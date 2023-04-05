Photo of the week was weak

What in the world is newsworthy about the county commissioners doing yet another, what I will call, “subliminal campaign” at the Career Fair at the school in Cripple Creek? Were they teaching them about how to be a politician and getting your face in the newspaper as often as possible? Perhaps how to pose for the media?

Might you have found a more suitable choice for a photo, such as some of the kids checking out the great careers they might be interested in? Maybe the Courier should put a little more effort into the actual community members rather than grandstanding the commissioners and their agenda most every week.

Lisa Wheatcraft, Cripple Creek

• • •

