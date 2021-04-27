Racism at Eleven Mile State Park
I was pulled over by the Eleven Mile State Park rangers on my boat when I had six Black minorities on my boat.
The rangers said they were only checking our fishing licenses. After checking and seeing we were all registered fishermen, they said they needed to do a “full” safety inspection. Of coarse this was a lie, but I allowed them to see that everyone had life vests, we had safety horn, and a personal floatation device. We passed the inspection. Then the four officers said they wanted to look inside our cooler. Again, we complied and allowed — it was only filled with Gatorade and waters.
They got angry and drove their boat off as they noticed they were being recorded by my scared guests.
My guest who are mixed race, African American, and Brazilian “Black,” were so afraid of the park rangers harassing and intimidating us that they did not want to continue fishing and wanted to leave the park.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time the park rangers have harassed me and my guest at Eleven Mile/Park County waterways.
I am also a African American fishing boat guide, and I have called since 2013 to get permission to use Eleven Mile reservoir for fishing guide services. I called the park rangers’ office at Eleven Mile for permission many times but they never called me back. I left messages with others officers, and I have been continually ignored since 2013.
I am sick and tired of Eleven Mile park rangers harassing, intimidating and trying to keep “African Americans” off their waterways and out the park.
I have been treated with prejudice by the Eleven Mile park rangers, but I do not fear them because I am in the right and want to earn a living the same as all the Caucasian fishing guides they have given permission to use the lake for guided fishing trips.
A full probe needs to be done and explanations need to be given as to why I was picked on by the park rangers, and also why they will not allow me to make a living as a fishing guide at this reservoir.
I have also reported to this same office when a hunter was shooting ducks next to my boat. The bullets were literally flying over my boat as the shot ducks were nearly landing in my boat. The park ranger who answered the phone treated me very condescendingly and took my info, but did nothing about this incident as the hunter continued shooting ducks for the next few hours.
I love the outdoors and I want to share the outdoor experience with everyone — especially inner-city youth. Eleven Mile park rangers will not allow me to guide on the lake and continue to ignore me. I called in January 2021 to apply for the lake special use permit two months before the permits are given for fishing guides, but again I was ignored by the officer who took my information down.
Please investigate this matter and you will see many similar incidents by “African Americans” at Eleven Mile reservoir.
I am heartbroken this is happening to Black people who want to enjoy Colorado’s nature.
Stephen Kalada
Colorado Springs
____________________________________
Kudos to Teller County EMS!
I read Pat Hill’s story about Mary Barrowman (“Rural rescue illustrates Four Mile Fire Protection District’s essential role in Teller County,” April 14 Courier) with interest, and with empathy. I have lived in Colorado Mountain Estates since 2010.
On Nov. 27, 2017 I suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. Luckily, I felt something was wrong, so I called Teller County 911 to report a possible stroke.
Strokes are no joke, as they are so often fatal, or permanently damaging.
Within minutes, my yard was filled with flashing lights from both an ambulance and a sheriff’s vehicle. They got me downstairs, into the ambulance and drove to the entrance to the development, where a life-flight helicopter waited, engines running! I was amazed even then.
They loaded me into the helicopter and we took off for Penrose Hospital, on the roof of which we shortly landed. Once in hospital, the problem was quickly determined and treatment begun. I made a full recovery, thanks in large part to the coordination and execution of the emergency response by the Teller County Emergency team.
It wasn’t an accident a helicopter was waiting for me mere minutes after my call. Kudos to Teller County EMS!
When I moved up here I heard from many quarters how risky it is to live in the “middle of nowhere.” Nonsense. After this experience, I feel confident help is right around the corner, evening the middle of nowhere.
Tom Jensen
Florissant
____________________________________
Jim Crow allegations = soft bigotry of low expectations
Ah, the soft bigotry of low expectations. According to the left, minority voters are not smart enough to figure out how to procure/utilize photo IDs. I guess none of them currently operate motor vehicles, fly on airplanes, check out library books, purchase alcohol or tobacco products, apply for loans, cash checks, etc., etc.
I want one leftist to intelligently explain a single aspect of the new election integrity protection legislation that has any parallel to Jim Crow laws ... or is this just one more attempt to psychologically link an unpalatable historical reference to legislation with which they disagree? While the increasing level of intellectual dishonesty is frustrating, it is satisfying to watch the left rhetorically prostitute itself in its failing attempt to cling to what has historically been a rock solid voting block.
Tom Lowman, Lieutenant Colonel, IN (ret)
Florissant
____________________________________
Concerned with WOODLAND PARK City Council
Today we’re reading the headline “Board Tries, but fails to appoint a new mayor” (mind you, tries).
On the agenda we’re two very important topics that needed resolution, Mayor and Planning Commissioner!
From my place as a citizen, isn’t a city council appointed by vote to MAKE DECISIONS in the best interest of the city and citizens. So why do we have a council not making key decisions in regards to key topics that must be made. So as citizens we should be asking, ‘Are personal agendas interfering? Is personal allegiance interfering vs a neutral approach in the best interest of the city?’
I also read the resignation of Jim Pfaff, which may or may not be a fresh start, but I’m hopeful for the City. I’m not here to condemn or support Jim, but egos aside, sometimes change is good for all. For his resignation, I applaud and accept whatever reasoning he mentioned.
I’ll bet in less than four hours, we the citizens, could make reasonable and sound decisions on the two topics, and I’m sure many more.
Woodland Park City Council, MAKE IT HAPPEN OR WE WILL!
If the current council isn’t able … or willing, we should clean house and replace them with sound, reasonable decision makers — quickly.
Enough is enough of the backyard bickering and name throwing, let’s make this city proud and determined to move forward and finding “what does success look like.”
I speak from my career in senior level management as well as executive director for a national retail nonprofit trade association … with an 11-member board of directors from the very largest retailers, to the very largest CPG companies.
It’s never easy, but decisions must be made in the “Best Interest” of all citizens and businesses.
Tom Caddell
Woodland Park
____________________________________
First responder Alzheimer’s training is imperative
As unsettling as it may be to watch the video of the recent arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old Loveland woman with Alzheimer’s, it may lead to a more positive outcome for other Coloradans.
There are 76,000 Colorado residents living with Alzheimer’s, a progressive disease affecting the brain that currently has no cure. Sadly, half of those individuals are undiagnosed.
Because Alzheimer’s can take up to 20 years to progress, many thousands of our loved ones are living with it in varying stages, often walking, shopping and even working among us, sometimes challenged to understand or respond to directions or commands from emergency workers, particularly in times of stress or crisis. For that reason, the Alzheimer’s Association implores all first responder agencies — including police, fire and EMTs — to take advantage of our first responder training. This free resource can help these essential workers assess situations and react appropriately to ensure the safety and welfare of all involved.
If the actions taken by the Loveland Police Department to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association on training inspires other first-responder agencies to engage similarly, we can reduce the likelihood of these tragic situations occurring and help ensure that our first responders have a better understanding of the needs of some of our most at-risk older adults.
RoseMary Jaramillo, regional director, Central Colorado Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado
Colorado Springs
____________________________________
Individual freedom, COVID and other health restrictions
Since Teller and El Paso counties have chosen not to implement any health restrictions, I suggest, in the name of personal freedoms and individual responsibility, they eliminate all health regulations and require businesses to post a notice similar to the following:
We trust you to make your own choices if you want to wear a face mask. And, in the same spirit of individual liberty, we allow our staff to make their own choices about the safety procedures they prefer to follow as they prepare and serve your food.
We our encourage employees to wash their hands after going to the bathroom, but understand that some people may be allergic to certain soaps or may simply prefer not to wash their hands for religious (personal beliefs) or other reasons. It is not our place to tell them what to do.
We understand that you may be used to chicken that has been cooked to 165ºF. We do have to respect that some of our cooks may have seen a meme or a YouTube video saying that 100ºF is fine and we do not want to encroach on their beliefs.
Some servers may wish to touch your food as they serve it. There is no reason that a healthy person with clean hands can’t touch your food. We will take their word for it that they are healthy and clean.
Water temperature and detergent are highly personal choices, and we allow our dishwashing team to decide how they’d prefer to wash the silverware you will put in your mouth.
Some of you may get sick, but almost everyone survives food poisoning. We think you’ll agree that is a small price to payoff the sweet freedom of no one ever being told what to do — and, especially, not for the silly reason of keeping our citizens and strangers healthy.
(paraphrased from an article I read online)
Louis Ramon
Woodland Park
____________________________________
