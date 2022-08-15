Refund excess reserves
Last week, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refund checks from the State as required by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) passed by a Republican majority legislature 30 years ago. Much has been made in the press of how the Democrat governor is taking credit for this refund. What I am most concerned about is the perceived hypocrisy; Republican county commissioners and non-partisan, but fiscally conservative city councillors are not refunding their own excess revenues.
The current financial status of the General Fund for the City of Woodland Park as reported to council at its June 2 meeting shows an Unrestricted/Unassigned Fund Balance Reserve at the end of 2022 of $3,908,431, not including $1,950,000 committed by past councils for reduction of debt for the Woodland Aquatic Center and Memorial Park improvements. By including this reserve, which would not be necessary if the City just continued to pay down the current debt just as taxpayers pay down their mortgages, the General Fund reserve would be $5,858,431.
The General Fund Balance in 2022 can be increased by $704,190 if Street Operations and a 38% share applicable to Street Operations vehicles of the Fleet Maintenance budgets are paid from the Street Capital Improvement Fund, as has been done since 2006. This would increase the General Fund reserves to $6,562,621, and decrease the Street Capital Improvement Fund reserve to $4,681,031. I could go on and on as there are many line items in the 2022 City Budget which will not be expended.
Finally, if the city council were to approve a ballot question for the November election to merged the Street Capital Improvement fund with the General Fund, the total General Fund reserve would be $11,243,652. This is vastly in excess of normal reserves. Previous auditor reports have confirmed a 10% reserve (about $1,500,000 in 2022) is sufficient. In 2014, City Council approved a resolution confirming a reserve target of 10%. I call on the Woodland Park City Council to refund excess reserves in proportion to what they paid to the taxpayers of our city this year as they begin to consider the 2023 City Budget.
I do not have the details concerning the Teller County reserves, but having paid for a new sheriff department building with cash, their reserves should also be substantial. Teller County taxpayers also want their money back!
Bob Carlsen, Woodland Park
We can do better
Two letters printed in the Aug. 10 edition of The Courier provide a perfect illustration of what’s wrong with civil discourse in our country today. While representing opposite sides of the political spectrum, both writers engage in hyperbole, insults and logical fallacies in their arguments rather than relying on evidence to support their opinions.
Mr. Keith McKim promotes the lie that the previous election was stolen by stating that the current government is worthy only of rebellion and if the next election is “honest” Republicans will regain the presidency. He creates a strawman “radical left,” to which he assigns imaginary patterns of behavior and evil characteristics to rationalize “rooting” them out without offering any specific historic or current actions, policies or ideologies that he opposes. Painting your opposition as evil is the first step in justifying extreme means to your political ends.
At the time he wrote his letter, Mr. Steven Shephard may not have been aware that the so-called agreement Charis Bible College contested was inserted into the ordinance approving the student housing development by a previous city council after negotiations with Charis were concluded. However, Mr. Shephard goes on to support his argument that Charis’ student housing project is a threat to the Woodland Park community through overuse of resources, exacerbating wildfires, corrupting local politicians and degrading public safety. He even evokes insulting images of “lonely old white women” and the Jonestown massacre to create a guilt by association fallacy to discredit the Charis organization.
Our community, our country and our world have serious challenges that require thoughtful, cooperative problem solving. The kind of rhetoric these gentlemen are engaged in, while all too common, undermines our ability to work together on important issues.
As naïve as it may sound, I suggest three things that could help us come together as a nation: patriotism, a sense of national unity and honest debate. If Mr. McKim, Mr. Shephard and others with passionate opinions about the difficulties we face would embrace these three principles, we could harness our collective intelligence and energy to make a real difference. A patriot is one who loves this country. Recognizing that those who disagree with us on issues are also patriots (even if we consider their opinions wrong or misguided) allows us to cultivate a sense of national unity. I believe national unity is one of the things that has propelled our nation forward over the years, resulting in great cultural and technological accomplishments. Finally, honest debate (as opposed to the tactics employed by the two letter writers referenced above) gives people the opportunity to present evidence, examine different points of view and evaluate various solutions.
These are difficult times, and we face great challenges. Let’s rise to the occasion.
Holly Sample, Florissant
An instance of bad faith
Charis Bible College has reneged on its promise to the people of Teller County by claiming its constitutional right to tax exemption as a religious institution.
While the promise to pay taxes on student residences was made in 2011, are we to believe that no one at Charis was aware of its tax-exempt status at that time? Surely, faculty in the school of “practical government” knew then that Woodland Park could never enforce the collection of taxes once the residences were part of the Bible college. How can we not conclude that the original “promise” by officials of Charis was made in bad faith? They knew full well they would never be required to make good on it and it is now clear they never intended to do so.
Further, the 2011 promise to pay taxes on residence halls implied a civic obligation for Charis to support public services that benefit its students. While Charis has asserted its legal right to evade paying taxes, it still has a moral duty to pay for the protection provided by our fire and police departments, whose budgets depend on revenue from property taxes. Wrapping Charis in the Constitution to avoid its moral responsibility to the residents of Teller County is another instance of bad faith.
When ancient law required the occupied people of Palestine to carry a Roman soldier’s gear for one mile, Jesus instructed his disciples to forfeit their legal right and go a second mile (Matthew 5:41). I challenge Charis Bible College to demonstrate its Christian character by foregoing its legal privilege and pledging an annual donation to Woodland Park and Teller County to cover the public services it exploits.
David L. Weddle, Woodland Park
It's all different now
We have reached a pivotal point in the history of the Woodland Park School District. And it's important!
I'll explain.
Our district has declined in almost every measure for over 20 years.
So, finally, two things happened.
First, many citizens looked at what was going on at WPSD and supported an unprecedented and successful election to the school board of normal citizen servants who proposed to try improving things at WPSD.
Second, some caring parents caught in this dilemma undertook a near impossible venture to start a charter school that could bring quality and values that represent America and Teller County.
Miraculously, they succeeded. They brought our community a real choice.
Defenders of the status quo and the teachers union immediately fought back. They attacked the new school board with brutal tactics, and still are. They lobbied to block a charter for Merit Academy as the previous board had done.
This controversy has confused parents who just want a good education for their children. Also understandably, some of are hoping that WPSD is the "safe alternative.” They are hoping things improve.
Thankfully, the new school board is making great progress. Their changes have already improved RE-2, and more are coming. They also had the vision to approve Merit Academy as a charter school. Dave Rusterholtz and the other three new members deserve our enthusiastic gratitude.
Well — It’s all different now. WPSD is no longer the "safe alternative.” The "safe choice" has turned.
Merit Academy — not WPSD — has grown to become the "safe choice"
Sounds surprising, doesn't it?
Well, I have checked it out. A lot. I find that Merit Academy is performing with excellent academic performance, and a wide spectrum of quality educational offerings surpassing RE-2.
And what's really huge — Merit Academy has a culture of optimism, valor, respect for the individual, and end-to-end quality. What a breath of fresh air! You can feel it when you walk in the door.
I recommend you do just that to see what I mean. Ask for a tour and see for yourself!
Curt Grina, Woodland Park
