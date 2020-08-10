Open letter to Charis Bible College
I bet you did not think of my son when you held your conference at the beginning of July. My son works as a delivery person for a local sandwich shop. He had to deliver a large order of sandwiches to you during the conference so you could resell them at your cafe for a profit. My son did not sign up for your conference or ask to be exposed to COVID-19. He was just doing his job. You exposed him, my family, all our contacts (some who are at high risk), and our community.
Julie Jabaay
Woodland Park
_________________________________________________________________________
Friend did not deserve to die on the side of Highway 24
Our dear friend from Missouri, Pat Andre, was killed Tuesday, July 28, east of Colorado Springs. Pat was on his way to our mountain home in Florissant with three of his five children to escape the city and heat. His car was struck by a driver who claims he fell asleep at the wheel of his truck at 4:45 p.m. The driver who killed Pat, Keith Noel, crossed two lanes of traffic and a median before hitting Pat’s Ford Explorer. Mr. Noel was charged with Operating a Vehicle in a Dangerous Manner, a misdemeanor charge.
The impact was so violent that Pat was killed instantly. The door to his SUV was ripped off and Pat was face down in the grass beside the car after the accident. Nick, the youngest of the family, said to me, "You know, I believe Dad died of a broken neck. By the time the car stopped moving, and we got out, he was already gone."
Jack, the middle son, was riding behind Pat. He suffered two broken legs, a severed femoral artery, a broken palate and eye socket, and lost his front teeth. He has had three surgeries in three days and it is expected that his recovery and plastic surgery will take about three years to complete. He won’t be leaving Central Memorial Hospital for a few weeks.
Sarah, Pat’s 21-year-old daughter, kept asking where Pat was. The Highway Patrol Officer did not want to tell her that he was in the Coroner’s Office. She was concerned they might have left her father lying in the grass beside the highway, where he was when she saw passersby cover his face with a towel.
According to Pat’s brother, Tom Andre, there was a dash cam video of the accident up for a few hours. It has since been taken down. Tom also found some information that indicates Keith Noel has had at least two other moving violations that point to carelessness behind the wheel.
“Colorado's roads are among the deadliest in the U.S. when it comes to drivers succumbing to a dangerous habit: drifting off to sleep behind the wheel. ... That represents 8% of the 594 fatal crashes in Colorado in 2004 — more than double the national average of 3%,” according to SafeMotorist.com. A bit of research shows that things have not improved in Colorado since this 2004 statistic. This is an ongoing, long-term problem in the state.
Drowsy driving is impaired driving. In this day of Uber/Lyft/public transit, there is no excuse for driving while impaired. I believe there are two changes that need to be made in Colorado:
- Falling asleep at the wheel is impaired driving and should be charged the same as drunk or stoned driving.
- Impaired driving should be one strike, lose your license to drive for 10 years.
Pat Andre did not deserve to die in front of his children on the side of Highway 24 in Colorado. His family did not deserve to lose their provider and leader. Pat was hardworking, well educated, a good father and provider. Pat did what was right. Pat paid his taxes and went to work every day. He paid his bills and was a contributing member of society. Why does Colorado continue to tolerate drunk, stoned, and impaired drivers who are seemingly given chance after chance? Pat Andre deserves another chance, but he won’t get one. Pat was never charged with impaired driving and if we could have Pat back in 10 years, that is a deal we would all make.
I am really sick of rule breakers, criminals, drug addicts and scofflaws getting coddled, but upstanding folks who toe-the-line getting the dirty end of the stick over and over again. Those of us who get up and go to work no matter the circumstances, who pay ever higher taxes, but keep producing, who save and do without to pay our bills have to carry the weight for so many. Let’s stop this one abuse of privilege. Let’s put an end to impaired divers getting a slap on the wrist in Colorado.
Toni Blackwell Moore
Florissant
_________________________________________________________________________
Re: July 22 article "Protests for immigrants' rights and Black Lives Matter clash with counter-protesters in Teller County"
I take issue with statements from the sheriff’s office as reported by The Courier. I am not a spokesperson for the ICE protesters. I was among those protesting the detention of Pablo Grijalva by Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, at the request of ICE.
The car rally was a protest against ICE led by family members, Abolish ICE Denver, the Colorado Immigrant’s Rights Coalition, and supporters of detained immigrants from Colorado Springs. It is imperative that the readers understand this was a unified pro-immigrant group and protest.
I rebut several statements reportedly made by Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Greg Couch and statements in the article.
- Cordoned/Safe Area. Couch noted that the Sheriff’s Office “cordoned off an area right in front of the detention facility for the protesters to occupy.” On the evening of July 17, the ICE protesters gathered behind the jail. This is blatant misinformation. The road leading to the jail was blocked off so the protesters were never allowed near the jail where Mr. Grijalva is being held. The article even contradicted itself stating at one point that the ICE protesters were in front and also behind the jail. We were not allowed anywhere near the jail.
- Freedom of Speech. Couch was quoted as saying, “In spite of our efforts to provide a large, safe area for people to exercise their First Amendment rights.” There was no safe area for us to express our First Amendment right to free speech. By blocking the road to the jail, we were forced to gather in an area on North Hybrook Road where counter-protesters were already gathered. This was the opposite of a safe space. The counter-protesters were on top of the hill and below it, and consistently yelled ugly statements at us, daring us to cross the road. Some carried firearms. We were there to peacefully protest, not one of us had any intentions of doing anything illegal, nor did any of us have weapons, unlike the counter-protesters. Who was there to protect us?
- Also, Couch was quoted as saying, “we and some in the community observed people wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-shirts, people shouting ‘Black Lives Matter’ and signs on vehicles and being held that said ‘Defund the Police’ and ‘BLM.’" What happened to people having the right to express free speech? Why couldn’t we support immigrants and Black lives at the same time? Can’t we acknowledge that law enforcement (ICE, police and sheriffs) mistreats both Black and brown people? Can’t we carry signs to abolish ICE and defund the police as part of our car rally? The individuals who had BLM signs were part of the car rally and were with the protesters who came to demand the release of all ICE detainees.
- Organizations. It is known that at least two organizations were involved: ‘Abolish ICE Denver’ and ‘Colorado Springs Socialists.’ The car rally was a protest against ICE led by family members, Abolish ICE Denver, the Colorado Immigrant’s Rights Coalition, and supporters of detained immigrants from Colorado Springs. Using the word "Socialist" was part of the incendiary rhetoric repeated in the article to justify the abusive counter-protesters.
- Two Protests. The article states, "On the evening of July 17, the ICE protesters gathered behind the jail. Things turned violent when a second protest began, this one for Black Lives Matter, which attracted some counter-protesters." This paragraph in the article is so full of misinformation that I need to repeat a previous point and expand further on the significant misunderstanding about the event on July 17.
Again, we as ICE protesters were never allowed anywhere near the jail. We were all parked in a single file off North Hybrook Road, where we could see the jail. That was also the area where the counter-protesters were waiting for us. How was that possible? The sheriff had set it all up and got people riled-up to protest BLM and the socialists. The counter-protesters were on North Hybrook, on top of the hill and below it, and consistently yelled ugly statements at us, daring us to cross the road. Some carried firearms. We were there to peacefully protest, not one of us had any intentions of doing anything illegal, nor did any of us have weapons, unlike the counter-protesters. Who was there to protect us?
Our right to free speech was countered with confederate flags and calls for us to leave. The false statement of a second protest (BLM) was an attempt to justify the attack by two men against women in a car that was part of our rally. Two counter-protesters crossed the street to attack two women. There are screen shots of one of the men making threats against BLM supporters so it is clear this attack was premeditated.
Jerima King
Denver
_________________________________________________________________________
Someone must face reality
The July 15 Guest Column by Rodney Noel Saunders caught my eye. My initial thought was, “Yes, someone must speak out.” After reading and rereading the article my final thought was, “Someone must be smoking dope.”
As this is now Kolorado, I am not in the least surprised by the content and tone of the column. One more disappointment in an avalanche of never ending whining, spineless acceptance and total lack of regard for the underlying, inconvenient facts.
If Saunders is referring to SB20-217 Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity, then Sheriff Jason Mikesell is absolutely correct in his assessment that it is nothing but a kneejerk reaction. Further hamstringing our law enforcement officers is far left-wing attempt to weaken our nation’s security and safety.
I’m not sure what dream world Saunders exists but just a cursory review of news headlines reveals the following:
- June 8 Chicago Sun Times, “18 Murders in 24 Hours: Inside the most violent day in 60 years in Chicago.” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, “on May 31 alone, Chicago’s 911 emergency center received 65,000 calls for all types of service — 50,000 more than on a usual day.” Is this what Saunders wants for Colorado? Hamstringing the police with asinine limitations will ultimately lead to this insanity nationwide!
- June 15 The Gateway Pundit, "WAR ON POLICE: Over 431 Police Officers Injured or Killed in Recent Far Left Black Lives Matter Protests and Riots”
- FBI 2019 Statistical Report: Law Enforcement Officers Killed in the Line of Duty totaled 48 for the entire year
- Officer Down Memorial Page reports 152 deaths THIS YEAR THUS FAR, with 130 killed between March through July, a 300% increase with five months left in the year!
Where Saunders collected his “facts” is questionable to say the least! With BLM and ANTIFA allowed to run rampant through the streets, these numbers are sure to increase for both the LEOs, rioters and the general population.
Imagine how these totals will increase when the law abiding citizens of this nation step up to support the overworked, hamstringed and thinly spread LEOs! If the knee-jerk reactions of liberal politicians continue, the insanity will escalate proportionally. Yes, many more rioters will likely die as a result of their stupidity and disregard for law and order. We the people will not allow this. We are already seeing the results of this absurdity in Teller County. This tiny county has the highest per capita gun ownership in the state, and eighth in the top 101 counties in the nation with highest percentage of gun owners according to City-Data.com. The recent “Divide Incident” is an example.
The now infamous George Floyd incident is now the counterfeit battle cry for the oppressed. Again, cursory research clearly indicated that the multiple felon Floyd resisted arrest for passing forged money and became belligerent forcing the LEOs onsite to resort to extreme physical restraint. Yes, the officer in question did employ excessive restraint and was wrong. But had Floyd responded respectfully and complied with the directions of the officers, this incident would be little more than another footnote in his lengthy rap sheet. Further, BLM and ANTIFA might still be searching for an excuse for their illegal and anti-American activities. Bottom line: if you do not break the law, you usually do not get into trouble!
Rather than spending time and assets on police brutality, consider the “black on black” crimes. In a 28 November 2015 report, Breitbart gives the following facts on the subject with five devastating facts on the subject:
- Over 1,400 more black Americans murdered other blacks in two years than were lynched from 1882 to 1968.
- Black People (mostly men) commit a grossly disproportionate amount of crime.
- Despite making up just 13% of the population, blacks committed half of homicides in the United States for nearly 30 years.
- Chicago’s death toll is almost equal to that of both wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, combined.
- It would take cops 40 years to kill as many black men as have died at the hands of others black men in 2012 alone.
Things have NOT gotten better in the last five years, only worse.
Now let us consider racism and prejudice, but I refer to the reverse type of these biases. I am a former US Army Signal Corps Enlisted and Officer, Retired Government Employee (Space Operations) and Retired Colorado Mounted Ranger. I served with all races. I cultivated lifelong, respectful friendships with all color and races. I also was the victim of reverse discrimination and racism as a result of “goals,” better defined as quotas. I have been passed over for promotions due to sex, race and ethnic goals inflicted by the federal government in order to satisfy “affirmative actions” and “equality” regulations and laws. I have yet to burn a building, throw a fire bomb or assault any official anywhere in this nation, or in foreign countries for that matter.
The never-ending cry of inequality in this nation was minimal until now. I do not believe there is systematic and widespread racism in this nation any longer. Conversely, I do believe there is a great mass of coddled and overprotected individuals whose goals are to incite division, anger and mistrust in this nation. I have personally spoken with Blacks and Hispanics are that absolutely horrified and ashamed of the lunacy displayed by those of the same race. My fear is that these malcontents and miscreants, through their illegal actions, are determined to force a combative situation to occur. I do not fear for them but rather I have tremendous concern for the safety of our LEOs, the national infrastructure and future of this once great nation.
I fully support Sheriff Mikesell and his LEOs, as well as virtually every LEO I’ve ever met. But then again, I consider myself a law abiding citizen and not an anarchist.
Now unlike Saunders, I stalwartly look forward to any complaints, reprisals and death threats to me and/or my family!
Buck Dugger
Woodland Park
_________________________________________________________________________
Re: Aug. 5 Etherton letter in response to July 22 Keith McKim guest column
Wearing the mask is dead on....however, Deborah’s response on the NFL kneeling is dead wrong. Yes the kneeling is to protest all that Deborah stated; however you do NOT do it during the singing of our country’s National Anthem when you stand and salute our flag. By kneeling during this time, you are protesting the National Anthem and our Flag. These two stand for what our military has done, past and present, to protect Deborah’s right to state her opinion. This venue is not the place for this protest. By doing so, you are showing disrespect for our military, our country and our flag.
Rita Matchette
Divide
_________________________________________________________________________
The good old days?
In 1950, the year I was born, my parents bought a house on the east side of Colorado Springs.
Looking at the covenants, I found the following;
"Filed by developer Peter J. Paoli on March 3, 1941, the Paoli neighborhood covenant declared, “No persons of any race other than the Caucasian race shall use or occupy any building or any lot, except that this covenant shall not prevent occupancy by domestic servants of a different race domiciled with an owner or tenant.”
As I understand it, this covenant is still in place today. Of course title companies ignore it when you apply for a loan, because it’s blatantly illegal. It is however, a reminder of how things were. As for the developer who built my first neighborhood, Paoli, shot and killed himself in 1955 in his downtown office building. He’s buried in Evergreen Cemetery beneath a cross-shaped headstone bearing the monogram IHS, representing the Greek name for Jesus Christ.
My father, having returned from the war in the Pacific just five years earlier, used his GI Bill to secure a low-interest loan to purchase the house. They paid $9,000 for the property.
The covenant above is what was known as "redlining" a neighborhood. In short, it meant "whites only." Many neighborhoods in Colorado Springs were "redlined." Additionally, non whites returning from the war were denied the GI Bill when and if they were able to find a neighborhood that would accept them.
I’ve used my GI Bill and my Navy daughter has used hers. They have allowed us to invest in real estate which we otherwise could not afford. The payoff has been substantial. As an example, the house my parents bought is now worth $381,000.
African-Americans and many Hispanics were not allowed this investment opportunity. If it seems like sometimes that these minorities are economically disadvantaged, this may explain it in some part. I have no idea how we go about paying this back. I do know that if 1950 is the year when America was great, and that’s what we’re trying to get back to, I don’t care to be a part of it.
Mark Downing
Woodland Park
_________________________________________________________________________
Colorado as a swing state
We are entering into the final stage of one of the most important political seasons I can remember. Between COVID, the rioting and protesting, strain on business owners, healthcare, and so on, there are a lot of issues occupying everyone's minds. What I am most concerned about is that Coloradans think that the November election, both for President Donald Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner, has already been determined. This could not be further from the truth.
Teller County historically votes for Republicans, but we can do more to help conservative candidates in the statewide and national elections. What we need is for people to engage politically, to volunteer in any way they can. We can either work now leading up to November or pay after.
We in Teller County historically vote for Republicans and will continue to do so this election. What we need to understand is that voting is not enough. If we do not get out and help with this election as soon as possible we may face Joe Biden as president, and a Democrat majority in the House and Senate. That means higher taxes, banning oil and fracking, which funds our schools, increased healthcare costs, and so on.
If you are comfortable with the current, pandemic-era, state of things, and I believe it is a preview of life under total Democrat leadership, then by all means stay home. If you remember life before the pandemic and civil unrest, things in America were not perfect, but they were good, although the Democrats and the media would tell you otherwise. We had a booming economy, record unemployment, and our capitol wasn’t under siege from a mob, who some have been arrested but not convicted for violence, defacing the capitol building and governor’s mansion, and blocking highways.
If you want to be represented by Biden, who has been in office since 1972 and is now catering to the far left by expressing that he will use the current crisis to “fundamentally transform America”; if you want John Hickenlooper, self-described as “not cut out to be a senator” and who has ethics violations from his time as governor; if you want Jillian Freeland, Doug Lamborn’s opponent, who moved to Colorado seven years ago, and who will “guarantee complete healthcare coverage, clean air and water, and an economy that works for everyone” (read Obamacare, banning oil and gas, and increasing taxes and regulations), then sit on the sidelines.
To give some perspective, in 2008, Barack Obama beat John McCain in Colorado by 8.95% points. In 2012, Obama beat Romney by 5.36% in Colorado, and in 2016, polling in September had Hillary Clinton beating Trump by 11%. That ended in a Clinton victory over Trump in Colorado by 4.91%.
In recent presidential elections, Colorado is trending conservative. Similarly, Sen. Gardner, when running against Mark Udall in 2014, was trailing Udall by 8% in September, and Gardner ended up winning by 2%. Right now, polling has Trump trailing Biden in Colorado between 8-13%, but I suspect that after the first debate, that number will decrease. Likewise, Sen. Gardner is now trailing Hickenlooper by 6%, and I expect after the first debate, that number will also drop. Anything we can do to help now and until November will close that gap and will turn Colorado red again.
We have a decision to make. We can sit back and potentially let the Democrats dictate what we can and cannot do or we can help President Trump win back Colorado’s nine electoral votes! We need to work to keep Cory Gardner as senator, hold a majority in the Senate, and keep Lamborn in. We can keep fighting to flip the House to a Republican majority. We need to work now, or we will most definitely pay a higher price down the road.
Cassie Kimbrell
Woodland Park
_________________________________________________________________________
RE: July 22 From the Editor column
I would like to address the reader who said “When you write an opinion of a subject using the NY Times as a source, God help us…. It is so far left that it is a joke…. Get off the CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, NY TIMES FOR 1 HOUR AND LISTEN TO FOX…. Just one hour a night is all I ask.” I don’t need to listen one hour a night to Fox to obtain a credible statement, on the subject of mail-in voter fraud, from an esteemed Fox journalist.
On May 22, Fox News journalist Chris Wallace discredited President Trump’s claims that mail-in voting is susceptible to fraud, arguing "there really is no record of massive fraud or even serious fraud from mail-in voting."
“I’ve done some deep dive in it, there really is no record of massive fraud or even serious fraud from mail-in voting,” Wallace, who anchors "Fox News Sunday," told "America's Newsroom" on that Friday morning.
“It’s being carried out in Republican states, it’s being carried out in Democratic states, there's no indication that mail-in voting as opposed to in person voting tends to favor one party over another,” Wallace said.
And closer to home, Colorado has practiced mail-in voting since 2013. On June 26, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s stated “If you look at Colorado in our last two out of three general elections, more registered Republicans have used mail ballots than Democrats,” the Democrat told CBS4.
“We saw a couple things. We saw an increase in voter participation. Approximately equal among Republicans and Democrats, so in general participation. That was an 8% increase. But we have also seen in the last two out of three elections that more Republican voters, more registered Republicans use their mail ballots than Democrats.”
And then we have the results of the recent Democratic primary for U.S. Senator on June 30. CBS4 writes “Unlike other states, which had issues with in-person voting, Colorado election officials reported no major problems Tuesday. Instead, voter turnout was higher than the 2018 primary, with nearly 1.6 million voters. Of all voted ballots, 99.3% were returned by mail or drop off box.”
I think that the reader needs to expand their sources of credible information beyond just Mark Levine and Tucker Carlson of Fox News. With no real evidence to support significant voter fraud with mail-in voting and in this era of the pandemic, do we really want people to risk their lives, or later infecting others or their loved ones, in order to exercise their constitutional right to vote?
Denise Snow
Divide
_________________________________________________________________________
Re: Direction of the newspaper
In your July 29 issue you printed a letter to the editor that had all the ramblings and rants of a total nut job. The letter cited that if you get pulled over for a traffic violation, the police will shoot you.
This kind of madness and collective stupidity contribute to the negativity toward police which has been exacerbated by the mainstream media and these so-called movements. In my personal experience, the police officers that we have in our community service, are officers of integrity and fairness.
No one is perfect but to paint all police with a broad brush such as the one described by that lunatic who wrote in, is a great disservice to the men and women who serve us valiantly. Thank you to law enforcement for responding to our calls, protecting our community and enforcing the laws. You are appreciated by the vast majority of your citizens and I am sorry that so many news outlets feel the need to give a disproportionate voice to the few and not the many.
Diane Vulcan
Woodland Park
_________________________________________________________________________
God's gift to an American crisis
Our Father who art in heaven cries softly when He sees America struggle, and has given her the remedy for her inflictions and afflictions in the form of a gift (Jesus); a gift that is seldom opened. Given in response to a flock that has wondered and wandered past its gate, many fake shepherds will call out for their return; only to place them into stables of anxious uncertainty. And as America walks through today's "valley of the shadow of death," she shall fear no evil, for her Shepherd is with her, prompting her to walk beside the still waters and into the green pastures where she will find a gift that is waiting to be opened.
Thane M. Schwartz
Cripple Creek
_________________________________________________________________________
