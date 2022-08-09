In appreciation of remembering the founding of our country
The Cripple Creek and Gold Camp area residents celebrated the Fourth of July with a tremendous community spirit. American Legion Post 171 of Victor and Cripple wish to thank Keith McKim for explaining the meaning behind “The Star-Spangled Banner” and encouraging us to sing it.
We also find it necessary to thank the Gold Camp Association for the support of not only the Fourth of July, but for their support of many of the nonprofits in our communities. Two Mile High Club brought the donkeys in honor of our long-standing mining tradition. Teller Rifles sold foot beer floats to honor the pharmacist who invented it from Cripple Creek. The Victorian Society wore time appropriate dress to remind people of the long history of Cripple Creek. The American Legion sold simple meals and beer so everyone could enjoy full bellies while waiting for the fireworks. Victor Main Street another nonprofit sent volunteers to help with all Cripple Creek nonprofits.
We had such a fun family day with our donkeys, firemen, policemen, ambulance technicians, and animal control officers. It isn’t often we get to mingle with all of our service providers in one place. We are very grateful for all the time and effort they put in to making this a successful 4th of July celebration.
Our next set of thanks goes out to Bill Burcaw for allowing us to use the District Museum parking lot and stage for this celebration, and Bronco Billy’s parking lot for parking, the Double Eagle for the food the Legion cooked up and sold, and Keg1 Brandon Decocq, our Coors distributor. Also, to the city for the wonderful fireworks displays they shot off after the Flight for Life got on its way. These are the big ones everyone could see.
There were so many who contributed to the success of the 4th, including the musicians who started playing at 1 p.m. and quit at 8 p.m. The bands were Just Us, Walking on the Sun, and Second Horseman. Ken Lanning brought them all together for our enjoyment. The many locals and venders were great, like Rich Ingold who brought a bell to ring for freedom and to honor friends and relatives of veterans.
Nathan Henderson brought his BBQ pit and cooked for us until he ran out of meat. That was some of the best pulled pork I have had. Eric and Jolene Simmons made kettle corn under the Kelpy banner from their special recipe; I hope they stay. Our friend Bear brought his Hummer for all to touch and get familiar with. He also dressed the part since he served in Iraq. It was very real and gave some of us a look back.
Thank you, Double Eagle, for inviting everyone including children to your garage rooftop for barbeque and to watch the fireworks.
Thanks goes out to the city of Cripple Creek employees who set up the tent and brought out the tables and chairs. They also removed the trash the following day. Thank you, Jeff Mosher, who helped me, with the planning, understanding the laws, and licensing to keep this on time and smooth.
The real thanks go out to the community, who came out with their families and supported our nonprofits. It was so fun to see friends and neighbors getting out and having a good time after two long years of masking and keeping a six-foot distance.
Shannon Taylor, service officer, American Legion Post 171, Victor/Cripple Creek
Our country is worthy
“Loyalty to the country always, loyalty to the government only when it deserves it,” Mark Twain
We Americans will fight to the death for our country. Our present government doesn’t deserve our support or our loyalty. It is worthy only to be fought against.
A rebellion is moving across the face of our country and will explode in November 2022 when at least two branches of the government will change hands: the House and the Senate.
In two years, we will also regain the presidency … assuming an honest election.
The November elections will neuter the radical Left, but neutering the Left is not enough! To secure our nation’s foundations, i.e., the values we live by, the laws we live under and a government worthy of our respect and loyalty we must destroy the Leftist ideology.
The Left always goes too far and when it meets a strong resistance it backs away and begins negotiating for a compromise. They will give up some of their leftist gains but try to keep as much as possible. That is their mo·dus op·e·ran·di.
We Americans must root out the evil that the Left has planted in America’s soiled soul, return to a God centered Republic and rebuild our nation into that shining light on the hill that our Founders saw so clearly, and the people of the world want for themselves.
Our country is worthy. We must now build a government worthy of our loyalty and our respect.
Keith McKim, Florissant
Time to wake up!
The time has come once again in our fair city when it is necessary for the citizens, taxpayers and voters to wake up and take notice of what is going on in city government. This wake up call concerns the issue of the Charis nonprofit status for a planned residential apartment complex. As you may or may not know, Charis Bible College has made plans to build a student apartment complex on their grounds that could house up to 500 students. And Charis is negotiating with the City of Woodland Park to have this apartment complex zoned nonprofit and exempt from any and all taxation. It is a minor issue that this negotiation is a broken agreement Charis made with the City 10 years ago that they would not seek non-profit status for any additional construction. But this flip-flop comes as no surprise.
Now the citizens need to be aware, there are major issues and problems with Charis building this facility at all. Issue No. 1 is, they are developing this complex outside of town in the Wild-land Urban Interface that could potentially place their facility at risk from forest wildfires. Next, if Charis is successful in bribing or forcing the City of Woodland Park to provide government services to their nonprofit facility, then the people who would be paying for providing those services are the residents of Woodland Park and Teller County. Not Charis. There is also the issue of Charis using a massive volume of water for human consumption and for grounds keeping. If you have ever visited Charis, you know it looks like a golf club. And they have their own lake. Where is that water coming from?
Then the next issue is police and EMS services. Like it or not, Charis is bringing in all types and not all of their students can or will contribute to the health and well being of our community with public safety. If Charis develops a large residential facility at all, sooner or later they are going to require law enforcement and ambulance medical services. Guess who is going to pay for those services if Charis is granted nonprofit status again? Here’s a hint, YOU.
The construction and development of this residential project is a big deal and big money for Charis. And you can bet they will use every influence at their disposal to coerce and manipulate the City of Woodland Park to do their bidding. The fact is Christian TV ministry is in trouble all over the USA. The available pool of lonely old white women that TV ministers can financially milk of their life savings in exchange for thoughts and prayers is shrinking. So Charis has GOT to have these students to brainwash so they can serve them unaccredited Jonestown Kool-Aid in exchange for student funds and service.
Now, I would never suggest that the Woodland Park city council would take a bribe or be improperly influenced by the kind of big money that is at stake here. But it is common knowledge that a Republican politician would sell their vote for ice cream on a waffle cone. If the citizens of Woodland Park sleep through this issue and allow the city council to grant nonprofit status to Charis once again then Charis is going to cost us all money for a long, long, long time consuming our city services and the time and labor of our civil service employees. And, consume water resources we may or may not have.
Here is the real risk for us all, I guarantee you that if and when wildfire ever seriously threatens this community they will give Charis police and firefighter priority over you, your home and your family. Because when big money talks, little politicians listen.
Steven Shepard, Woodland Park
