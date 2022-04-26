Article omitted important statement
The article, “Charis seeks to rescind agreement with city to tax student dorms before they’re built,” in the April 13 edition of The Courier by Debbie Kelley was originally published in The Gazette. I feel an important statement was edited out in The Courier version, in brackets below:
“... the ministry believes the agreement was made in error, Lawson said [and cites several reasons it is illiegal.”]. “[... .the consent to the condition was given by the construction supervisor at the time but is ‘invalid and unenforceable,’ the new application states.”]
I have two questions for Mr. Wommack and Charis. If the construction supervisor was not authorized to sign the agreement, why was he/she allowed to? And why was this not corrected at the time but only brought to light now, 10 years later?
Rick Weaver, Woodland Park
Editor’s note: The above information was added to a later version of The Gazette article after it had been added to The Courier. The online version of the story has been updated to include it.
Re: WPSD school buildings
This past fall, the prior WPSD Board spent $40,000 on an outside facility consulting firm who presented the district’s current functional capacity (not max capacity):
The firm measured Gateway Elementary’s capacity at 64%, with 301 students enrolled and 471 “seats” available.
Columbine is at 53%, with 260 students enrolled and 494 seats available.
Summit is at 47% capacity with 264 students enrolled and 560 seats available
The middle school is at 45% capacity with 406 students enrolled and 900 seats available.
The high school is at 50% capacity with 601 students enrolled and 1,200 seats available.
The firm’s forecast? A loss of 72 combined middle school and high school students every year while taxpayer’s still pay $2.6+ million annually to maintain and operate all school buildings.
The consultants proposed an option of closing an elementary building in 5-10 years due to ample space in the remaining elementary schools. However, the middle school and high school would still be well below capacity, near 40%.
The recently elected WPSD Board has inherited this state of the district — declining enrollment by 1,500 students in the past 20 years.
School closure was a district conversation in 2012 and 2015, not new at all, though there have been no solutions.
These costly, underutilized public school buildings are designed to provide educational space to students, paid by taxpayers. Merit Academy is a local charter school serving local students, and they’re growing. The financial agreement for Merit to pay WPSD for Merit’s space in a public school building is a vital support, a needed facilities-resource, and advantageous in possibly preventing an elementary school from closing.
This is neither a hasty decision nor a financial burden. I applaud Merit Academy’s and WPSD’s boards and administrators for this practical solution to benefit all students of our district.
Antoinette Harris, Florissant
Now is the time
Springtime is upon us, along with the increased potential for wildfires. This is one of the driest winter/spring seasons that I have seen in nearly 30 years in this region.
There have already been several wildfires in Colorado so far this season, including two in Boulder County that triggered massive evacuations of residents and business owners. The Marshall Fire destroyed over 1,000 homes in a matter of hours! There have been numerous brush fires breaking out in El Paso and surrounding counties as well as here in Teller County.
As property owners in Teller County, Woodland Park and surrounding mountain communities we have a responsibility to our property, our families, neighbors and local community to do our part to mitigate fire danger on our own properties. This involves getting rid of dead pine needles and debris around all buildings and structures, along our access roads and our property boundaries. We also need to remove any “ladder fuels” on our properties such as dead weeds, shrubs, dead low hanging branches on our trees, etc. Let’s remove any clutter and flammables so that our first responders have a fighting chance of saving our homes and properties in the event of major wildfire.
Many of us have already experienced the stress and terror of being evacuated during the Hayman and Waldo Canyon fires, so we already know firsthand the extreme danger that we currently are facing this spring and summer.
I am shocked and amazed at the number of dead standing timber that I see driving around Teller County and the City of Woodland Park. If you have dead standing trees on your property, please cut them down or reach out for help in doing so. I have spent years cleaning up our property, and while all of this truly helps I am still concerned about those who live in my neighborhood that have done NOTHING!
Now is the time to prepare not when the fire is already coming down the road! Let’s work together to make Woodland Park and Teller County as fire safe as possible.
Jim Haggins, Woodland Park
A big thank you to Woodland Park Schools
We were able to attend the Spring Brunch for Seniors April 19, with delicious food and delightful entertainment provided by our local school district. Because of COVID, it was not possible to get together the past two years, but this year’s festivities made up for it. The students and servers were so polite and helpful, and the music teachers and their band and choirs put on an excellent show for us to enjoy. I’m hoping many more seniors will be able to come to next year’s brunch. The school superintendent, Dr. Neal, the staff members and all of the students certainly made a wonderful group effort to welcome us and make us feel respected and comfortable in the school district. Thank you!
Sandi & John Wickham, Woodland Park
• • •
LETTERS POLICY: Letters are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served in The Courier. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.