Photo of the week was weak

What in the world is newsworthy about the county commissioners doing yet another, what I will call, “subliminal campaign” at the Career Fair at the school in Cripple Creek? Were they teaching them about how to be a politician and getting your face in the newspaper as often as possible? Perhaps how to pose for the media?

Might you have found a more suitable choice for a photo, such as some of the kids checking out the great careers they might be interested in? Maybe the Courier should put a little more effort into the actual community members rather than grandstanding the commissioners and their agenda most every week.

Lisa Wheatcraft, Cripple Creek

LETTERS POLICY: Letters are published on a space-available basis. Letters of 250 words or fewer are suggested. Guest columns will be published, space allowing, with a suggested word limit of 500 words. Please email your submissions to Courier Editor Doug Fitzgerald at doug.fitzgerald@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Courier reserves the right to edit or reject submissions, which should have the author’s name, address and phone number, for verification purposes. The 30-day rule applies in times of high-letter volume. It means that no one person will have more than one letter published in a month’s time.

