some drivers must feel turn signals as optional.
I understand that parents are rushing to pick kids up from school and everyone is in a rush to get somewhere. But motorized vehicles are more than just something to get us from point A to point B. They can also be a deadly weapon.
Karry Wallace, Divide
• • •
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Courier reserves the right to edit to reject any submission and to edit submissions longer than 250 words. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.