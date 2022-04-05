Appalled by the Woodland Park School Board
My family has actively had students in the WPSD off and on for over 50 years. Never in my own time have I had less trust or faith in our school board. During their political campaign, these board members prided themselves in promising to “listen to parents, rebuild trust, and promote our wonderful teachers” — taken straight from the Dave Illingworth for School Board page on Facebook. Forward to our last school board meeting, and Illingworth accuses our teachers of indoctrinating our children with a Marxist ideology. This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard as a parent or as a former student! For the first time, I find myself questioning if I should keep my children in this district, and as alumni that thought is heartbreaking.
I also have not seen the board “promoting our wonderful teachers,” and in particular I feel it’s ridiculous of Illingworth or any other board member to single out Peggy Wallace without ever having stepped foot in her classroom. Both of my children had Mrs. Wallace for preschool so I have first-hand experience with her as a teacher and this is what I see in her students: These students are encouraged to think critically. They ask questions, think reflectively and have a thirst for knowledge. They love school and love their teachers. They are kind, decent humans who build lasting relationships and take care of each other. Mrs. Wallace is just one example of the many wonderful and caring teachers that deserve recognition, rather than being told that they are the enemy and if they don’t do as they’re told, they’re out.
I really do wish I felt like our school board was listening to ALL parents, not just those who support their current agenda. Instead, we have school board members who look away, shield their eyes, and tap their fingers on their desk during public comment as if they can’t wait for the people to hurry up and leave. Though I do commend Chris Austin for giving each and every speaker his undivided attention. I would encourage our community to really pay attention, ask questions and hold this board accountable. Dig deeper, do your research, go to meetings. Don’t just listen to what is being said, pay attention to body language.
As a parent I should be able to peacefully send my children to school, and trust that the school board is looking out for their best interest by offering our teachers the resources they need rather than handing out threats and ultimatums.
Lindsay Garrison, Woodland Park
• • •
Re: March 9 WPSD school board meeting
Elections have consequences, but I hoped that Woodland Park’s recently elected school board members would leave their politics at the door. One of the new members, Mr. Illingworth is increasing the division in a divided community.
Insulting the Woodland Park Teacher’s Association, the National Education Association and many of Woodland Park’s constituent’s politics further antagonizes the “enemies’ (his wording). Professional associations are designed to enhance a particular field by providing resources and development for the employee.
Bringing insulting politics into the building, calling the attendees names and attacking their “radical, progressive, democratic politicians” was very unprofessional. Mr. Illingworth loudly proclaimed to be conservative, running for a supposedly apolitical post. Teachers have a right to use their tax-paid salary as they choose (i.e., joining the NEA). Mr. Illingworth’s salary is taxpayer funded as well. If someone’s belief system is different from a board member, and within the legal constructs of this country, does the board member have the right to publicly dismiss and disdainfully deride that person or group? If ever this school district’s faculty needs a strong supportive association, this is the time.
His words and scornful tone were disrespectful to the audience.
This increased animosity will harm the entire Woodland Park community. Teacher morale is already very low, the teachers are afraid for their jobs, and those that will suffer the most will be the students that the board and all of us pledge to educate.
Paul M. Stewart, Ph.D., Woodland Park
• • •
Evil has no conscience
Indiscriminate killing, indiscriminate devastation; evil shows no remorse for what is unleashed upon the innocent. We are seing this with those suffering in Ukraine. Out of this darkness shines the light of humanity. We need to continue to condemn these atrocities against men, women and children who want only to live in peace. Not just in Ukraine, but throughout the world. We need to continue to support those people displaced by the actions of those who use their position to fulfill an agenda of evil. We need to acknowledge and support those who are fleeing from within countries where they are also being oppressed by their authoritative leaders. They are only trying to break free from the chains and propaganda imposed upon them. We have been very fortunate in this country to enjoy the freedoms that we have. Let us continue to blind the darkness with our hearts open and with gratitude. Shine on ...
Johanna Stiles, Divide
• • •
Residential property tax reform
I would like to encourage people to contact Colorado state legislators and ask them to reform the current residential property tax system. I have personally sent letters to 12 of these state legislators explaining my ideas on this and asking for their thoughts on this issue. I did not receive one response of any kind. That is why I am asking for help on this matter.
My belief is that my property tax bill should be based on what I paid for my home. Of course, there could be adjustments made if a person added a room or a swimming pool for instance. I should not be penalized based on what a neighbor sells their home for. Bidding wars for homes have distorted this problem even more.
The sale of a home should be between the seller and buyer. Property tax assessment should be a separate issue. At present we have what amounts to an open ended property tax system which the home owner has no control over.
If you agree, please contact state legislators and let them know that there are many people calling for this reform.
John Olsen, Woodland Park
• • •
Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to (mess) things up
I’m not one to often quote former President Obama, but he pegged our current president with those words.
President Biden has shown graduate level idiocy as he recently:
Systematically and purposely destroyed U.S. energy independence
Approached our enemies to fulfill the very energy deficits his policies created
Imposed economic sanctions on the enemy nation from whom we are now purchasing oil at a cost of $75M/day
Is attempting to revive negotiations with another despot regime of state sponsored terrorism (Iran) to reinstate the atrocious Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA)
Requested that Russia, upon whom he just imposed sanctions, act as a mediator between the U.S. and Iran to renegotiate the JCPOA.
Not since President Carter have we had an administration so bereft of intelligence, backbone and even the bare minimum of professional acumen. Presidents are measured by their reactions to difficulties during their tenure: Lincoln had the Civil War; Reagan had the Cold War; Bush had 9/11. The difference between their challenges and those faced by the Biden Administration: all Biden’s struggles are of his own making. Runaway inflation, an essentially nonexistent southern border, skyrocketing gas prices, a military more focused on gender identity issues than combat readiness, and increases to the national debt that will financially cripple our great great grandchildren … all within one year.
But don’t worry … Joe said he’s going to cure cancer.
Tom Lowman, IN, LTC (retired), Florissant
• • •
