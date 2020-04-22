On behalf of the Alzheimer's Association
For 332,000 Coloradans affected by Alzheimer’s disease (76,000 living with the disease and 256,000 unpaid caregivers), the coronavirus (COVID-19) has created new challenges. Caring for loved ones with dementia in our homes already poses many challenges. Doing it under the "stay at home" guidelines without the support of family and friends can make it even more stressful.
And for those of us with loved ones quarantined in memory care facilities, the strain of not being able to see and care for them in person is heartbreaking. In times like these, I cannot help but think of my grandmother who lit up with joy upon seeing me, even when she didn’t know who I was. It can seem impossible to take care of our loved ones at such a distance.
But the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado can help. While its staff is working from home in accordance with public health guidelines, most of the Association’s services are available online or by telephone. Education classes. Support groups. Counsel from trained professionals. All are still available - at no charge.
It’s important to note that most of the Association’s educational programs are delivered by volunteers, just like me. There’s always a need for more help until we find a cure.
Whether you’re seeking tips on how to care for your loved one at home or stay connected with the loved ones you can’t see face-to-face, the Alzheimer’s Association is there for you. Call the free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.
Helen Sweeney
Alzheimer’s Ambassador
Be vigilant!
No doubt, we're all concerned, to one degree or another, with the COVID-19 issue. We all want to protect others and do our part.
But fellow citizens, please be vigilant! Our fundamental rights and liberty are being infringed upon in many ways ... ways we never really imagined would happen. What's really worrisome, is that many seem way too willing to give up these liberties. Our true rights and freedoms are God-given; life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, as our country's Declaration of Independence states. Government exists to secure these rights, not take them away.
I expose myself to sources other than the 'regular' media channels and stations. I have concerns over the data that we're being provided, and I have great concerns with the rush for a vaccine spearheaded by Bill Gates, who seems to have far too great a financial interest to be blindly trusted. Be discerning and do your own research. (Check out Instagram posts by Robert Kennedy Jr. and Children's Health Defense as a starting point). None of us should automatically believe everything we hear, from any media source.
Our Colorado governor has put some fairly extreme restrictions in place. I have followed the restrictions in the interest of being law-abiding and in the interest of being a good fellow citizen. But look around at the power craziness that is happening around our country, and even in counties in our state, and don't think it couldn't happen where we live (and it may not be temporary).
We all want the best possible outcome from this dreadful situation. All solutions are a trade-off; no path of mitigation is all good or all bad. Please weigh the health threat (logically) with the very real threats to our economic and social well-being. And most importantly be concerned with the preservation of our liberty.
Our principles don't only matter when things are going smoothly. Speak up and protect your liberties before it's too late. Let's move forward with an abundance of caution rather than allowing ourselves to be controlled by fear.
There's too much at stake.
Tammy Bailey
Florissant