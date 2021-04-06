In response to the letter addressed to Ginger Slocum, principal of Columbine Elementary, please note in last week’s Courier, the opinion piece referenced was incorrectly attributed to Mrs. Slocum, but instead was written by a Columbine staff member.
You ask whether “instruction on BLM, social justice, voter suppression, combating “ignorance, propaganda and conspiracy” is in your kindergarten curriculum?” WPSD addresses and values literacy, numeracy and critical thinking through a wide range of standards, activities and subjects for all of its students. It is generally organized by grade level and subject matter. The District’s curriculum is outlined through the Colorado Academic Standards which can be found at: cde.state.co.us/standardsandinstruction. Specific to WPSD, the instruction of this curriculum is guided by the entire Policy I series.
Additionally, you ask for “examples of what this teacher is giving (to our 5-year-olds) of citizens being deprived of their privilege to vote?” Classroom discussions during the election regarding voting were limited to the importance of voting and how lucky we are to have the opportunity to vote, as not all countries do.
The following books were read in Kindergarten classrooms in order to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There were also discussions in class centered on celebrating the uniqueness of all people.
• “Say Something,” by Peter H. Reynolds
• “I Am Love, A Book of Compassion,” by Susan Verde & Peter H. Reynolds
• “The Day You Begin,” by Jacqueline Woodson
• “Martin’s Big Words,” by Doreen Rappaport
• “Red, A Crayon’s Story,” by Michael Hall
• “The Crayon Box That Talked,” by Shane Derolf
Also, you ask “what actions have you taken to investigate possible inappropriate political indoctrination and to correct this apparent problem?” We cannot share personnel matters. In the delivery of the curriculum, the District expects staff to express their views objectively and impartially with good judgment, keeping in mind the age and maturity of the students, as well as curriculum standards. Controversial subjects and sensitive issues are addressed in accordance with Policy IMB.
Finally, and also related to the question above, you ask whether the building “encourages this type of insidious political activism to circulate in the school faculty?” Please understand that WPSD employees may sometimes submit letters to editors or opinion pieces on their own personal initiative and we do not monitor personal discussions. We respect the freedom to do so. We do expect staff to act professionally and treat each other with dignity. Opinions and inferences expressed however, are those of the individual and not that of the school or school district.
You can learn more about Columbine and its activities by going to the school’s website, wpsdk12.org/ces.
Again, thank you for your interest and we appreciate your questions.
Sincerely,
Linda Murray, Assistant Superintendent, Woodland Park School District
Woodland Park
___________________________
‘Sitting on the Sidelines’
I recall the days…
when families gathered and prayed.
All the good times we heard,
laughter and play.
Now it seems nothing is familiar,
where do we belong?
Day to day, dusk to dawn.
Our country is changing fast,
values are something of the past.
Future dreams withered,
our children have become sad and bitter.
We preach the Lord is in control,
and sit back on our laurels.
Living lukewarm,
allowing Satan to dictate our morals.
Schools and State indoctrinate,
what’s right is wrong has become our fate.
Society turning their backs,
on what they believe.
Letting grievance rest at their feet.
Don’t sit on the sidelines,
speak your heart.
We are better together,
than working apart.
Every entity of government,
large and small
Should be accountable,
by you, amendments and law.
Beverly Hodges
Woodland Park