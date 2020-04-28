Too soon to decide festival fate
We at the Green Box and Art Desk offices have been paying close attention to the news and developments concerning the COVID-10 crisis. The health and safety of our staff, artists, patrons and community are at the forefront of our thoughts.
At this time, while we know the crisis is far from over, we feel it is too soon to predict the future of this summer’s festival.
The festival is planned to launch in two phases. Phase one begins June 22 for more than 100 youth who are taking part in our summer arts camps. Phase two is scheduled to begin June 27 with a (brand new) Pooch Parade fundraiser beginning at the Farm Stand, followed by the regular festival. Phases one and two are scheduled to end on the 4th of July with Kyle Dillingham and his Horseshoe Road Band performing at the annual Green Box block party.
It is my sincere hope that, over the course of the next month, we will have greater clarity about the pandemic’s impact on public gathering and travel for the end of June.
Because of the virus, this year’s festival will be smaller. The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company will not join us. ABT’s entire New York spring performance schedule has been canceled. The good news is ABT will return to GreenBox in 2021, when we can enjoy their artistry without worry or concern.
When we receive more information from our public officials, we will immediately update our website, greenboxarts.org.
As we navigate these uncertain times, your patience, support and generosity mean more than ever before.
Christian Keesee, president, Green Box Arts
Green Mountain Falls
Vote Dan Williams for county commissioner
I wholeheartedly support and endorse Dan Williams for District 1 County Commissioner.
I have known Dan for over six years. He is an outstanding leader who possesses strategic vision, understands the role and functions of government and is a compassionate public servant. He is experienced and is exactly who we need at a very critical time in our history. Dan treats everyone with dignity and respect and his conduct during this campaign has demonstrated to all of us that you can run for office and not slander an opponent.
Dan is a person that I have privately called upon on several occasions in my role as mayor for advice on tough complex issues and decisions. His advice and experience in those conversations not only helped me to solve the challenges I faced at the time, but gave me a unique and personal insight into the type of caring and insightful leader Dan is. He can easily see various points of view, recommend a solution, and build consensus that works for the greater good.
Dan is one of the most selfless and caring people I know and we are extremely lucky that he has stepped forward to serve us. I can also personally attest to his leadership in our veteran community through his management of the Veterans Trust Fund and as Commander of the American Legion Post 1980. Dan has a heart for the Woodland Park community and Teller County and has been serving us far longer than just this campaign. I have stood next to him on multiple occasions. When he speaks, people listen, and what he has to say really matters …he inspires all those who come into contact with him.
There is no doubt in my mind, that Dan Williams will raise the bar and lead our community to greater heights. Please vote for Dan Williams for District 1 Teller County Commissioner.
Neil Levy
Woodland Park
Vote Williams for county commissioner
I wholeheartedly endorse Dan Williams for District 1 County Commissioner.
As a member of the Teller County Planning Commission and American Legion Post, I have worked and served with Dan for many years. I know him to be a man of great integrity, moral character and outstanding capability. Dan has been a leader and a public servant his whole life.
As a Teller County Planning Commissioner, retired officer, and private sector business leader, I can tell you that Dan is exactly the leader Teller County needs now. His experience in Teller County government as the planning official for the past five years and his current service with the COVID-19 Crisis Response Force demonstrate how incredibly talented and qualified he really is.
Dan’s transition to county commissioner will be seamless and he will indeed be ready on Day One. Not only will the impacts of the pandemic be with us for some time, but our next county commissioners will be leading us through a “new normal” to include an economic recovery. Dan has managed $800 million budgets flawlessly while serving as a colonel and brigade commander in the Army. Dan has the partnerships with the state and federal agencies that impact our county.
Finally, we know that Dan Will protect the life, health and safety of each and every one of us.
Paul R. Thies, Lt. Col. (Retired), U.S. Army
Divide
