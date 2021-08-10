Accreditation of educational institutions
There has been some discussion recently about the non-accredited status of Charis Bible College and whether that matters. That is something each person and prospective student should decide for themselves. However, I can share with you my experience with accreditation of educational institutions.
For 18 years I served on peer visitation committees, and various committees with national and international responsibilities at AACSB International, the premier accreditation agency for higher business education. Over those years, I visited business colleges in North America and Europe in various stages of the accreditation process. I have consulted with other colleges contemplating becoming accredited. I have led my own institution through the process of accreditation and reaffirmation of accreditation.
My experience has been that the accreditation process establishes a floor for educational quality though setting standards and assessing outcomes for faculty performance, curriculum relevance, student and alumni achievement and mission-driven administration. Also, I found that colleges entering the accreditation process became much better and stronger institutions during the process.
Accreditation agencies provide additional services in the form of annual conferences, interest groups and peer sharing. In my 18 years as the dean of an AACSB accredited business school many of the innovations and successes we celebrated were triggered by such interactions. My personal view has been that a potential student contemplating attendance at an unaccredited educational institution should take a buyer beware attitude.
Sam Gould, PhD, Dean Emeritus, University of Dayton, Divide
The 2020 Olympics of 2021
You might remember how 2020 was clearly the gold medal winner for the unexpected. The Olympics have commenced and are operating in year 2021 under the banner and signage of year 2020. There are various reasons why this is occurring.
The Summer Olympics have a history of taking place in even numbered years, and over a billion dollars have been spent on the branding and advertising for the Olympics that were originally scheduled for 2020. A billion dollars is difficult to simply dismiss, and accommodations were understandably made. 2020 refuses to leave.
The 2020 Olympics that are taking place in 2021 are different in many respects. There are no venues filled to capacity, the teams of athletes marched into an almost empty stadium, the opening ceremonies may have lacked some of that emotional electricity that typically jolts. The host country of Japan and the IOC are operating under the weight of enormous challenge. I suspect more people than not would have recommended yet another delay, but this is difficult to ascertain. Hard to establish certainty these days. Bouts of confusion present themselves when clarity quietly slips away.
There are 205 teams represented in these 2020 Olympics. That’s 12 more than the 193 countries that are recognized by the UN. Most were familiar but many of us did have to look up Lesotho. The spirit of the Olympics tries so hard to be a beacon of enlightenment, but the effort is persistently clouded by the specter of politics. Our political world produces the need for Chinese Taipei, a team of refuges, the banishment of Russia and the cleverly disguised ROC (Russian Olympic Committee), and, of course, the absence of North Korea. Hard to ignore the political flavor in all of that.
Well, with all that said, there is also something spiritually and emotionally uplifting by the reality of 205 teams/nations peacefully co-existing even if only within the parameters of athletic competition during a period of two weeks. This is quite the turnaround from the usual blueprint of politics subjugating the people. The people are taking precedence over the politics at the Olympics. Five days of intense competition, as I write this, and, except for the shooting sports, nary a shot fired. There is a lesson there that, for one reason or another, we struggle to understand. Can’t really be that simple, can it?
The Olympics are a symbol of possibility. A glimpse into what we can be. You can wave your flag, compete to the very limits of your ability, and somehow appreciate the skill and tenacity of your competitor. The Olympics allow us to step into a global, and welcoming community that encourages fierce competition and win or lose, a shared display of good sportsmanship. There is ample evidence presented that we can compete and realize an element of respect for our opponent. We can construct a case that this behavior can be exampled outside the realm of athletic competition and maybe even across the aisle.
The bottom line from all of this is that we are able to embrace the essence of the Olympics. We can learn to be better at the craft of being human. A two-week class is now in session, and we should pay close attention. There are many lessons to be learned and applied well after the torch in Tokyo is extinguished. Most of us aren’t world class athletes but we can — and should – share some of that 2020 Olympic spirit in the year of 2021.
You go Lesotho!
Fred Gustafson, Florissant
