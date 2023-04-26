So many impactful teachers lost

It’s my daughter’s sophomore year in high school and instead of looking at colleges to apply to, we are fighting to keep her public high school.

The other day, she educated me on the difference between WW1 and WW2. As she spoke, she was fully engaged. I had never seen her so animated around history.

Her history teacher was amazing. His last day was April 3. Her English teacher, who taught critical thinking, left last week. Her first lost teacher left in December. She was a math teacher who had a special way of explaining math to her. The next was the librarian in January, who was a sounding board for my daughter’s social issues. She provided a safe haven for many of the kids. I know of at least 3 more that will be leaving at year’s end. Who knows how many are planning to leave?

Who will we find to replace these experienced teachers? During a national teacher shortage, where our district pays less than the surrounding districts, why would a teacher choose to come here where they have no voice? The loss of these amazing teachers is a huge loss to the kids in our community and the community as a whole. Learning is about more than just academics, it’s about a relationship with the person who stands at the front of the classroom. Since moving to WPSD, my child has had many wonderful teachers.

Please educate yourself before November: https://supportwpschools.com/

Elizabeth Douglass, Florissant

Vote them out

The Florissant community has been in turmoil for the past 12 months. Due to the board’s obvious contempt and disregard of the public. The board refuses to answer questions or provide transparent and honest discussions. Lack of responsible financial oversight, and complete lack of supervision of the chief. Two main functions of the board and they are failing miserably.

As former Lieutenant of Florissant Fire, I found it impossible to work under the chief. I have witnessed bullying, threats, and malice towards me and my former volunteers. I was demoted. Why? Because we spoke out about his bad behavior and unsafe directives. A complete list of grievances was given to the board. The board did nothing. The board’s job is to be aware of his failings, and mitigate them. They have willingly failed at this task in their blind support of the chief. This caused me great frustration and even at times anger for the things the board has allowed the chief to do. I spent years learning and training to be the best firefighter I can be, so I can volunteer to help others in their time of greatest need. The current chief took all that away from me, and the board did nothing. I have never been more upset by that fact than when I sat on a hill miles away watching the recent 403 Fire burn towards my neighborhood. I wasn’t allowed to help. It was the chief’s fault, his ineptness and arrogance and the board did nothing. Vote Them Out.

Jordan Moon, Florissant

Board must be replaced

To many of you, the choice of candidates, for the FFPD Board Election, can be confusing based on social media, letters and media coverage. However, to those of you who have been following this Board, over the past year, at in-person meetings or on Zoom, the choice is very clear.

Problems started with the suspension/termination of a wonderfully, respected Fire Chief Mike Bailey. That was followed by the subsequent resignations and terminations of many experienced, qualified and certified first responders when Erik Holt was made interim Chief and, later, permanent Chief by the vote of only 2 Board members, Starla Thompson and Justin Snare. It should be noted that the only other remaining Board member (Amanda Sutton resigned her appointment by the BOCC), Jim McGovern voted Nay.

This 3 member Board, Thompson, Snare and Sutton (who was reinstated, a clear violation of SDA guidelines), violates the 5 required members. Three very qualified members had resigned due to the contemptuous attitude of President Starla Thompson and support by the other 2 members.

Anyone attending meetings over the past year, have witnessed contempt, disrespect for the public, questions not answered, public dismissed from meetings due to excessive Executive Sessions, community input ignored, irresponsible spending and giving this Fire Chief just about anything he asks for.

This current Board embraces “transparency” and “acting within laws and guidelines”, but anyone following their actions knows better.

This current Board MUST be replaced. Checking http://ffpdcandidates.org shows the best choices in this election are Groat, Perry, Schultz, DelToro and Dunn.

Dave Groat, Florissant

Signs of fentanyl use and overdose

Fentanyl, also known as Actiq, Duragesic or Sublimaze in its prescription form, is a potent painkiller developed in the 1960s to treat extreme pain. Some strains of Fentanyl can be 50 times more potent than morphine.

According to a U.S. government report, Fentanyl has been traced back to illegal labs in China and Mexico. The drug is then trafficked to countries like the U.S., laced with heroin and sold to buyers who have no knowledge of the added heroin.

Some of the signs of Fentanyl use to look for are:

· Drowsiness

· Confusion

· Constipation

· Weakness

· Dry mouth

· Constricted pupils

· Unconsciousness

· Slowed respirations

· Decreased heart rate

· Nausea

· Sweating

· Flushing

· Stiff or rigid muscles

· Tight feeling in the throat

· Difficulty concentrating

“Fentanyl is potentially deadly, even at low levels. Consumption of doses as low as 0.25mg can be fatal,” states the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Signs of Fentanyl Overdose:

· Very low blood pressure

· Pinpoint pupils

· Weak muscles

· Dizziness

· Confusion

· Extreme sleepiness

· Loss of consciousness

· Bluish tint to nails and lips

· Profoundly slowed heart beat

· Dangerously slowed or stopped breathing

Matthew Goodson, Denham Springs, La.

